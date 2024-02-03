SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT) pulls back 12% this week, but still delivers shareholders massive 99% CAGR over 3 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT) share price down 16% in the last month. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 686%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

In light of the stock dropping 12% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

We don't think that SMRT Holdings Berhad's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

SMRT Holdings Berhad's revenue trended up 0.1% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 99% each year over that time. A win is a win, even if the revenue growth doesn't really explain it, in our view). The company will need to continue to execute on its business strategy to justify this rise.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that SMRT Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on SMRT Holdings Berhad's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SMRT Holdings Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 381% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 48% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for SMRT Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

