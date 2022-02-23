Smuggling of Illegal Consignments of Clothing into South Africa Presents Ongoing Threat to the Viability of South Africa's Clothing Industry

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clothing Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's clothing industry has been materially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although lockdown restrictions and supply chain disruptions dealt a massive blow to companies across the industry value chain, the closure of borders prompted companies to reduce their reliance on imported goods and increase local sourcing. In terms of a recently implemented industry masterplan, major retailers have committed to increasing locally-made clothing ranges in their stores from around 50% currently to 65% by 2030.

Economic pressures continue to weigh heavily on the clothing trade, and consumer spending remains constrained. The relatively robust performance of the value/discount fashion segment reflects the migration of cash-strapped customers to stores offering cheaper products. The 27 March 2020 lockdown precipitated a surge in online retail sales, as people cut back on in-store shopping. There were significantly fewer new store openings in 2020, with major retailers prioritising cash preservation over capital expenditure. Adding to weaker consumer demand, supply chain disruptions and other pandemic-related challenges, was an eight-day spate of civil unrest in July 2021.

The smuggling of illegal consignments of clothing into South Africa, much of which is counterfeit or knock-offs of other brands, presents an ongoing threat to the viability of South Africa's clothing industry. Added to this is tax evasion, which takes the form of under-invoicing and roundtripping. Illicit practices have been facilitated by corrupt officials in customs administration.

This report focuses on the clothing industry in South Africa, including manufacturing and retail. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, notable players and their performance, developments and corporate actions, and factors influencing the sector including the effect of the pandemic on sales and the increase in online sales.

Story continues

There are profiles of 89 companies including major players such as Pepkor, Truworths and Woolworths, manufacturers such as Prestige Clothing and specialist companies such as Ubunye



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Illegal Trade

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Issues and Sustainability

6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Government Support

6.8. Input Costs

6.9. Seasonality

6.10. Quick Response Supply Chain Model

6.11. Supply Chain Constraints



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

Africor Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Al's Clothing CC

Allwear (Pty) Ltd

Ashwood Holdings (Pty) Ltd

AST Safetywear CC

AVI Ltd

Baywear Clothing (Pty) Ltd

Blue Falcon 188 Trading (Pty) Ltd

BMT Streetfever (Pty) Ltd

Cape Mohair (Pty) Ltd

Cape Union Mart International (Pty) Ltd

Catheryne Gayela Fashions (Pty) Ltd

Celrose (Pty) Ltd

Charnaud and Company (Pty) Ltd

City Express Stores (Pty) Ltd

Colbar Clothing (Pty) Ltd

Davinscot Tongaat (Pty) Ltd

Durban Overall (Pty) Ltd

E'tem Fashions CC

Fashion United SA (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

Frame Leisure Trading (Pty) Ltd

Franz Falke Textiles (Pty) Ltd

Fredock Trading (Pty) Ltd

FrontierCo (Pty) Ltd

Gauteng Uniform Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Gelvenor Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gem Schoolwear (Pty) Ltd

Gina of Charles Street (Pty) Ltd

Grand Uniforms CC

GSM Trading (South Africa) Pty Ltd

Hashtag Works Group (Pty) Ltd

Hi-Tec Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Holdsport (Pty) Ltd

HTC Stores (Pty) Ltd

Imagemakers (Pty) Ltd

Jacques Hau (Pty) Ltd

Jade E-Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jadine House CC

Jo Borkett Fashions (Pty) Ltd

Jonsson Workwear (Pty) Ltd

Judy's Pride Fashions (Pty) Ltd

Junit Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

K-Way Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Karma Clothing (Pty) Ltd

Kingsgate Clothing (Pty) Ltd

Kitsch Kool Properties CC

L A Group (Pty) Ltd

Lancashire Manufacturing Company (Pty) Ltd

Levi Strauss South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mary's Fashions (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

McCullagh and Bothwell (Hyde Park) (Pty) Ltd

McCullagh and Bothwell (Pty) Ltd

McIver Apparel (Pty) Ltd

Mode Avant Garde CC

MoreGolf (Pty) Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

MS Anverali

Ninian and Lester (Pty) Ltd

Pepkor Holdings Ltd

Pick n Pay Retailers (Pty) Ltd

Prestige Clothing (Pty) Ltd

Pretty Girl Fashion Group (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Prikell Clothing CC

Qualification Schoolwear (Pty) Ltd

Queenspark (Pty) Ltd

Rage Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Retailability (Pty) Ltd

Seamless Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Select M Stores (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Shugaz Fashion and Textile (Pty) Ltd

Simply Work Wear CC

Sirdicks CC

Sparks and Ellis (Pty) Ltd

Suzi Products (Pty) Ltd

Sweet-Orr and Lybro (Pty) Ltd

Team Clothing and Gifts (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Guardgear (Pty) Ltd

Trade Call Investments Apparel (Pty) Ltd

Triton Clothing Manufacturers CC

Truval Manufacturers CC

Truworths Ltd

Twin Clothing Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Ubunye Uniforms (Pty) Ltd

Umoja Embroidery (Pty) Ltd

Wear South African (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3ln14

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



