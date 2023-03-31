U.S. markets closed

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size to grow by USD 24,529.75 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising adoption of online retailing - Technavio

PR Newswire
·20 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is forecasted to increase by USD 24,529.75 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.59%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising adoption of online retailing, the increasing number of people trying to quit smoking, and growing health awareness among consumers. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market

Vendor Analysis

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors that compete on price points and product quality. Key vendors are increasing their R&D investments to develop new products and improve their existing products. They have significant geographical coverage and strong relationships with end-users. These vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses internationally and are generating a significant volume of their net sales from their international operations. Hence, small and medium-sized vendors are struggling to capture market share from the leading vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Alchem International Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products such as Nicotine patches, Nicotine gums, and Nicotine lozenges.

  • Alkalon AS - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products such as Nicotine Chewing Gum.

  • Alvogen - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products such as Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets.

  • British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products under its Velo brand.

  • Axcentria Pharmaceuticals

  • Cambrex Corp.

  • CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k

  • Cipla Ltd.

  • Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • Enorama Pharma AB

  • Imperial Brands Plc

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download Sample Report

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by distribution channel (drug stores and retailers, hospital pharmacies, and online retail), product (e-cigarette, NRT, and drug therapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • By distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the drug stores and retailers segment during the forecast period. Vendors are expanding their businesses into local and regional markets. Most of their products are sold through specialty stores and other retail formats. Thus, the market is expected to witness maximum growth in the segment during the forecast period.

  • By product, the market will witness increased demand for e-cigarettes during the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of new products and continuous innovation by vendors are driving the growth of the segment.

  • North America will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. Many people in the region are trying to quit smoking due to rising awareness and an increasing number of deaths caused by smoking. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations and the increasing use of e-cigarettes are expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

  • Rising adoption of online retailing

  • Increasing number of people trying to quit smoking

  • Growing health awareness among consumers

The rise in the number of internet users has fostered the growth of the e-commerce industry worldwide. The increased customer inclination toward online shopping has led e-commerce companies to incorporate advanced security features to ensure efficient customer service and payments. E-commerce players are also focusing on developing customer-friendly websites to offer better product visibility. The growth of the e-commerce industry has encouraged market vendors to tap the growth potential by increasing their focus on the online customer segment. They are increasing the availability of their products through online distribution channels to drive more sales. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

  • New marketing initiatives

  • Rising number of organized retailing outlets distributing nicotine patches

  • Increasing availability through various distribution channels

Market players are coming up with various marketing strategies to increase revenue flow. They are introducing marketing campaigns to create awareness about quitting smoking. For instance, in January 2019, JUUL launched its first TV ad campaign targeting adults aged between 37 and 54 years. The campaign featured testimonials from people who used the company's products to quit smoking. Such marketing campaigns are helping vendors increase their sales and expand their market shares. This trend is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

  • Health issues associated with smoking cessation products

  • Increasing use of e-cigarettes among teenagers

  • Stringent regulations

The long terms use of smoking cessation products, such as nicotine gums, nicotine patches, lozenges, and e-cigarettes can cause various health problems. For instance, people using nicotine gums are at higher risk of hair loss, skin irritation, elevated blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, insulin resistance, gastrointestinal issues, and nausea. Nicotine gums also cause problems with teeth and jaw because of continuous chewing. Similarly, e-cigarettes contain acrolein, which can cause issues such as acute lung injury and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Many such health issues are hindering the growth of the market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market and its contribution to the market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The addiction therapeutics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027. The addiction therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 9.86 billion. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others), type (alcohol addiction therapeutics, tobacco addiction therapeutics, and drug addiction therapeutics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The nicotine patch market is expected to develop at the market's growth momentum (CAGR) of 7.55% between 2021 and 2026 and the market size is expected to increase by USD 363.81 million. The market is segmented by product (24-hour and 16-hour nicotine patches) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 24,529.75 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International, Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreen Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Drug stores and retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 E-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 NRT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Alkalon AS

  • 12.5 Alvogen

  • 12.6 British American Tobacco Plc

  • 12.7 Cambrex Corp.

  • 12.8 Cipla Ltd.

  • 12.9 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 12.10 Enorama Pharma AB

  • 12.11 Imperial Brands Plc

  • 12.12 Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • 12.13 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.14 Perrigo Co. Plc

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Philip Morris International

  • 12.17 Tvape

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smoking-cessation-and-nicotine-de-addiction-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-529-75-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-rising-adoption-of-online-retailing---technavio-301783428.html

SOURCE Technavio

