Smoked Fish Market -Segmentation by product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for processed seafood is notably driving the Smoked Fish Market growth. The market is expected to grow by USD 4.51 billion during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The smoked fish market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., and Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smoked Fish Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smoked Fish Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smoked Fish Market Analysis Report by Product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), Type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!

Key Market Driver

The expansion of the global smoked fish market share is mostly due to the increased demand for processed seafood. Because of their convenience, RTE packaged processed seafood products are in higher demand in APAC, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where working-class populations and disposable income are on the rise.

Additionally, the market for processed goods has grown as a result of the rising demand for seafood items in areas like Western Europe and North America. Another factor boosting the rise of the global smoked fish market share is internet retailing. Online sales of smoked fish items should increase due to the rising number of online customers worldwide.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global smoked fish market as part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

This report can be personalized according to your business needs. Request Sample Report.

Geographical Outlook

Europe will account for 56% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for smoked fish are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. This region's market will grow more slowly than those in APAC, North America, and South America. Over the course of the projection period, the expansion of the smoked fish market in Europe will be aided by the rising number of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount retailers that sell smoked fish products.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Glucuronolactone Market– The glucuronolactone market share is expected to increase to USD 78.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Vegan Food Market– The vegan food market share is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report

Smoked Fish Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 56%

Key consumer countries

Germany, US, France, UK, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five force summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Smoked salmon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Smoked mackerel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Smoked herring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Smoked trout - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Hot smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Cold smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Acme Smoked Fish Corp.

  • 11.4 Foppen

  • 11.5 Gottfried Friedrichs

  • 11.6 Guyader Gastronomie

  • 11.7 High Liner Foods Inc.

  • 11.8 Leroy

  • 11.9 Maisadour

  • 11.10 Marine Harvest

  • 11.11 Tassal Group Ltd.

  • 11.12 Thai Union Group PCL

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smoked-fish-market--segmentation-by-product-smoked-salmon-smoked-mackerel-smoked-herring-smoked-trout-and-others-type-hot-smoked-fish-and-cold-smoked-fish-and-geography-europe-north-america-apac-mea-and-south-americ-301581670.html

SOURCE Technavio

