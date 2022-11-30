SMS Equipment Breaks Ground on $30M Expansion in Northern Ontario

SMS Equipment Inc.

New state-of-the-art facility to service growing mining and construction operations

Executives from SMS Equipment break ground at the new Timmins location

TIMMINS, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian heavy equipment dealer SMS Equipment broke ground on its new facility in Timmins. The $30M, state-of-the-art building will be home to the company’s growing business in the mining and construction sectors. Its development and ongoing operation will create jobs and inject millions into the local economy.



From left to right: Mike Patterson (Mining Business Development Manager), Cory Moberg (General Manager, Mining Operations Solutions), Dennis Chmielewski (EVP, Mining), Robin Heard (President & CEO), Alain Bédard (EVP, East Region), Charles-Andre Lalonde (General Manager, Operations East Region), Curtis Westcott (Operations Manager, Timmins)

“In line with explosive growth in Ontario’s mining sector, our customer base has increased significantly in the region,” says Robin Heard, SMS Equipment President and CEO. “We’re focused on supporting our customers – and their industries – across the country. A stronger presence in Timmins allows us to deliver equipment sales, service and solutions right where they’re needed.”

The new 37,000 sq. ft. facility will merge SMS Equipment’s mining, heavy construction, road construction and light construction expertise in one location. The addition of two heavy-duty welding bays and five service bays will bolster the company’s service and maintenance capabilities in the area.

In alignment with SMS Equipment’s commitment to the environment and green solutions, many energy efficiency considerations were included in the design of the new facility, including solar panels, which will supply nearly 70 percent of the administrative offices’ power, upgraded wall insultation, triple-glazed windows, daylight-harvesting light controls, occupancy sensors and an electric vehicle charging station.

“SMS Equipment is committed to reducing our carbon footprint as an important part in our overall sustainability program,” adds Heard. “That program includes environmental awareness and protection as well as investment in our people and our communities.”

“Our company has a long history in Timmins and we look forward to a bright future in the region,” says Curtis Westcott, Operations Manager – Timmins Branch, SMS Equipment. “We’re proudly supporting the local community through social investment, financial investment and job creation. To support our growing operations, we will be recruiting for a number of high-quality and skilled jobs.”

Acknowledging SMS Equipment’s commitment to the region and contribution to the local economy, members of Timmins’ municipal and Ontario’s provincial government toured the facility last week.

Completion of SMS Equipment’s new facility in Timmins is expected in late 2023. Recruitment activity is ongoing.

About SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment Inc . is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,400 employees across 44+ locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, Bomag, Takeuchi, NPK, Genesis and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies and product support solutions, making SMS Equipment the premier one-stop equipment solution provider for our customers.

