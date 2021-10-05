U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

SnackMagic Launches Cardboard Vending Machine, Helping Non-Profit Organizations Earn Extra Funds

·3 min read

Businesses Can Start Selling Snacks Immediately to Increase Income or Raise Charitable Donations; No Cash Register Required

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SnackMagic, the 100% customizable snack and swag service, today announced the launch of Cardboard Vending Machine, a new, convenient way for small businesses to easily start selling snacks for additional revenue and to raise funds for a good cause. Completely contactless and portable, Cardboard Vending Machine boxes feature a wide selection of unique, quality snacks for consumers to purchase via QR code. With three programs available to choose from -- Give It, Split It, or Keep It -- business owners can seamlessly donate or save earned revenue from Cardboard Vending Machine boxes. SnackMagic partners with a diverse set of charities, making it easy for customers and small businesses to donate to their favorite organizations such as The Robin Hood Foundation, WWF, Feeding America, and more. Businesses hosting a Cardboard Vending Machine can choose from boxes of 50 or 100 ready-to-sell, individually packaged snacks without having to worry about operational hassles like inventory management or implementing POS systems.

Anyone can purchase snacks in seconds from a Cardboard Vending Machine box, which opens up a streamlined opportunity for customers to give back, as well as creating another revenue stream for businesses to ultimately add more value with a surprise and delight touchpoint. Inventory is tracked through QR codes, and SnackMagic automatically refills snacks that are selling. Money is deposited to the seller or charity of choice immediately— with zero operations required. Cardboard Vending Machine box designs can also be customized for a consistent, branded experience and to amplify a charity's specific goals. Businesses or individuals have the option to pick their own treats or choose from specially curated stashes from SnackMagic's resident tastemakers.

Early testing for SnackMagic's Cardboard Vending Machine in New York City and San Francisco has seen success for small businesses like coffee shops, escape rooms, Airbnbs, Uber/Lyft drivers, gyms and fitness instructors. It can also make fundraising easier for nonprofit organizations, Parent-Teacher Associations, and youth sports teams.

SnackMagic's diverse menu has more than 1,000 items, with options for every taste, allergy, and dietary preference. Many brands are independent entrepreneurs in their own right, with unique offerings not often found in grocery stores, like 2Go!'s 100% organic and fair trade snacks or women owned and operated Tazzy Candy. With Cardboard Vending Machine, SnackMagic further supports small businesses by giving these budding food and beverage entrepreneurs another discovery opportunity on its platform while bringing in revenue from new environments and paying it forward for charitable organizations.

"As a business born out of the pandemic, everyone at SnackMagic understands the need to pivot and it's so important to us to find ways to support those in need, whether a non-profit organization or the small business economy," said founder and CEO, Shaunak Amin. "Now, we're able to help businesses add another revenue stream or easily introduce a philanthropy component to seamlessly raise funds for a meaningful cause. Cardboard Vending Machine is effectively the most advanced and thoughtful cardboard ever."

About SnackMagic

SnackMagic is the only 100% customizable snack and swag service that allows recipients to build their own snack stash. Whether you want to thank your global team, need goodie bags for your upcoming hybrid event or want to stock your office pantry, the menu of over 1000 types of snacks and sips covers just about every preference. It's the un-screw-uppable gift everybody loves. Send a treat to anyone on the planet today at snackmagic.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snackmagic-launches-cardboard-vending-machine-helping-non-profit-organizations-earn-extra-funds-301392714.html

SOURCE SnackMagic

