U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,090.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,455.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,709.25
    -38.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.20
    +6.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.44
    -0.16 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.80
    -20.40 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.50 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0430 (+2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.05
    -0.11 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8520
    +0.5880 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,583.79
    +2,099.84 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.77
    +46.08 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,927.04
    -15.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

SnackMagic picks up $15M to expand from build-your-own snack boxes into a wider gifting marketplace

Ingrid Lunden
·7 min read

The office shut-down at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year spurred huge investment in digital transformation and a wave of tech companies helping with that, but there were some distinct losers in the shift, too -- specifically those whose business models were predicated on serving the very offices that disappeared overnight. Today, one of the companies that had to make an immediate pivot to keep itself afloat is announcing a round of funding, after finding itself not just growing at a clip, but making a profit, as well.

SnackMagic, a build-your-own snack box service, has raised $15 million in a Series A round of funding led by Craft Ventures, with Luxor Capital also participating.

(Both investors have an interesting track record in the food-on-demand space: Most recently, Luxor co-led a $528 million round in Glovo in Spain, while Craft backs/has backed the likes of Cloud Kitchens, Postmates and many more).

The funding comes on the back of a strong year for the company, which hit a $20 million revenue run rate in eight months and turned profitable in December 2020.

Founder and CEO Shaunuk Amin said in an interview that the plan will be to use the funding both to continue growing SnackMagic's existing business, as well as extend into other kinds of gifting categories. Currently, you can ship snacks anywhere in the world, but the customizable boxes -- recipients are gifted an amount that they can spend, and they choose what they want in the box themselves from SnackMagic's menu, or one that a business has created and branded as a subset of that -- are only available in locations in North America, serviced by SnackMagic's primary warehouse. Other locations are given options of pre-packed boxes of snacks right now, but the plan is to slowly extend its pick-and-mix model to more geographies, starting with the U.K.

Alongside this, the company plans to continue widening the categories of items that people can gift each other beyond chocolates, chips, hot sauces and other fun food items, into areas like alcohol, meal kits, and non-food items. There's also scope for expanding to more use cases into areas like corporate gifting, marketing and consumer services, and analytics coming out of its sales.

Amin calls the data that SnackMagic is amassing about customer interest in different brands and products "the hidden gem" of the platform.

"It's one of the most interesting things," he said. Brands that want to add their items to the wider pool of products -- which today numbers between 700 and 800 items -- also get access to a dashboard where they monitor what's selling, how much stock is left of their own items, and so on. "One thing that is very opaque [in the CPG world] is good data."

For many of the bigger companies that lack their own direct sales channels, it's a significantly richer data set than what they typically get from selling items in the average brick and mortar store, or from a bigger online retailer like Amazon. "All these bigger brands like Pepsi and Kellogg not only want to know this about their own products more but also about the brands they are trying to buy," Amin said. Several of them, he added, have approached his company to partner and invest, so I guess we should watch this space.

SnackMagic's success comes from a somewhat unintended, unlikely beginning, and it's a testament to the power of compelling, yet extensible technology that can be scaled and repurposed if necessary. In its case, there is personalization technology, logistics management, product inventory and accounting, and lots of data analytics involved.

The company started out as Stadium, a lunch delivery service in New York City that was leveraging the fact that when co-workers ordered lunch or dinner together for the office -- say around a team-building event or a late-night working session, or just for a regular work day -- oftentimes they found that people all hankered for different things to eat.

In many cases, people typically make separate orders for the different items, but that also means if you are ordering to all eat together, things would not arrive at the same time; if it's being expensed, it's more complicated on that front too; and if you're thinking about carbon footprints, it might also mean a lot less efficiency on that front too.

Stadium's solution was a platform that provided access to multiple restaurants' menus, and people could pick from all of them for a single order. The business had been operating for six years and was really starting to take off.

"We were quite well known in the city, and we had plans to expand, and we were on track for March 2020 being our best month ever," Amin said. Then, Covid-19 hit. "There was no one left in the office," he said. Revenue disappeared overnight, since the idea of delivering many items to one place instantly stopped being a need.

