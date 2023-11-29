SMRT Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SMRT) largest shareholders are private companies who were rewarded as market cap surged RM50m last week

Key Insights

Significant control over SMRT Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insider ownership in SMRT Holdings Berhad is 18%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of SMRT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SMRT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, private companies collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit RM476m market cap following a 12% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SMRT Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SMRT Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SMRT Holdings Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SMRT Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SMRT Holdings Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Special Flagship Holdings Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 16%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.9% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Maha Palan, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of SMRT Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of SMRT Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM88m worth of shares in the RM476m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 35%, of the SMRT Holdings Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SMRT Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

