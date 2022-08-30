U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.56
    -39.05 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,856.34
    -242.65 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,882.19
    -135.48 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.85
    -24.09 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.38
    -4.63 (-4.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.35 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1290
    +0.0190 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1659
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7310
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.51
    -466.79 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.47
    -10.93 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.05
    -69.26 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Smokey Bones Brings Hearty Fall Flavors to Seasonal Menu

·3 min read

Available for a Limited Time from Aug. 30 to Nov. 14

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather outside cools off, Smokey Bones is heating up with new seasonal menu items to keep warm this fall. Available for a limited time, the fall menu offers a selection of finger foods, meaty entrées, and sweet cocktails and dessert.

Get started with the new Pulled Pork Fried Pie or Buffalo Chicken Chips. The Pulled Pork Fried Pie is served empanada-style and features a flakey dough stuffed with house-smoked pulled pork, deep fried until golden brown, with a Carolina mustard barbecue sauce on the side for $8.99. The Buffalo Chicken Chips are perfect for sharing. Housemade potato chips are topped with pulled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, blue cheese, tomatoes, celery, green onions, and served with a side of blue cheese dressing for dipping for $15.99.

"Many of our seasonal menu items are designed to share and are perfect for watching fall football games with friends in the bar," said Cole Robillard, CMO. "Or stop by for date night and enjoy one of our new meaty entrées in the dining room."

Entrée items include the Meat Master Sandwich, made with a thick slice of Smokey Bones' low and slow smoked meatloaf and topped with bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers, cheese sauce and served on a buttery brioche bun with a choice of a side for $14.99. Or select the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs, garlic bread, choice of two sides, and a beer or soft drink for $19.99. Guests can also double the meal with the Colossal RibFeast for two, with over four pounds of ribs. A full rack of meaty, oversized spare ribs, rubbed and smoked in-house, served with choice of four sides, two pieces of garlic toast and two drinks for $39.99.

For something sweet, an Apple Cobbler features spiced granny smith apples topped with a brown sugar crumble, vanilla ice cream, and garnished with candied pecans for $8.99.

Take a sip down electric avenue with Smokey Bones new cocktails. The Crown Jewel is a bright red martini served with a sidecar of Gold Cocktail Shimmer. The Crown Jewel is made with Crown Royal Regal Apple Whisky, Apple Juice, Grenadine and Simple Syrup for $9.99. For guests wanting something a little sweeter, the Tickled Pink cocktail made with Ketel One Vodka, Real Guava Puree, Monin Margarita Mix, Simple Syrup, Pink Drago Fruit Powder and is served with a Rock Candy Swizzle Stick for $9.99.

Smokey Bones is also bringing a keepsake tiki mug to the menu for guests. The Screaming Blues keepsake mug is only $14.99 and if guests bring the glass back, refills are $9.99. The Screaming Blues is made of RumHaven Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Monin Margarita Mix, Real Passion Fruit Puree, Pineapple Juice and a sidecar of Butterfly Pea Flower Tea.

Photos: HERE
Facebook: @smokeybones      
Twitter: @smokeybonesbar
Instagram: @smokeybonesbar

Media Contact:
mediarelations@smokeybones.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smokey-bones-brings-hearty-fall-flavors-to-seasonal-menu-301614821.html

SOURCE Smokey Bones

Recommended Stories

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Prospect Capital (PSEC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.53% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • EV makers Lucid, Nikola look to raise funds

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that EV makers Lucid and Nikola are looking to raise additional funds amid rising costs and inflation.

  • Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?

    If favorable conditions for travel continue to roll in, Carnival could be a windfall buy-and-hold opportunity.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. You can skip our detailed analysis of Renaissance Technologies’ strategy and performance, and go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, a quantitative investment management […]

  • General Electric Enters the Hot Electric Vehicle Market

    The market for electric vehicles has been one of the hottest in the automotive sector for a few years now. Legacy car manufacturers, startups and the disruptor Tesla compete in the segments of sedans, SUVs/crossovers and pickups/trucks. Ford is already selling the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its emblematic F-150.

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • After Double-Digit Percentage Declines, Are Vaccine Stocks Buys?

    Vaccine stocks scored big wins for many investors during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) all have dropped by percentages in the double digits. First, it's important to understand why vaccine stocks fell.

  • JPMorgan analyst reaffirms Amazon stock as best idea

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a JPMorgan analyst note that reiterated that Amazon stock is the best idea for investors based on e-commerce growth.

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Have Tantalizing Growth Prospects

    Penny stocks, or equities trading at under $5 a share, are typically a no-go area for most investors. Capital-intensive commercial operations in the areas of biotechnology, healthcare, and technology can force fledgling companies to rely heavily on public offerings to get off the ground. The silver lining to this story is that the small group of companies that actually use these early public offerings to build successful businesses often yield enormous returns for shareholders.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and already know about the fund’s history and recent performance, you can skip and go directly to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Barring Warren […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to invest your $1000 according to Reddit. If you want to see more top stock picks of Redditors for building out a $1,000 portfolio, check out the 5 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit. The frenzy around meme stocks like Bed Bath & […]