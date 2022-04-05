U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.00
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,580.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,837.00
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.30
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.26 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.80
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3072
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7450
    +0.1550 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,956.24
    -1,638.70 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.49
    -48.17 (-4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,442.04
    -345.94 (-1.24%)
     

SMX successfully enables industrial 'three times loop' recycled content of plastics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMX

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Matters Limited (ASX: SMX), a company focusing on digitising physical objects on the blockchain, has successfully marked recycled plastics by studying the impact of different feeding methods on final PCR readings with high accuracy.

Getty Images - Children love nature and recycling job, By StockPlanets (PRNewsfoto/Security Matters Ltd)
Getty Images - Children love nature and recycling job, By StockPlanets (PRNewsfoto/Security Matters Ltd)

The UK and other countries have or will soon implement their recycled Plastic Packaging Tax Legislations, enabling companies which use SMX's automated auditing technology, to avoid human auditing errors and increase cost-savings.

"SMX is proud of the successful outcome of proving commercial readiness which will enable companies to join the global sustainability effort and comply with the new plastic regulations as they meet their business goals. Our revolutionary technology provides companies with economical and transparent solutions to identify and report on their recycled contents used in plastic packaging, and remove their dependency on human auditing," said Haggai Alon, SMX CEO and Founder.

The compounding extrusion processes to prove the commercial readiness was performed in a fully industrial facility, where SMX's marked PCR pellets were sent to a bottles manufacturer to validate the accuracy throughout the production phases.

The marked PCR bottles were scanned using an SMX handheld portable reader and digitally recorded for traceability. There were approximately 50 different bottles, produced with different inclusion levels, layer configurations and pigment choices.

It was found that the quantification of the PCR was successful and did not affect the accuracy of the PCR reading. The addition of pigments and regrinding materials had no effect on detectability or sensitivity to thickness variation.

SMX is the one solution to create a circular economy as they are able to track, trace, certify and authenticate gas, liquid, and solid products across supply chain processes from raw materials, productions, and recycling.

SMX's portfolio in the plastics department include joining NextCycle Michigan; the recent release of the SMX Generation 2.0 online unit; being awarded the Frost and Sullivan 2021 Global Waste Management and Recycling Digitalization Technology Innovation Leadership Award; and the implementation of SMX's technology into BASF's ReciChain project in North America in 2020.

About Security Matters Limited

Security Matters has commenced the commercialisation of its unique, patented technology that uses a hidden chemical-based 'barcode' to permanently and irrevocably 'mark' any object, be it solid, liquid or gas. The barcode is read using the company's unique reader to access the corresponding stored data, recorded, and protected using blockchain technology.

SOURCE Security Matters Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Obstacles

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpOnly 30% of America’s winter-whea

  • As Lake Jackson waters once again disappear, a grisly discovery of skeletal remains

    Investigators worked the scene late into the night, but were gone by Monday morning, replaced by scientists, anglers and curious residents.

  • First Solar Stock Gets Downgraded. Why It’s Now a Sell.

    Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith of BofA Securities reduces his rating on First Solar to Underperform from Neutral.

  • The US government has just 1% of the EV chargers it needs

    The U.S. government owns about 1,100 charging stations. It may need more than 100,000 charging stations to support widespread EV use in the next decade, according to testimony from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Tuesday. The testimony, which was first reported by Reuters, mainly delved into the U.S. Postal Service's efforts to transition its fleet to EVs and federal fleet transition issues.

  • The Clean Energy Sector Has Turned Bullish Again

    Clean energy stocks saw their value plummet in late 2021 due to supply chain disruptions and steep valuations, but they are now bouncing back on calls for energy independence

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • How an ex-coalmining town is turning to ecotourism to rebuild its economy

    Dante, a Virginia town, is seeking to transform itself into a hub of ecotourism by nurturing the environment around it, and bring some of the natural beauty back to the community Plans ‘to bring people to see what coal country was like, and to see that it’s not a moonscape, it’s a beautiful forest.’ Illustration: Mathilde Vogt/The Guardian Eighty-five years ago, Bobbie Gullett was born in the heart of coal country. She grew up in Dante, Virginia, a bustling municipality of 6,000 with a hospital,

  • Commodities Volatility Is Here to Stay, Cargill Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Wild swings in commodities from wheat to crude oil are here to stay with global supply chains getting reassessed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Sha

  • Investigation into 14-year-old’s death on free-fall ride continues

    On Monday state inspectors were back out at the park, taking measurements and trying to recreate the incident that led to the teen’s death.

  • GM and Honda Team Up to Take on Tesla With a Smaller, More Affordable EV

    General Motors and Honda Motor are teaming up to take on Tesla in the battle for electric-vehicle dominance. The pair is working to develop a small EV—something that Tesla has dragged its feet on. On Tuesday, GM (ticker: GM) said it will further its partnership with Honda (HMC) by co-developing a compact crossover EV, which should be on sale in the U.S. by 2027.

  • One Year In, FedEx Continues To Build Toward a More Sustainable Future for All

    When FedEx set its 2040 carbon-neutral operations goal on March 3, 2021, we knew we were blazing a path that would impact not only our industry, but generations to come.

  • Woman captures chilling moment lightning strikes her porch: 'Oh my god'

    A woman captured the heart-stopping moment lightning struck her porch.

  • Bobcat provides hope for keeping invasive pythons in check

    Ecologists with the U.S. Geological Survey collected first-of-its-kind photographic evidence last year of a bobcat devouring python eggs in the Big Cypress National Preserve.Driving the news: The finding, published last month in the journal Ecology and Evolution, suggests there's finally hope that a predator could halt the python's creeping dominance — by eating its eggs.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "This

  • Bank of America put forth record $250 billion toward sustainable finance goal in 2021

    Bank of America Corp. said today it deployed a record $250 billion toward its sustainable finance goals in 2021.

  • Intel Doubles Down on ESG With Launch of Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chips

    The “Intel Blockscale ASIC” chip boasts efficiency up to 26 J/TH, which would make it better than most Bitmain and MicroBT models currently in the market.

  • Lightning sparks fires, strong winds topple trucks in Texas

    Intense storms blitzed across northern Texas Monday night, pelting the area with large hail, flooding rain and likely tornadoes. Over 30,000 electric customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the wake of the storms, according to PowerOutage.US. The number of outages has gradually been falling as crews work to turn on the lights for residents and businesses across the region affected by the severe weather. At least one person in East Texas was killed Monday night amid the storms when

  • Voices: How ‘alternative proteins’ can transform food and avert climate catastrophe

    The simple act of feeding cows differently will reduce methane emissions very rapidly

  • U.S. agency opens probe into defective LG Energy electric vehicle batteries used by GM, Hyundai and others

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution.

  • Heavy Hail Hits Southern Florida

    Gusts of wind accompanied heavy hail in Sebring, Florida, on April 4.Footage recorded by @dsoulr shows large hail falling in Sebring.The National Weather Service in Tampa issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for hail and wind at the time. Credit: @dsoulr via Storyful

  • Columbia warns some streets could flood as severe thunderstorms near. What to know

    Some streets in Columbia are prone to flooding when there are heavy rainstorms.