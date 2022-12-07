U.S. markets closed

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size to grow by USD 24,529.75 Million: Rising adoption of online retailing remains key growth driver - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is set to grow by USD 24,529.75 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period. This report provides analysis and insights to enable effective decision-making. Download A Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market 2023-2027

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market - Key Driver and Major Challenge

The rising adoption of online retailing is driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth. The rise in the number of internet users across the world has led to an increase in the average amount of money spent online. This coupled with changing buying patterns of consumers has significantly contributed to the growth of online retailing. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are focusing on increasing their presence online. Also, there has been an increase in the number of online pharmacies and drug stores that offer nicotine patches and other NRT products. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market during the forecast period.

The health issues associated with smoking cessation products is impeding the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth. Long-term use of nicotine products can cause health issues such as hair loss, skin irritation, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, nausea, and others. Also, people who regularly consume nicotine products face problems with teeth and jaw because of continuous chewing. Other side effects include skin irritation, itching, dizziness, and headache. Moreover, researchers have found that two primary ingredients found in e-cigarettes are toxic to cells in the human body. Many such health risks associated with the consumption of smoking cessation products are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges, along with competitive analysis to help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy the report to obtain detailed insights about the market.

Major Five Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction - Companies

  • Alchem International Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Nicotine patches, Nicotine gums, and Nicotine lozenges.

  • Alkalon AS - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Nicotine Chewing Gum.

  • Alvogen - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets.

  • British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction under its Velo brand and the product name is Modern Oral Products (MOPs).

  • Cipla Ltd. - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as NICOGUM 2 Chewing Gum, and NICOGUM 4 Chewing Gum.

Other key vendors

  • Axcentria Pharmaceuticals

  • Cambrex Corp.

  • CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k

  • Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • Enorama Pharma AB

  • Imperial Brands Plc

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

  • Perrigo Co. Plc

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

  • Drug stores and retailers - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Hospital pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Online retail - size and forecast 2022-2027

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

  • E-cigarette - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • NRT - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Drug therapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

  • North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

What are the key data covered in this smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market vendors

Related Reports

  • The nicotine patch market size is predicted to surge to USD 363.81 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.55%. The benefits of using nicotine patches are notably driving the nicotine patch market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

  • The bronchitis treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 1.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%. The increasing prevalence of smoking is notably driving the bronchitis treatment market growth, although factors such as the high cost of healthcare may impede the market growth.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 24529.75 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International, Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreen Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Drug stores and retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 E-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 NRT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Alkalon AS

  • 12.5 Alvogen

  • 12.6 British American Tobacco Plc

  • 12.7 Cambrex Corp.

  • 12.8 Cipla Ltd.

  • 12.9 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 12.10 Enorama Pharma AB

  • 12.11 Imperial Brands Plc

  • 12.12 Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • 12.13 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.14 Perrigo Co. Plc

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Philip Morris International

  • 12.17 Tvape

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smoking-cessation-and-nicotine-de-addiction-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-529-75-million-rising-adoption-of-online-retailing-remains-key-growth-driver---technavio-301695967.html

SOURCE Technavio

