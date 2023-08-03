U.S. markets closed

Snack Maker Shearer’s Foods Explore Potential $3 Billion Sale

Crystal Tse and Kamaron Leach
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shearer’s Foods, a snack maker backed by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is exploring a sale that could fetch about $3 billion including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with a financial adviser on the potential transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The company generates more than $250 million a year in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the people said.

A final decision on pursuing a sale hasn’t been made and the pension fund could still decide to keep the asset, the people added.

A representative for Ontario Teachers’ declined to comment. A spokesperson for Shearer’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Massilion, Ohio-based company, founded in the early 1990s, manufactures and distributes potato chips, cheese puffs, cookies and crackers. It owns about a dozen production facilities in the US.

Ontario Teachers’ acquired a majority stake in the snack-maker in 2015 at an undisclosed price, according to a statement at the time. Private equity firm Wind Point Partners retained a small interest.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.