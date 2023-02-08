U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,175.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,184.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,787.50
    +10.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.10
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.30
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.10
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1960
    +0.1240 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,251.12
    +350.25 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.95
    +11.00 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,571.79
    -113.68 (-0.41%)
     

SMU Launches Master's Programme with a Practical Focus on Entrepreneurship and Venture Building

·3 min read

  • SMU's enhanced Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (MEI) is a 12-month programme that is infused with practical venture building experience

  • Students will have the flexibility to develop their own start-ups or to work with multinationals and vibrant startups within the entrepreneurship ecosystem on projects designed to have a positive impact on society

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurship is important for Singapore as a key driver of innovation and source of economic renewal[1]. The Singapore government is actively encouraging entrepreneurship, with policies such as Startup SG Equity Initiative, Global Ready Talent Programme and Startup SG Founder, to name a few. In response to such industry needs and demand, Singapore Management University (SMU) has revamped its Master of Science in Innovation programme to the Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (MEI) programme, to nurture purpose-driven talents who will pioneer new growth opportunities for Singapore and beyond and solve pressing, real-world problems.

Singapore Management University logo (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Management University)
Singapore Management University logo (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Management University)

The full-time MEI programme offers students a unique combination of Entrepreneurship and Innovation modules, complete with an enhanced, practical hands-on experience in venture building.

With greater emphasis on knowledge transfer to action, students have the flexibility to either develop their own start-ups, gaining valuable experience and exposure to the world of entrepreneurship while tapping on the rich and vibrant network of likeminded individuals that the SMU MEI provides; or consult on projects such as those offered by Temasek Life Sciences Accelerator (TLA), a Singapore-based biotech and agri-tech incubator with state-of-the art infrastructure.

The curriculum of the MEI programme is rigorous, equipping students with knowledge that  expands their creative thinking, hone business acumen and a metaphorical toolkit to navigate the precariously exciting entrepreneurship journey. Access to generous equity-free prototype budgets, providing students the space and resources to support the development of their breakthrough idea. A diverse range of mentors is also provided, allowing students to bring their ideas to life and make an impact in the world through extensive collaboration with likeminded individuals.

In addition, students are offered an option of overseas immersion with University College London and access to the deep knowhow of SMU's Business Innovations Generator (BIG), including its BIG Incubation Programme. Designed to help early-stage founders validate their product and get ready for seed investment, selected teams in the BIG Incubation Programme receive support including grant opportunities, world-class advisors, masterclasses as well as a work space in the heart of downtown Singapore.

"Besides the all-around access to the entire ecosystem that SMU has and that of its industry and university partners, what makes this Master programme great is also how it offers a unique blend of foundational frameworks and hands-on experiences. For example, compared to many similar programmes that focus solely on entrepreneurship or classroom learning, we are thrilled that the revamped MEI programme goes beyond this traditional approach by melding innovation and entrepreneurship concepts for students, whilst giving them the invaluable experience of venture building," said David Gomulya, Associate Professor of Strategic Management and Academic Director, Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Lee Kong Chian School of Business, SMU.

"Distilled from world-class best practices, venture building allows students to share ideas, gain feedback, build contacts and push through to see the first-hand impact of their creations on both society and the economy. For those keen to create new ideas that capture the imagination, this revamped programme will equip them with the ecosystem access to start and scale their innovations. Finally and perhaps most importantly, an entrepreneurship setting forces students to master cognitive, interpersonal and self-leadership skills, which are essential to survive in a future constantly reshaped by uncertainties. This is key because the job opportunities for our graduates span from innovating in large established companies to being a savvy investor and well informed policy makers, and anything in between, certainly well beyond just starting a company."

Scholarship schemes are available for interested applicants.

Click here for more information on the Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

[1] Entrepreneurship in Singapore: SPRING Singapore

 

SOURCE Singapore Management University

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Touts Efforts to Crack Down on 'Junk Fees'

    President Joe Biden touts his administration's efforts to crack down on so-called "junk&nbsp;fees," or unnecessary charges that raise the prices of items like airline tickets, hotel rooms and internet service. He speaks during the State of the Union Address in Washington. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Audeara Limited's...

