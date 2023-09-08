'Smooth' landing: Tropical Smoothie opens in Ashland

Sep. 8—ASHLAND — Tropical Smoothie Café has made its way to the region, becoming the newest go-to spot for healthy grub after its recent grand opening.

Navy Veteran and owner Dre Jackson shared a post to social media earlier this week, describing the urge to follow his dream of becoming a business owner.

Jackson described taking a screenshot of information for a franchise opportunity two years ago.

"Instead of allowing this information to become another photo in my phone or another lost opportunity, I took a leap of faith," Jackson wrote. He has now seen his dream become a reality.

Tropical Smoothie Café is the place for those craving healthy, yet delectable cuisine, from yummy smoothies to breakfast wraps to sandwiches and more.

As a former law enforcement officer and veteran, Jackson took note of the lack of accessibility to healthy foods in the area.

"You eat better, you feel better," Jackson said.

In the initial phases, Jackson said the company declined coming to Ashland, but he put up a valiant fight and convinced them to come to town due to the lack of healthy foods available in the area.

"I believe there's enough people here that want to eat better, we just don't have that opportunity," Jackson said, prior to Tropical Smoothie's arrival.

Menu highlights include coffee staples, smoothies loaded with super veggies and raw fruit that satisfy any sweet tooth — without the troubles of added sugars and food dyes.

Flatbreads and wraps are packed with savory flavors, ranging from Caribbean jerk chicken to super-green Caesar chicken and even include some breakfast favorites.

In addition to the food, Jackson said he hopes to keep the business community focused, not just by providing healthy food, but through supporting local charities, fundraisers and sports teams.

Ashland Alliance will host a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 11:30.

Business hours are set as Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tropical Smoothie Café is in the Midtown Mall at 711 12th Street, Suite 150, next to Planet Fitness.