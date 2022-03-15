U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,863.00
    -81.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,038.00
    -7.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.00
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.83
    -6.18 (-6.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    -29.10 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.40 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.87
    +2.12 (+6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3048
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9500
    -0.2320 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,623.26
    -440.24 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.45
    +2.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.93
    -90.54 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market size to grow by USD 18.01 Bn | Evolving opportunities with British American Tobacco Plc and Cipla Inc. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is expected to increase by USD 18.01 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 9.57% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find out more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Now

The 120-page report with TOC segments the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market by Product (E-cigarette, NRT, and Drug therapy) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By product, the e-cigarette segment will account for the largest share of the market. E-cigarette delivers nicotine without burning tobacco, which makes them a less toxic and safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes. In addition, new product launches and continuous product innovation by vendors are boosting the growth of the segment.

North America will emerge as the largest market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction during the forecast period. Every year, more than 480,000 deaths due to cigarette smoking and more than 41,000 deaths due to passive smoking are reported in the US. Smoking is also increasing the prevalence of respiratory diseases, cancer, and heart diseases in the region. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of smoking has forced many people in the region to quit smoking, which, in turn, is driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction in North America. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, and MEA.

Get highlights on segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis. Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by new product launches. With the growing number of people trying to quit smoking, the demand for smoking cessation aids has increased significantly across the world. To meet the growing demand, vendors are coming up with new smoking cessation aids such as e-cigarettes and nicotine patches. For instance, in November 2019, Kind Consumer Ltd. launched its breath-activated Voke 0.45 mg nicotine inhaler in the UK market. Similarly, in May 2019, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) launched new nicotine lozenges in the market. The product is a coated ice mint lozenge and is marketed as nicotine replacement, targeted at smokers who are trying to quit smoking. The introduction of such new and innovative products will be driving the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing health awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of cigars is anticipated to boost the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

Major Three Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Companies:

  • British American Tobacco Plc: The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that helps to avoid the risks of consuming cigarette, under the brand name BAT.

  • Cipla Inc.: The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that supports smokers on their journey of quitting smoking and is available in modern trade, e-commerce, high-end grocers, and B2B channels, under the brand name Nicotex.

  • Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.: The company offers solutions for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction that prevents consumers from the addiction of smoking, under the brand names Omez, Nise, Ketorol, Stamlo, Razo, and others.

Identify other dominant players and their offerings and factors impacting the growth of the market participants.
Download a Free Sample Now

Related Reports:

Global Addictions Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: The global addictions therapeutics market is segmented by type (alcohol addiction therapeutics, tobacco addiction therapeutics, and drug addiction therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market 2021-2025: The global bronchitis treatment market is segmented by drug class (antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and bronchodilator) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 18.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

British American Tobacco Plc, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Philip Morris International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • E-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • NRT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • British American Tobacco Plc

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Imperial Brands Plc

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • JUUL Labs Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smoking-cessation-and-nicotine-de-addiction-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-01-bn--evolving-opportunities-with-british-american-tobacco-plc-and-cipla-inc--technavio-301501193.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bum

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed around 20% since closing at the highest since 20

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • XPeng Stock Is Crashing Today: Is It a Buy?

    Chinese stocks suffered their worst single-day sell-off since 2008 on Monday, and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) stock is seeing a dramatic pullback. The China-based electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down roughly 13.9% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. With today's sell-off, XPeng now has a market capitalization of roughly $17 billion and is valued at approximately 2.7 times this year's expected sales.