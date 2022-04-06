U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.21
    +0.98 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.00
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8460
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,419.38
    -2,390.79 (-5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.23
    -36.12 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

SMS Equipment Begins Demolition for New Timmins Facility to Support the Next Stage of Growth

SMS Equipment Inc.
·2 min read
SMS Equipment Inc.
SMS Equipment Inc.

State-of-the-art facility for Timmins now in progress

Created February 2022, a rendering of the new SMS Equipment - Timmins branch.
Created February 2022, a rendering of the new SMS Equipment - Timmins branch.

ACHESON, Alberta, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMS Equipment, a coast-to-coast equipment partner for leading-edge equipment and support solutions, announced that the demolition of existing structures took place in late March to expand operational capacity.

The new facility location is 4088 and 4011 Highway 101 West, Timmins, Ontario. It will be home to a new conventional steel constructed building with approximately 13,000 sq ft of office and roughly 23,000 sq ft of shop area.

The shop will feature:

  • five service bays with two bridge cranes

  • one wash bay

  • two heavy-duty welding bays with two bridge cranes

  • an exterior runway

This unique facility is the first SMS Equipment building to share mining, welding, and construction services from one location, increasing production capacity, full-service support, and cross-industry service from a strategic location. Continued growth in all sectors from mining, heavy construction, road construction, and light construction fuels the opportunity for the new facility.

“With the expansion into a new facility, SMS Equipment will be recruiting for many high-quality jobs and enthusiastically looking to hire skilled personnel to support the operations,” said Curtis Westcott, Operations Manager for the Timmins branch. “The new facility will enable us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and better serve our customers coast to coast.”

“Timmins is an important economic hub in the region. SMS Equipment is excited to greatly expand our capability in Timmins to enable an increase in our participation in the many projects and development in this part of Ontario,” expressed Charles-Andre Lalonde, General Manager, Operations for the East Region. “SMS Equipment operates in 42 locations across Canada, and we have built strong relationships in every city and town that we call home.”

Ideally, SMS Equipment will be breaking ground in the late spring once the frost has thawed and expects construction to take approximately 18-24 months. In the meantime, core facilities teams are evaluating green solutions to ensure the building offers sustainable benefits, such as upgrading insulation, optimizing natural light, and using motion sensors to increase energy efficiency.

About SMS Equipment Inc.
SMS Equipment Inc. is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,400 employees across 42 locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, BOMAG, Takeuchi, Cemen Tech, NPK, Genesis, and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies, and product support solutions.
To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com

CONTACTS:

SMS Equipment Inc.

For media inquiries
Contact: – Roy Lapa, Director, Marketing and Communications
Phone: 780-948-2200
Email: smsonline@smsequip.com

For job inquiries
Please visit https://www.smsequipment.com/en-ca/careers/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f775bd69-57ce-4970-a478-9fd9ffb1341c


Recommended Stories

  • Remedy is remaking the first two Max Payne games for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

    Remedy is remaking Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Frontier, JetBlue stocks dip on potential bidding war over Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stock dips for Frontier and JetBlue over the bid to acquire Spirit Airlines.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    If you're looking to build wealth, the stock market is a great place to put your money. In fact, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is up 330% over the last 15 years, crushing the 68% return of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. In terms of web traffic, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is the fourth most popular online marketplace in the United States, and the eighth most popular e-commerce retailer worldwide.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the Wes

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.

  • Burger King Whopper lawsuit all about size

    A group of Burger King customers have cooked up a new federal lawsuit, alleging that its real-life sandwiches look nothing like its advertised versions.

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • How Your Employer Can Protect $150K of Your Retirement Savings

    Borrowing money from your 401(k) can seem like a fast, efficient and low-cost alternative to taking out a personal loan or a line of credit. Since you're both the borrower and lender, repaying a 401(k) loan means you earn interest … Continue reading → The post How Your Employer Can Protect $150K of Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The