U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.25
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,727.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,218.50
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.47
    +0.46 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2700
    +0.3000 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,318.11
    +322.14 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.88
    +7.65 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,244.58
    +68.71 (+0.24%)
     

Smoking Pipe Marketto Garner $3.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rapid adoption of online sales channels and use of novel product marketing and promotion strategies online have boosted the growth of the global smoking pipe market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smoking Pipe Market by Type (Bong, Hookah, Chalice, Others), by Age Group (Below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years, Above 50 years), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global smoking pipe industry was accounted for $2.0billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Rapid adoption of online sales channels and use of novel product marketing and promotion strategies online have boosted the growth of the global smoking pipe market. However, nicotine replacement therapies as alternative to tobacco usage and growth in public awareness about high success rate of nicotine replacement therapies such as patches, gum, lozenges, and other products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in trend of shopping from online channels would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain and created shortage of raw materials, which negatively affected the market. Moreover, the limitations on the transit of goods hampered the market growth.

  • The shipping and delivery of smoking pipes around the world were hampered by delays and disturbances at national borders.

  • However, increase in penetration of online sales channel had a positive impact on the market.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022) @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17279

The hookah segment dominated the market

By type, the hookah segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global smoking pipe market, due to easy availability of hookah items in online and offline sales channels such as specialized stores, bars & cafes, and others. However, the chalice segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, as chalice deliver a stronger hit compared to pipes with a spoon design.

The below 18 years segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By age group, the below 18 years segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to their strong preference for cigarettes and hookahamong this demographic. However, the 18 to 30 years segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global smoking pipe market, due to increased interest and inclination toward smoking.

The online segment held the largest share

By distribution channel, the online segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global smoking pipe market. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, due to possibilities that specialty shops offer such as saving and advantage of instant gratification. The report also includes analysis of the offline segment.

Asia-Pacificheld the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to huge population, increase in disposable income, greater consumer knowledge. However, the global smoking pipe marketacross LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, due toexploring population, increase in disposable income among middle class population, and rise in urbanization.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17279

Major market players

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

  • Forbo International SA

  • Herman Miller Inc.

  • Mannington Mills Inc

  • Inter IKEA Systems BV

  • Jiangxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group Co. Ltd

  • Manchester Woodcraft

  • Moso International B.V.

  • Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co.

  • Limited,La-Z-Boy Inc

  • Cisco Bros. Corp

  • Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

  • Greenington

  • Vermont Woods Studios

  • lee industries inc

The report analyzes these key players of the global smoking pipe market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, expansion, collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

About Us:           

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:                         
David Correa                                         
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on: LinkedIn  | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smoking-pipe-marketto-garner-3-1-bn-globally-by-2031-at-4-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301600806.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Endures Choppy Start to Week With Demand Concern to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shook off an early slump at the week’s open to trade steady as investors weighed up prospects for demand ahead of a barrage of intelligence from leading energy players on the market outlook.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS In

  • 3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

    These stocks could be value opportunities

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    GE has some impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • The 1 Reason Amazon May Not Be a Buy Right Now

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just had a great quarter, and its stock is rising as a result. Amazon's growth rate is slowing. The core retail business continues to face a number of headwinds right now, including rampant inflation, energy costs that remain historically high, elevated transportation costs, and rising labor costs.

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • 5 Nasdaq Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: Here Are The Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    Just look at Clearfield's tight weekly action seen in the last week of June and the first three weeks of July in 2020.

  • Intel, Micron, and 3 Other Stocks With Direct Exposure to Taiwan

    The focus on China's actions toward Taiwan puts the spotlight on the chip industry, and these are stocks to keep on the radar for possible volatility.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for US Credit Markets, Investors Say in Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The ugliest year ever for US corporate-bond investors is expected to get uglier -- and they only have the Federal Reserve to blame.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextWith