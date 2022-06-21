U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

Smokey Bones Bowling Green Restaurant Opens Drive-Thru Lane

·2 min read

The Location Is the Brand's First Full Drive-Thru Experience

PLANTATION, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones is becoming the first fast-casual dining brand in the U.S. to add a fully equipped all digital drive-thru lane to its restaurants. The first drive thru is opening at the Bowling Green, Ky., restaurant and is available to guests starting Wednesday, June 22.

While other brands have added designated pick-up windows, the Smokey Bones drive-thru will have everything a quick service restaurant has, meeting the expectations of a traditional drive-thru customer. Complete with digital ordering boards, digital order confirmation, high-quality audio, a drive-up window for express menu pick up, and parking spots for Smokey Bones  favorites that take a little more time, the drive-thru window offers guests another option for ordering and picking up food from Smokey Bones.

"Not only does a drive thru lane address the way people are dining today with more to go orders, but it makes it faster, easier, and more convenient for guests to enjoy Smokey Bones 'anytime anywhere' – our vision for Smokey Bones' off-premise dining," said CEO James O'Reilly. "We believe drive-thru is a next generation initiative for casual dining and has the potential to redefine what 'fast casual' really means."

In another industry first, Smokey Bones' virtual brands – The Wing Experience and Burger Experience – will also be offered in the drive-thru and are available for pick up at the same window.

For people in Bowling Green, Smokey Bones is offering free donuts from 8 am – 10 am on Wednesday, June 22. This offer is only available via the drive-thru and while supplies last.

"We are committed to the Bowling Green community and excited to lead this initiative as our first drive-thru location," said Hal Lawlor, COO of Smokey Bones. "We are proud of General Manager, Casey Turner and the leadership team who have led the way in preparing the staff for the new operational opportunities that come with a drive-thru. Casey and team are ready and excited to add this convenient option for our valued guests."

About Smokey Bones 

The Masters of Meat Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, perfectly seared steaks and lively libations in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners.

