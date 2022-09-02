Smokefree or Not? State and Casino Policy in Spotlight at East Coast Gaming Congress, Sept. 21-23

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Should casinos continue to allow smoking? Are there advantages for casinos that are smokefree? Those questions will be among those discussed by an expert panel at the East Coast Gaming Congress and NexGen Gaming Forum, September 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Ever since New Jersey carved casinos out of the statewide prohibition on indoor smoking at workplaces, employees have argued to remove the exemption while casino operators say a smoking ban would cause significant revenue losses and ensuing reductions in employment. Pennsylvania also permits casino smoking, although its leading casino – Parx – has chosen to remain smoke free since reopening after the pandemic closure. Delaware casinos have been smokefree since 2002. What is the likely – and best – course for New Jersey, Pennsylvania and others to take on this highly sensitive matter?

The “Gaming Revenues Going Up In Smoke?” panel will be moderated by Joseph Weinert, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Group, on Thursday, September 22. Panelists will include:

• Mark Giannantonio, President & CEO, Resorts Casino Hotel

• Cynthia Hallett, President & CEO, Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation

• Eric Hausler, CEO, Greenwood Racing (PARX Casino)

The conference will kick off with an opening reception on Wednesday, September 21. There also will be three keynote addresses during the conference and a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening.

Additional panel discussions will focus on issues facing the industry, including:

• Sports Betting: Which Model is Working Best?

• Analyze This

• Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?

• The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …

• State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace

• Whither Igaming?

• Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming

The East Coast Gaming Congress will provide attendees with valuable insight and education by those most knowledgeable about this evolving industry, as well as outstanding opportunities for networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.

For additional conference or sponsorship information visit http://www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

The East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Spectrum Gaming Group, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook and Esports Entertainment Group.

CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com



