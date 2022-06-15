SMT Placement Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 627.46 Mn | Evolving Opportunities with Beijing Torch, FUJI Corp., and Hanwha Group | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SMT Placement Equipment Market by End User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled SMT Placement Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the SMT placement equipment market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 627.46 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.04% during the projected period. The surge in demand for PCBs is notably driving the SMT placement equipment market growth. However, the high cost of deployment may impede market growth.

Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The SMT placement equipment market report is segmented by End User (consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The consumer electronics end-user segment held the largest SMT placement equipment market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to gain traction due to improvements in technologies involved in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, light-emitting diode (LED) and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) lighting, and liquid crystal display (LCD)/LED monitors and televisions.

APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for SMT placement equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The surge in demand for PCBs will facilitate the SMT placement equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Competitive Highlights

The SMT placement equipment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Covered with their Offerings

SMT Placement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 627.46 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Beijing Torch, Blakell Europlacer Ltd., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Group, JUKI Automation Systems GmbH, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Mycronic AB, and Panasonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

10.4 Beijing Torch

10.5 Blakell Europlacer Ltd.

10.6 FRITSCH GmBH

10.7 FUJI Corp.

10.8 Hanwha Group

10.9 JUKI Automation Systems GmbH

10.10 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

10.11 Mycronic AB

10.12 Panasonic Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

