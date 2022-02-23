U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Smuggling of Illegal Consignments of Clothing into South Africa Presents Ongoing Threat to the Viability of South Africa's Clothing Industry

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clothing Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's clothing industry has been materially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although lockdown restrictions and supply chain disruptions dealt a massive blow to companies across the industry value chain, the closure of borders prompted companies to reduce their reliance on imported goods and increase local sourcing. In terms of a recently implemented industry masterplan, major retailers have committed to increasing locally-made clothing ranges in their stores from around 50% currently to 65% by 2030.

Economic pressures continue to weigh heavily on the clothing trade, and consumer spending remains constrained. The relatively robust performance of the value/discount fashion segment reflects the migration of cash-strapped customers to stores offering cheaper products. The 27 March 2020 lockdown precipitated a surge in online retail sales, as people cut back on in-store shopping. There were significantly fewer new store openings in 2020, with major retailers prioritising cash preservation over capital expenditure. Adding to weaker consumer demand, supply chain disruptions and other pandemic-related challenges, was an eight-day spate of civil unrest in July 2021.

The smuggling of illegal consignments of clothing into South Africa, much of which is counterfeit or knock-offs of other brands, presents an ongoing threat to the viability of South Africa's clothing industry. Added to this is tax evasion, which takes the form of under-invoicing and roundtripping. Illicit practices have been facilitated by corrupt officials in customs administration.

This report focuses on the clothing industry in South Africa, including manufacturing and retail. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, notable players and their performance, developments and corporate actions, and factors influencing the sector including the effect of the pandemic on sales and the increase in online sales.

There are profiles of 89 companies including major players such as Pepkor, Truworths and Woolworths, manufacturers such as Prestige Clothing and specialist companies such as Ubunye


Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Illegal Trade
6.4. Labour
6.5. Environmental Issues and Sustainability
6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.7. Government Support
6.8. Input Costs
6.9. Seasonality
6.10. Quick Response Supply Chain Model
6.11. Supply Chain Constraints

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3ln14

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


