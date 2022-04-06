SMS Equipment Begins Demolition for New Timmins Facility to Support the Next Stage of Growth

SMS Equipment Inc.

State-of-the-art facility for Timmins now in progress

Created February 2022, a rendering of the new SMS Equipment - Timmins branch.

ACHESON, Alberta, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMS Equipment, a coast-to-coast equipment partner for leading-edge equipment and support solutions, announced that the demolition of existing structures took place in late March to expand operational capacity.



The new facility location is 4088 and 4011 Highway 101 West, Timmins, Ontario. It will be home to a new conventional steel constructed building with approximately 13,000 sq ft of office and roughly 23,000 sq ft of shop area.

The shop will feature:

five service bays with two bridge cranes

one wash bay

two heavy-duty welding bays with two bridge cranes

an exterior runway

This unique facility is the first SMS Equipment building to share mining, welding, and construction services from one location, increasing production capacity, full-service support, and cross-industry service from a strategic location. Continued growth in all sectors from mining, heavy construction, road construction, and light construction fuels the opportunity for the new facility.

“With the expansion into a new facility, SMS Equipment will be recruiting for many high-quality jobs and enthusiastically looking to hire skilled personnel to support the operations,” said Curtis Westcott, Operations Manager for the Timmins branch. “The new facility will enable us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and better serve our customers coast to coast.”

“Timmins is an important economic hub in the region. SMS Equipment is excited to greatly expand our capability in Timmins to enable an increase in our participation in the many projects and development in this part of Ontario,” expressed Charles-Andre Lalonde, General Manager, Operations for the East Region. “SMS Equipment operates in 42 locations across Canada, and we have built strong relationships in every city and town that we call home.”

Ideally, SMS Equipment will be breaking ground in the late spring once the frost has thawed and expects construction to take approximately 18-24 months. In the meantime, core facilities teams are evaluating green solutions to ensure the building offers sustainable benefits, such as upgrading insulation, optimizing natural light, and using motion sensors to increase energy efficiency.

Story continues

About SMS Equipment Inc.

SMS Equipment Inc. is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,400 employees across 42 locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, BOMAG, Takeuchi, Cemen Tech, NPK, Genesis, and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies, and product support solutions.

To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com



CONTACTS:

SMS Equipment Inc.

For media inquiries

Contact: – Roy Lapa, Director, Marketing and Communications

Phone: 780-948-2200

Email: smsonline@smsequip.com

For job inquiries

Please visit https://www.smsequipment.com/en-ca/careers/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f775bd69-57ce-4970-a478-9fd9ffb1341c



