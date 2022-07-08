Smoked Fish Market -Segmentation by product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for processed seafood is notably driving the Smoked Fish Market growth. The market is expected to grow by USD 4.51 billion during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The smoked fish market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., and Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smoked Fish Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smoked Fish Market Analysis Report by Product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), Type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!

Key Market Driver

The expansion of the global smoked fish market share is mostly due to the increased demand for processed seafood. Because of their convenience, RTE packaged processed seafood products are in higher demand in APAC, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where working-class populations and disposable income are on the rise.

Additionally, the market for processed goods has grown as a result of the rising demand for seafood items in areas like Western Europe and North America. Another factor boosting the rise of the global smoked fish market share is internet retailing. Online sales of smoked fish items should increase due to the rising number of online customers worldwide.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global smoked fish market as part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Geographical Outlook

Europe will account for 56% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for smoked fish are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. This region's market will grow more slowly than those in APAC, North America, and South America. Over the course of the projection period, the expansion of the smoked fish market in Europe will be aided by the rising number of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount retailers that sell smoked fish products.

Smoked Fish Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

