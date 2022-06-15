U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,771.75
    +35.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,587.00
    +212.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,451.00
    +136.75 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.10
    +15.80 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.34
    -0.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    +19.60 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.67 (+3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3770
    -0.1060 (-3.04%)
     

  • Vix

    32.17
    -1.85 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7380
    -0.7420 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,530.12
    -974.47 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.36
    -14.89 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.53
    +100.07 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Snabb.Cool to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE-

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Snabb.Cool, also known as Snabb, today announced that Raphael Weaver, Founder and CEO of Snabb.Cool, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups
Date: June 15th, 2022
Location: Please register here for access

  • 1x1 networking available for founders and investors

  • 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

  • The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

Snabb is an all-in-one food truck app that allows you to socialize with other foodies, get food delivered and receive instant food truck updates. It is the synonym for all things food trucks related, not just in the states, but also all around the world. And it is the glue among the food truck community, and a hub that gathers all street food foodies.

  • #SnabbAndGo: We work with food truck vendors to help them provide a stress-free food delivery and pickup service for customers

  • #SnabbTheTruck: Tracks the food truck's live location and future location schedule

  • #SnabbSocial: An interactive platform that keeps the food truck foodie community connected

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: Snabb



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705195/SnabbCool-to-Present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Can Stocks Climb Out of a Bear Market?

    Anna Han, Wells Fargo equity strategist, talks about how the strength of the consumer is impacting markets. She's on "Bloomberg Television."

  • IBD/TIPP: America's Most Accurate Pollster

    After proving to be America's most accurate national poll in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, results for 2020 show the IBD/TIPP poll has done it again.

  • Ongoing Market Selloff Is No Reason Not to Buy, Says Avenue’s Marc Lasry

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets likely haven’t hit bottom but that’s no reason not to buy the dip, Marc Lasry, chief executive officer of Avenue Capital Group LLC, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends

  • Nicola Sturgeon threat helps push pound to lowest since Covid crash

    Sterling slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since the pandemic as Nicola Sturgeon’s renewed independence threats compounded recession fears.

  • Binance US Faces Court Action for the Sale of LUNA and TerraUSD

    Binance US gets hit with a lawsuit today, with US investors claiming that the exchange illegally sold UST and LUNA to add further BNB price pressure.

  • Looming Debt Crunch Positions Laos as Next Possible Asia Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Laos, with dwindling cash reserves and surging inflation, is facing some of the same strains that pushed Sri Lanka to default and threatens Pakistan’s balance of payments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Re

  • Cryptos See Over $1B in Liquidations as Bitcoin, Ether Lose Major Support Levels

    Bitcoin lost the $25,000 level, while ether briefly slid to nearly $1,200.

  • Chinese electric-car makers rise amid signs of improving sales

    Retail sales in China's passenger-vehicle market have been recovering from severe blows dealt by Covid-19 lockdowns since April in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities, which have been gradually lifted in recent days.

  • Inflation Data Likely Push Fed to Consider 75 Basis-Point Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest jumps in consumer prices and inflation expectations will probably spur Federal Reserve officials to consider the biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 when they meet this week, after Chair Jerome Powell previously signaled a smaller move was the likely outcome.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowu

  • Celsius Freeze on Withdrawals Craters Crypto Market

    Major DeFi Lending Platform Drops the Gate on Investors

  • Bitcoin, crypto coins plummet in intensifying selloff

    Bitcoin lost 16.8% in the last 24 hours, coming in at $22,641 on Monday afternoon.

  • Euro Set to Hit Parity With Dollar in a Month, Wells Fargo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro is poised to hit the same level as the US dollar within a month as the widening gap between interest rates and economic growth in the US and Europe drags down the common currency, according to Wells Fargo. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCr

  • Millennials have the upper hand at work right now

    Mid-level workers mean business. Studies find that millennials are quitting at higher rates and prioritizing remote work more than other generations.

  • Total, Adani Team Up for Multi-Billion Indian Hydrogen Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- French oil giant TotalEnergies SE and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate are partnering to fund billions of dollars worth of green hydrogen development in India as the world’s third-largest polluter seeks to decarbonize.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Desp

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Traders Put 80% Odds on Three-Quarter-Point Rate Hike in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Bets are mounting quickly for a super-sized interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada next month, on the heels of expectations for a 75-basis-point move from the Federal Reserve this week.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyWHO Will Rename Monkey

  • Franklin Templeton Funds - 10 Best Templeton Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Franklin Templeton Funds as of 5/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Franklin Utilities A A+ (C+) Franklin US Government Money A FMFXX B+ (A+) Franklin Rising Dividends ...

  • ‘Things start to break:’ Crypto faces 'liquidity crisis'

    Overall, the total crypto market cap has lost more than two-thirds of its value since peaking in November, according to Coinmarketcap.

  • The Celsius meltdown is an old-fashioned bank run–except there’s no bank

    Sometimes there is really nothing new, and it appears that Celsius is in the middle of an old-fashioned traditional bank run.