Smoked Fish Market -Segmentation by product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)| Technavio
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for processed seafood is notably driving the Smoked Fish Market growth. The market is expected to grow by USD 4.51 billion during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The smoked fish market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., and Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL among others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smoked Fish Market Analysis Report by Product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), Type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts".
Key Market Driver
The expansion of the global smoked fish market share is mostly due to the increased demand for processed seafood. Because of their convenience, RTE packaged processed seafood products are in higher demand in APAC, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where working-class populations and disposable income are on the rise.
Additionally, the market for processed goods has grown as a result of the rising demand for seafood items in areas like Western Europe and North America. Another factor boosting the rise of the global smoked fish market share is internet retailing. Online sales of smoked fish items should increase due to the rising number of online customers worldwide.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global smoked fish market as part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Geographical Outlook
Europe will account for 56% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for smoked fish are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. This region's market will grow more slowly than those in APAC, North America, and South America. Over the course of the projection period, the expansion of the smoked fish market in Europe will be aided by the rising number of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount retailers that sell smoked fish products.
Smoked Fish Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 4.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.67
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 56%
Key consumer countries
Germany, US, France, UK, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five force summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Smoked salmon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Smoked mackerel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Smoked herring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Smoked trout - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Hot smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Cold smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Acme Smoked Fish Corp.
11.4 Foppen
11.5 Gottfried Friedrichs
11.6 Guyader Gastronomie
11.7 High Liner Foods Inc.
11.8 Leroy
11.9 Maisadour
11.10 Marine Harvest
11.11 Tassal Group Ltd.
11.12 Thai Union Group PCL
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
