Snabb.Cool to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

Snabb.Cool, also known as Snabb, today announced that Raphael Weaver, Founder and CEO of Snabb.Cool, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Company Description

Snabb is an all-in-one food truck app that allows you to socialize with other foodies, get food delivered and receive instant food truck updates. It is the synonym for all things food trucks related, not just in the states, but also all around the world. And it is the glue among the food truck community, and a hub that gathers all street food foodies.

#SnabbAndGo: We work with food truck vendors to help them provide a stress-free food delivery and pickup service for customers

#SnabbTheTruck: Tracks the food truck's live location and future location schedule

#SnabbSocial: An interactive platform that keeps the food truck foodie community connected

