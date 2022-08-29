U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.55
    -39.11 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,981.33
    -302.07 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.47
    -147.24 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.88
    -12.95 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.17
    +3.11 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0880 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7380
    +0.9860 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,231.59
    +275.51 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.95
    +11.07 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

SMS Equipment and Keyano College partner to expedite Heavy Equipment Technician training in Alberta

SMS Equipment Inc.
·2 min read
SMS Equipment Inc.
SMS Equipment Inc.

ACHESON, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help mitigate a well-known shortage of Heavy Equipment Technicians (HETs) across Canada, SMS Equipment has partnered with Keyano College to sponsor cohorts of students with an opportunity to participate in the Heavy Equipment Technician – Pre-Employment Program.

The Heavy Equipment Technician – Pre-Employment Program partnership is an active effort to achieve the overall goal of creating a sustainable, robust apprenticeship program while continuing to build SMS Equipment's brand as an employer of choice for potential Heavy Equipment Technicians.

"Partnering with SMS Equipment, an industry leader in the Fort McMurray Region, is a great opportunity to support workforce expansion by proactively increasing the number of qualified candidates in the local area," said Robert Marsh, Interim Dean – School of Trades and Heavy Industrial for Keyano College.

The sponsored cohort can accommodate up to 18 students to train as Heavy Equipment Technicians for the oilsands helping candidates to better establish and accelerate their careers in the trades. Apprentices enrolled in the Heavy Equipment Technician – Pre-Employment Program will meet all Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training examination requirements for heavy equipment technicians.

"We are especially excited to have six of our current Fort McMurray 63N Branch Labourers who have chosen to pursue the HET trade", stated Larry Gouthro, GM Fort McMurray, SMS Equipment.

"The 'grow our own' approach is essential and integrates very well into our recruitment and employee retention strategy," said Steve Voogd, Manager of Training at SMS Equipment, who believes wholeheartedly in providing dynamic growth opportunities to all our employees.

The program has launched and will run for the remainder of 2022. SMS Equipment and Keyano College expect to add a new cohort of candidates to the program in 2023.

About SMS Equipment
SMS Equipment Inc. is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting, and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,400 employees across 42+ locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, Bomag, Takeuchi, NPK, Genesis and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies and product support solutions, making SMS Equipment the premier one-stop equipment solution provider for our customers. www.smsequipment.com

For further information, contact:

SMS Equipment Inc.
Nikki Dembowski, Marketing Communications Specialist
Email: marketing@smsequip.com


Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansSingapore Unveils

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • Europe gas shortages to last several winters, Shell boss warns

    Europe’s energy crisis will last for several winters, the boss of Shell has said, as he warned it is "fantasy" to think shortages caused by Russia cutting supplies can be resolved quickly.

  • European Energy Slumps as German Gas Stores Fill Ahead of Target

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices plunged the most since March after Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than planned. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchStocks Sink, Treasuries Fall on Hawkish Fed Stance: Markets WrapBe

  • Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff

    Whether they are selling burgers, pizza or pancakes, major U.S. restaurant chains are short-staffed – and they expect to stay that way. Staffing at IHOP and at Applebee's Grill + Bar chains, both owned by Dine Brands Global, is currently at about 90% of 2019 levels - the status quo for at least the past four quarters, Chief Executive Officer John Peyton told Reuters, calling it "the new normal." Now they are putting employees where they are needed most, using technology to plug gaps and adapting to post-pandemic consumer habits that favor kiosks, delivery and drive-thrus over cashiers at registers.

  • SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided not to object to Ripple Lab’s request to seal identities of certain non-parties and Ripple employees in the Daubert motions, as its lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts The […]

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • Analysis-U.S., China audit agreement not yet a done deal, lawyers warn

    There was much relief for investors in U.S.-listed Chinese firms after Beijing and Washington struck a long-pending audit deal, but legal experts and China watchers warn the two sides could still clash over how the accord is interpreted and implemented. U.S. regulators have for more than a decade demanded access to audit papers of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing has been reluctant to let U.S. regulators inspect its accounting firms, citing national security concerns.. On Friday, however, the countries reached a landmark deal which appeared to give the United States everything it wanted: full access to China audit papers with no redactions for any reason; the right to take testimony from audit company staff in China and Hong Kong; and sole discretion to select which companies the United States inspects.

  • NexJ Systems to be Acquired by Harris

    NexJ Systems Inc. ("NexJ" or the "Company") (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announced today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with N. Harris Computer Corporation ("NHC" or "Harris"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) ("Constellation"), pursuant to which Harris will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of NexJ by way of a statutory plan of arra

  • Oil prices buoyed on prospect of OPEC production cut

    Oil futures trade higher early Monday, building on the previous week's gains as investors weigh the prospect of a cut in production by OPEC.

  • Box office still 'recovery mode' as services like MoviePass bet big on its return

    The box office is back — but can it successfully reach pre-pandemic levels?

  • Graphite One Advances its United States Graphite Supply Chain Solution Demonstrating a Pre-tax USD$1.9B NPV (8%), 26.0% IRR and 4.6 Year Payback on its Integrated Project

    Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study of the Graphite One Project.