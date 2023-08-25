SMRT Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SMRT) investors will be pleased with their incredible 522% return over the last year

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT) share price is up a whopping 522% in the last 1 year, a handsome return in a single year. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 5.9% in the last week. But note that the broader market is down 0.9% since last week, and this may have impacted SMRT Holdings Berhad's share price. It is also impressive that the stock is up 411% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year SMRT Holdings Berhad saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. We don't think the exact number is a good guide to the sustainable growth rate, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. So we're unsurprised to see the share price gaining ground. To us, inflection points like this are the best time to take a close look at a stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SMRT Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 522% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 36%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that SMRT Holdings Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