  • Unpacking India's CBDC Pilots as Country Prepares for Digital Rupee

    India wants to launch its central bank digital currency at a national level by the end of 2023, but early into its pilot, the Reserve Bank of India has identified challenges.

  • Kuroda Leaves Wild Distorted Bond Market for Next BOJ Governor: In Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is in the twilight of his 10-year tenure. His successor inherits a bond market that is larger than ever, but riddled with wild distortions. The lingering question for Japan is how the central bank can normalize policy.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Fur

  • TCS Scores $700 Million Deal to Digitize UK Insurer’s Products

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has secured its largest UK deal in three years with a new agreement with an insurance services provider.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapLondon-based Phoen

  • At least 4 injured after battery catches fire on United flight from San Diego

    A United Airlines flight from San Diego had to return shortly after takeoff after a battery device caught fire in the cabin. Four patients were transported to the hospital.

  • Adani Turmoil Prompts Nomura, SMFG to Disclose Fund Exposures

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil in Gautam Adani’s empire is spilling over to Japan, where major asset managers are stepping up disclosure over mutual funds with exposure to the group in response to jittery investors.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk

  • Boy who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another

    A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn't breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher. The incidents were described in a notice sent to the Newport News school district by Diane Toscano, an attorney for teacher Abby Zwerner, informing the district that Zwerner intends to sue. The notice of claim, which was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, outlines prior behavioral issues the boy had at Richneck Elementary School and troubling interactions he had with teachers and students.

  • Student loan debt statistics

    Average student loan debt continues to rise in the United States.

  • Nine-Year-Old High School Grad is Making Black History

    While most of us used the time inside during the COVID pandemic to eat and binge-watch shows on our favorite streaming platforms, 9-year-old David Balogun was doing big things. And I’m not talking about advancing to the next level in Minecraft. This young man from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, used his time to earn his high school diploma and become one of the youngest known children to do so.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Hover Around $2.50

    Natural gas markets have continued to hang around the $2.50 level, an area that’s been like a magnet for price as of late.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier for Those Misled by Schools to Have Debt Erased

    With its plan to cancel federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers still hung up in the courts, the Biden administration has set its sights on another way to provide debt relief. This...

  • We asked ChatGPT to write an article about itself. Here’s why the response is worrying

    “We need to seriously examine how generative AI is changing how different fields,” a professor from Stanford University said.

  • 9-year-old Black prodigy has already begun college – but schools often fail to recognize highly talented Black students

    Black students are underrepresented in gifted education programs. ER Productions Limited via DigitalVision/Getty Images PlusEditor’s note: Amid numerous reports about how Black students lag behind others in educational achievement, occasionally you may hear about a young Black “prodigy” who got accepted into college at an early age. The latest example is David Balogun, a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy who recently became the second-youngest person to graduate from high school, which he did after ta

  • Arizona Parents are Using Public Ed $ for Kayaks, Trampolines & SeaWorld Tickets

    When former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law last year that lets any family receive public funds for private school or homeschooling, he said he “trusts parents to choose what works best” for their children. Over 46,000 Arizona students now use an education savings account, or ESA, which provides about $7,000 per child annually […]

  • Rights of transgender students and their parents are a challenge for schools, courts

    The rights of transgender people are often in dispute, including in schools. AP Photo/Rick BowmerAs an increasing number of elementary, middle and high school students in the U.S. have begun to identify as transgender, school leaders have struggled to figure out how to respond, and how – and whether – to communicate about their actions to parents. In Maryland, for instance, three sets of parents filed a federal lawsuit in 2020 that challenged school guidelines allowing students to express their

  • California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.

    Low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border could pay in-state tuition at community colleges in San Diego and Imperial counties, under the new legislation.

  • Ga. elementary school principal, PE teacher fired for having sex at school, investigation finds

    The PE teacher admitted to the affair after she accused him of bugging her office.

  • Okemos High School hoax: What we know about false school shooting report

    Students were released from all Okemos School District buildings on Tuesday morning after a swatting incident.

  • Kelly Craft vows to 'dismantle' Department of Education as governor

    A tracker from a Democratic group recorded the gubernatorial candidate's speech in Versailles, Kentucky.