'Smooth Podcasting' Acquires 'Outcomes Rocket' in Growing Network Build: Podcast Editing, Publishing, and Hosting Powerhouse Adds Popular Healthcare Focused Show with Over 1,100 Published Episodes

·2 min read

'With over two million downloads, and interviews with some of the most prestigious names in healthcare, our shift to a network will provide even broader and up-to-date coverage…'

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Rocket proudly announced it had been acquired by the hugely successful healthcare podcast production platform, Smooth Podcasting, as part of an overall effort to expand its healthcare podcast network and audience reach. Outcomes Rocket now publishes more healthcare content than any other healthcare podcast platform on the market – with 1100+ interviews and 2+ million total downloads so far.

"We're extremely happy to become a part of the Smooth Podcasting family," said Saul Marquez, Outcomes Rocket founder and host. "It allows us to reach more listeners and become part of an ever-growing conversation around healthcare and healthcare topics. We have always strived to create distinguished results through in-depth conversations with the most inspiring leaders in this industry. And that will not change. Every great story begins and ends with a hero, and our heroes are those healthcare professionals who focus on solutions to the greatest global challenges facing healthcare today. We encourage and amplify the voices of healthcare leaders – ensuring their ideas are heard so important changes can begin."

"We gladly welcome Outcomes Rocket and look forward to helping them continue their mission of education," said Daniela Perea Co-Founder at Smooth Podcasting. "We help businesses expand their reach and acquire new customers through the audio power of podcasting – at the lowest possible rates and with the highest success outcomes. With over 600 different podcasts published so far, Smooth Podcasting produces, scales, publishes, and manages podcasts for both companies and busy influencers looking to stand out in a noisy crowd."

For the latest Outcomes Rocket shows and interview announcements, follow them on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube. And for news on the latest podcast and platform innovations, along with new podcast shows, follow Smooth Podcasting on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram.

Outcomes Rocket: Interviewing Today's Most Successful and Inspiring Health Leaders

Hosted by Saul Marquez, Outcomes Rocket Network is a podcast that creates distinguished results through conversations with the most inspiring leaders in healthcare. We strive to be the digital consciousness of healthcare leadership, innovation, and problem solving, all with one goal: to inspire collaborative thinking amongst healthcare leaders to solve problems and create healthcare solutions. Learn more about our mission at www.outcomesrocket.health.

Media Contact:

Saul Marquez
Founder and Host
858-255-4063
343575@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smooth-podcasting-acquires-outcomes-rocket-in-growing-network-build-podcast-editing-publishing-and-hosting-powerhouse-adds-popular-healthcare-focused-show-with-over-1-100-published-episodes-301617065.html

SOURCE Outcomes Rocket

