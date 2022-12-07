Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size to grow by USD 24,529.75 Million: Rising adoption of online retailing remains key growth driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is set to grow by USD 24,529.75 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period. This report provides analysis and insights to enable effective decision-making. Download A Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market 2023-2027

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market - Key Driver and Major Challenge

The rising adoption of online retailing is driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth. The rise in the number of internet users across the world has led to an increase in the average amount of money spent online. This coupled with changing buying patterns of consumers has significantly contributed to the growth of online retailing. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are focusing on increasing their presence online. Also, there has been an increase in the number of online pharmacies and drug stores that offer nicotine patches and other NRT products. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market during the forecast period.

The health issues associated with smoking cessation products is impeding the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth. Long-term use of nicotine products can cause health issues such as hair loss, skin irritation, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, nausea, and others. Also, people who regularly consume nicotine products face problems with teeth and jaw because of continuous chewing. Other side effects include skin irritation, itching, dizziness, and headache. Moreover, researchers have found that two primary ingredients found in e-cigarettes are toxic to cells in the human body. Many such health risks associated with the consumption of smoking cessation products are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges, along with competitive analysis to help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy the report to obtain detailed insights about the market.

Major Five Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction - Companies

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Nicotine patches, Nicotine gums, and Nicotine lozenges.

Alkalon AS - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Nicotine Chewing Gum.

Alvogen - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets.

British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction under its Velo brand and the product name is Modern Oral Products (MOPs).

Cipla Ltd. - The company offers smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction such as NICOGUM 2 Chewing Gum, and NICOGUM 4 Chewing Gum.

Story continues

Other key vendors

Axcentria Pharmaceuticals

Cambrex Corp.

CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Enorama Pharma AB

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

Perrigo Co. Plc

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

Drug stores and retailers - size and forecast 2022-2027

Hospital pharmacies - size and forecast 2022-2027

Online retail - size and forecast 2022-2027

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

E-cigarette - size and forecast 2022-2027

NRT - size and forecast 2022-2027

Drug therapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market vendors

Related Reports

The nicotine patch market size is predicted to surge to USD 363.81 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.55%. The benefits of using nicotine patches are notably driving the nicotine patch market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

The bronchitis treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 1.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%. The increasing prevalence of smoking is notably driving the bronchitis treatment market growth, although factors such as the high cost of healthcare may impede the market growth.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24529.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International, Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreen Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Drug stores and retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 E-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 NRT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Alkalon AS

12.5 Alvogen

12.6 British American Tobacco Plc

12.7 Cambrex Corp.

12.8 Cipla Ltd.

12.9 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

12.10 Enorama Pharma AB

12.11 Imperial Brands Plc

12.12 Japan Tobacco Inc.

12.13 Johnson and Johnson

12.14 Perrigo Co. Plc

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

12.16 Philip Morris International

12.17 Tvape

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smoking-cessation-and-nicotine-de-addiction-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-529-75-million-rising-adoption-of-online-retailing-remains-key-growth-driver---technavio-301695967.html

SOURCE Technavio