SMU School of Accountancy ranked first in the world by BYU Accounting Research Rankings (2021)

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University (SMU)'s School of Accountancy (SoA) is now ranked first in the world for Citation Rankings, Archival Research (All Topics) and Archival Research (Financial Accounting) according to the latest Brigham Young University (BYU) Accounting Research Rankings 2021 (released in February 2022). It is also first in Asia for All Areas and All Discipline Research, climbing to 7th in the world in the overall main rankings.

Singapore Management University logo (PRNewsfoto/Singapore Management University)

A high ranking signals that SMU has the highest research productivity in the top peer-reviewed journals as compared to other peer schools worldwide, particularly in the fields that SMU's SoA emphasises – archival accounting research. In particular, emerging world number one in the Citation Rankings for a second consecutive year represents the strong influence of SoA's academic research in the field of accounting. As a citation represents a form of acknowledgment that one research paper gives to another existing piece of published research, citation analysis has widely been viewed as a means to assess the research impact generated by that original body of work.

Associate Dean (Research) of School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian Professor Zhang Liandong says, "Accounting research plays an important role in connecting educators, industry practitioners, and regulators to shape the future of the accounting profession. At SMU School of Accountancy, we are committed to taking the lead in accounting research and translating this knowledge into innovative approaches to teaching and practice. Our strong performance at this year's BYU Rankings signals that we are moving closer to achieving this mission."

Under the leadership of Lee Kong Chian Chair Professor Cheng Qiang, who has been Dean of the School since July 2015, the SoA's reputation for its high quality research has grown and it has achieved robust rankings. He says, "Once again, we have achieved the number one position in Citation Rankings in the world. In addition, we have taken top spot in two other categories - Archival Research (All Topics) and Archival Research (Financial Accounting) - and this has helped us climb to seventh spot in the world in the overall rankings. I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment of all our faculty members, and this is a testament to the high standards of accounting research and education of SMU's School of Accountancy."

Story continues

More details here.

*Source: BYU Accounting Research Rankings:

http://www.byuaccounting.net/rankings/univrank/rankings.php

SOURCE Singapore Management University