Smooth operation seen in Astronergy Thailand factories

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the second phase project of Astronergy Thailand manufacturing base was put into operation, a total of three high-efficiency PERC+ PV cell lines have already been activated for mass production with a yearly output of 1.5GW.

An aerial photo captures the second phase factory of Astronergy Thailand manufacturing base.

Nowadays, Thailand's manufacturing base is on its way to keep the smooth operation in production, process, management and personnel training for better development.

The rolling out of the first PV cell and the first PV module at the phase 2 Astronergy Thailand factory was in August this year, marking the full operation of the Astronergy manufacturing base second phase project with a yearly output of RMB 3 billion yuan.

After optimizations in the production process, factories in Thailand have successfully kept the yield rate of cell and module production to about 97%. According to the person in charge of factories, the daily production volume of each factory and workshop is estimated to hit a new high in December.

With 500 job opportunities for locals, Astronergy factories have also driven the development of the local PV industry's upstream and downstream related, with good economic and social benefits.

And as an important overseas production base of Astronergy, the Thailand manufacturing base has achieved automation and informatization of the production system and has achieved industry leadership in all critical and essential links.

SOURCE Astronergy