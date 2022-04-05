U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,157.25
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.30
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.65
    +1.37 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4800
    -0.2920 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,732.75
    +525.33 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.51
    +14.26 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,768.51
    +32.04 (+0.12%)
     

SMX successfully enables industrial 'three times loop' recycled content of plastics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMX

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Matters Limited (ASX: SMX), a company focusing on digitising physical objects on the blockchain, has successfully marked recycled plastics by studying the impact of different feeding methods on final PCR readings with high accuracy.

Getty Images - Children love nature and recycling job, By StockPlanets
Getty Images - Children love nature and recycling job, By StockPlanets

The UK and other countries have or will soon implement their recycled Plastic Packaging Tax Legislations, enabling companies which use SMX's automated auditing technology, to avoid human auditing errors and increase cost-savings.

"SMX is proud of the successful outcome of proving commercial readiness which will enable companies to join the global sustainability effort and comply with the new plastic regulations as they meet their business goals. Our revolutionary technology provides companies with economical and transparent solutions to identify and report on their recycled contents used in plastic packaging, and remove their dependency on human auditing," said Haggai Alon, SMX CEO and Founder.

The compounding extrusion processes to prove the commercial readiness was performed in a fully industrial facility, where SMX's marked PCR pellets were sent to a bottles manufacturer to validate the accuracy throughout the production phases.

The marked PCR bottles were scanned using an SMX handheld portable reader and digitally recorded for traceability. There were approximately 50 different bottles, produced with different inclusion levels, layer configurations and pigment choices.

It was found that the quantification of the PCR was successful and did not affect the accuracy of the PCR reading. The addition of pigments and regrinding materials had no effect on detectability or sensitivity to thickness variation.

SMX is the one solution to create a circular economy as they are able to track, trace, certify and authenticate gas, liquid, and solid products across supply chain processes from raw materials, productions, and recycling.

SMX's portfolio in the plastics department include joining NextCycle Michigan; the recent release of the SMX Generation 2.0 online unit; being awarded the Frost and Sullivan 2021 Global Waste Management and Recycling Digitalization Technology Innovation Leadership Award; and the implementation of SMX's technology into BASF's ReciChain project in North America in 2020.

About Security Matters Limited

Security Matters has commenced the commercialisation of its unique, patented technology that uses a hidden chemical-based 'barcode' to permanently and irrevocably 'mark' any object, be it solid, liquid or gas. The barcode is read using the company's unique reader to access the corresponding stored data, recorded, and protected using blockchain technology.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smx-successfully-enables-industrial-three-times-loop-recycled-content-of-plastics-301517435.html

SOURCE Security Matters Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptoverse: NFT bubble gets that shrinking feeling

    The NFT bubble isn't popping, but it may have sprung a leak. Sales on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, had reached nearly $5 billion in January, a giant leap from the $8 million a year before, but declined to around $2.5 billion last month. Around 635,000 people bought an NFT last month, for $427 on average, according to market tracker CryptoSlam, down from about 948,000 for $659 in January.

  • First Mover Asia: Crypto Offering New Opportunities for Inflation-Worried Indonesian Investors; Bitcoin Is Flat

    A report by the crypto exchange Gemini found that about three in five Indonesians own cryptocurrencies; bitcoin and ether drop slightly.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped 10% on Monday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped Monday morning and were up 10.8% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The pop was produced by something that Cummins (NYSE: CMI) announced today. Plug Power produces fuel cell systems primarily for powering forklifts and similar commercial vehicles, although it has broader hydrogen ambitions, including the production of vans powered by fuel cells and even the hydrogen to fuel them.

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.

  • Intel Doubles Down on ESG With Launch of Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chips

    The “Intel Blockscale ASIC” chip boasts efficiency up to 26 J/TH, which would make it better than most Bitmain and MicroBT models currently in the market.

  • Why Enphase Energy, SunPower, and First Solar Stocks All Shined in March

    The stocks of many alternative energy companies raced higher in March as investors tried to gauge the effects of rising oil prices and considered share price declines in early 2022 an opportunity to buy. Shares of solar power companies Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) all shot higher during the month of March. The gains were a respective 21%, 19.8%, and 11.2% for Enphase, SunPower, and First Solar, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • We have three years to curb emissions to avoid climate catastrophe, UN report finds

    IPCC scientists called for deep emissions cuts across all sectors.

  • U.S. East Coast jet fuel costs soar on shortage fears

    (Reuters) -Jet fuel prices are soaring on the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the world's busiest airports, with buyers anticipating a worsening shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. Following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies slapped heavy sanctions on Russia, leading to a tightening in worldwide energy markets. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and petroleum products, and the supply crunch is filtering through to global markets.

  • Boise gets much-needed rain. After third-driest March on record, will it make a dent?

    High winds are already battering the area after some precipitation fell, sometimes in the form of “dirty rain.”

  • Graphite One Announces MOU with Lab 4 Inc. to Design and Build Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Plant in Washington State

    Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding initial Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with battery materials recycler Lab 4 Inc. of Nova Scotia, Canada ("Lab 4"), whereby Graphite One and Lab 4 propose to collaboratively work together to design, develop and build a recycling facility for end-of-life EV and lithium ion batteries.

  • China's BYD ends full combustion engine cars to focus on electric, plug-in hybrids

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) said that as of last month it stopped making combustion engine vehicles and now produces full electric and heavily electrified plug-in hybrid cars only. "In the future, BYD will focus on pure electric and plug-in hybrids in the automobile sector," the company said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday. BYD will not completely stop making gasoline engines since smaller highly efficient engines will continue to be used in plug-in hybrid cars.

  • ‘Now Or Never’: New U.N. Report Sees Narrow Path For Averting Climate Catastrophe

    The stark warning comes as Russia’s war further hinders efforts to confront global warming and its mounting impacts.

  • The UN’s Climate Disaster Plan Is Not What Liberals Would Expect

    Mario Tama/Getty ImagesThe United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released the third and final part of its monumental climate change trilogy: a report on what we can do to avert global climate catastrophe.The answers won’t please anybody.Conservative media, naturally, will either ignore the report or dismiss its 3,675-page review of 1,202 climate change scenarios in the same way it dismisses any science it doesn’t like (including climate science): as some kind of lib

  • Working With Water: Identifying Risk, Enhancing Resilience

    By Kimberly Grubert, Project Consultant, WSP

  • Ever Forward to be unloaded before next refloat try

    After two unsuccessful attempts to free the grounded Ever Forward in the Chesapeake Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that containers will be removed to lighten the load before another try. Salvage experts determined they wouldn’t be able to overcome the ground force of the more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) Ever Forward, loaded with nearly 5,000 containers, the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., the ship's operator, said in a news release. Dredging will continue to a depth of 43 feet (13 meters), but as soon as two crane barges are installed, containers will be removed and taken back to Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal, officials said.

  • Disney looks to expand solar power production with two new solar arrays

    Disney said once completed the solar arrays will make Disney one of the largest commercial solar consumers in the state.

  • Vermont whitewater rafters: put away your paddles or be prepared to drive further

    Planned dam releases can attract people from all over, but Vermont's most popular whitewater rafting spot may not happen this year.

  • Planning hurdles for solar panels set be lifted under energy strategy

    Planning hurdles for homeowners to install solar panels are to be lifted under proposals in the current draft of the energy security strategy, due out on Thursday.