SMS Firewall Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032 witnessing a growth of 6.3% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The increased usage of A2P messaging by various end users is driving earnings development in this SMS Firewall market. The United States will remain the dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity in excess of US$ 639.6 million during 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SMS Firewall Market revenues were estimated at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn.

A2P messaging is a type of SMS in which a message is sent to an individual through an application or software program. This technology is utilized across many industries, including banking, commerce and retail, and government & education, as it helps to link these industries to their consumers in an efficient and cost-effective manner, which is boosting revenue growth in this area. The increased usage of A2P messaging by different industries for delivering One-time Passwords transaction alerts, government notifications, programs, discounts, reports, reminders, and verification codes is raising its demand, which is likely to fuel revenue development in this segment.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15232

A2P is a machine-to-human technological solution that requires technical assistance to avoid security breaches and protect against cyberattacks or destructive viruses. SMS firewalls safeguard messages by evaluating and categorizing all messages and preventing any grey routes which may develop, which is another important element projected to raise its demand in different projects and hence contribute to the segment's revenue growth.

Infobip, for example, offers the A2P SMS type to deliver services such as verification SMS, notification upgrades, passcode resetting links, OTPs, and others. They communicate with clients through more dependable messaging options. There are numerous SS7-based SMS varieties, such as on-net as well as off-net, which has expanded mobile network operators' usage of firewalls to categorize and evaluate safe communications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global SMS Firewall Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2022.

  • In terms of Components, the SMS Firewall Platforms segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

  • In terms of Deployment Mode, the Cloud segment is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 5.6% during the forecast period.

  • United States to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 639.6 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

  • The market in U.S is set to experience the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15232

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key SMS Firewall providers include Comviva, Infobip, Mobileum, Sinch, Proofpoint, Belgacom ICS, AMD Telecom S.A., Tata Communications, Proofpoint, Inc., Tango Telecom Ltd, Cellusys, and Syniverse Technologies LLC.

Recent market developments include:

  • In November 2021, Infobip Group, a provider of cloud communications platform for customer interaction and CPaaS solutions, announced the signing of a formal deal with global VoIP supplier Peerless Network. It was the company's fourth acquisition in less than a year.

The acquisition is planned to close in 2022, subject to regulatory clearances, and will be funded using a mixture of Infobip shares alongwith cash. Peerless Network's management will merge some of its assets with Infobip. The agreement expands Infobip's voice footprint in the United States and makes Peerless clients eligible for its world-class array of CPaaS technologies, enabling high-quality interaction across the customer experience.

  • In June 2021, Mobileum Inc., a global leader in analytics technology solutions for roaming as well as network security, services, testing, risk management, and monitoring, announced the acquisition of Developing Solutions which is a network testing solution and software provider specializing in network testing for load as well as lab use instances covering 3G, 4G, 5G, and IP Multimedia Subsystem.

The takeover of Developing Solutions is part of Mobileum's growth strategy, which includes the development of a telecom-focused analytics solution with a robust testing facility and a broad set of network access points, allowing operators to optimize operational efficiency & improve consumer experience as they shift to 5G and next-generation networks.

  • In November 2020, Sinch AB, a worldwide pioneer in cloud communication for mobile customer interaction, announced the completion of its takeover of SAP Digital Interconnect, a subsidiary inside SAP.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15232

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the SMS Firewall Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in SMS Firewall Market in terms of SMS Firewall Market by SMS Firewall Market by Component (SMS Firewall Platforms, Services), SMS Type (A2P Messages, P2A Messages), SMS Traffic (National SMS Traffic, International SMS Traffic), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), and across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in SMS Firewall Market Analysis

By Component:

  • SMS Firewall Platforms

  • Services

    • Professional Services

    • Managed Services

By SMS Type:

  • A2P SMS Firewall

  • P2P SMS Firewall

By SMS Traffic:

  • National SMS Traffic

  • International SMS Traffic

By Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud SMS Firewall

  • On-premises SMS Firewall

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15232

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

4. Market Background

5. Key Success Factors

  5.1. Manufacturers’ Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

  5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

  5.3. Peer Benchmarking

6. Global SMS Firewall Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15232

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology Domain

Social TV Market Size: With the projected growth of 11.1% during 2022 – 2032, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.9 Bn. Social TV Software is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.8% during 2022 – 2032.

Consumer Metaverse Market Share: Consumer Metaverse Market in 2021 was held at US$ 43.2 Bn. With 24.5% projected growth during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 500 Bn by 2032.

Smart Home as a Service Market Demand: With the projected growth of 15.4% during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 27.2 Bn by 2032.

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Growth: Cloud-based Smart Grid Data Analytics is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.9% during 2022 – 2032.

Smart Classroom Market Sales: Smart Classroom Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Smart Classroom Market in 2021 was held at US$ 71.5 Bn. With the projected market growth of 7% during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 152.4 Bn by 2032.

Project Portfolio Management Market Value: Cloud is expected to be the highest revenue-generating deployment, projected to register a projected CAGR of 4.2% during 2022 – 2032.

Intelligent Traffic Management Market Outlook: With the projected growth of 7.7% during 2022- 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 21.8 Bn by 2032.

Security Robots Market Trends: Security Robots Hardware is expected to be the highest revenue-generating category, projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022 – 2032.

Real-time Bidding Market Type: Newly released Real-time Bidding Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Real-time Bidding Market in 2021 was held at US$ 11.8 Bn. With 19.8% projected growth, the market is expected reach a valuation of US$ 95.2 Bn by 2032.

Revenue Management Software Market Analysis Forecast: Newly released Revenue Management Software Market analysis report by Future Market Insights reveals that global sales of Revenue Management Software Market in 2021 was held at US$ 27.2 Bn. With 12.3%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sms-firewall-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


