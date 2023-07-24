SMT Scharf (ETR:S4AA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at SMT Scharf (ETR:S4AA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on SMT Scharf is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €14m ÷ (€127m - €32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, SMT Scharf has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SMT Scharf compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at SMT Scharf. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 48%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that SMT Scharf is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 34% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

SMT Scharf does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