Amin said that they took a look at the platform they had built to pick many options (and many different costs, and the accounting that came with that) and thought about how to use that for a different end. It turned out that even with people working remotely, companies wanted to give props to their workers, either just to say hello and thanks, or around a specific team event, in the form of food and treats -- all the more so since the supply of snacks you typically come across in so many office canteens and kitchens were no longer there for workers to tap.

It's interesting, but perhaps also unsurprising, that one of the by-products of our new way of working has been the rise of more services that cater (no pun intended) to people working in more decentralised ways, and that companies exploring how to improve rewarding people in those environments are also seeing a bump.

Just yesterday, we wrote about a company called Alyce raising $30 million for its corporate gifting platform that is also based on personalization -- using AI to help understand the interests of the recipient to make better choices of items that a person might want to receive.

Alyce is taking a somewhat different approach to SnackMagic: it's not holding any products itself, and there is no warehouse but rather a platform that links up buyers with those providing products. And Alyce's initial audience is different, too: instead of internal employees (the first, but not final, focus for SnackMagic) it is targeting corporate gifting, or presents that sales and marketing people might send to prospects or current clients as a please and thank you gesture.

But you can also see how and where the two might meet in the middle -- and compete not just with each other, but the many other online retailers, Amazon and otherwise, plus the consumer goods companies themselves looking for ways of diversifying business by extending beyond the B2C channel.

"We don’t worry about Amazon. We just get better," Amin said when I asked him about whether he worried that SnackMagic was too easy to replicate. "It might be tough anyway," he added, since "others might have the snacks but picking and packing and doing individual customization is very different from regular e-commerce. It's really more like scalable gifting."

Investors are impressed with the quick turnaround and identification of a market opportunity, and how it quickly retooled its tech to make it fit for purpose.

“SnackMagic’s immediate success was due to an excellent combination of timing, innovative thinking and world-class execution,” said Bryan Rosenblatt, principal investor at Craft Ventures, in a statement. “As companies embrace the future of a flexible workplace, SnackMagic is not just a snack box delivery platform but a company culture builder.”

Recommended Stories

  • Gojek, Tokopedia Seek Investor Approval After Deciding Merger Terms

    (Bloomberg) -- Gojek and Tokopedia have decided on terms and are seeking investor approval for a merger that could create Indonesia’s largest internet company, a person familiar with the matter said, putting the deal on track for completion as soon as over the summer.The managements and boards of both startups have agreed on how to proceed with the merger and are now formally seeking approval for the deal from shareholders through a so-called consent package, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The management teams are aligned on strategy and their boards have given significant support, the person added.The two Indonesian tech pioneers have common investors, including Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Sequoia Capital India. Tokopedia is also backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which has its own e-commerce unit in the region, Lazada.Indonesia’s two most valuable startups are in the final stages of completing a tie-up that would make them the biggest players in e-commerce and ride-hailing in Southeast Asia’s most populous nation. The two companies have discussed a variety of scenarios with the goal of ultimately listing the combined entity in both Jakarta and the U.S., which could be worth as much as $40 billion.Gojek had been in discussions with ride-hailing rival Grab Holdings Inc. about a possible merger, but those talks dragged on and ultimately collapsed. Among other issues, that deal would likely have faced regulatory opposition since it would combine the two major providers of on-demand rides and delivery services in several Southeast Asian markets.Grab is now on the verge of listing via a merger with Altimeter Capital’s first blank-check company, in a deal that could value the Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant at about $40 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iowa bridges rank among worst in US

    Chart: Axios visuals; numbers via NBI, data compiled by ARTBAIowa is among the worst in the nation for percentage of bridges that are in poor condition, according to a 2021 report by The American Road & Transportation Builders Association.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Deteriorating bridge conditions can hamper travel or result in load restrictions. Dangerous bridges have to shut down altogether.By the numbers: Out of 23,982 bridges in the state, 19% are in poor or worse condition, according to federal inspection reports.When it comes to overall number of bridges in poor condition, Iowa ranks #1 in the nation, with 4,571 needing repair or replacement. (But keep in mind — Iowa has a lot of bridges.)What they're saying: We have a "tremendous" number of small bridges in rural areas that are classified as poor, said Andrea Henry, spokesperson for the Iowa DOT.Due to funding constraints, Henry said the Iowa DOT prioritizes its bridge repairs based on maintaining optimal mobility in the state.In Polk County, the most traveled structurally deficient bridge is 2nd Avenue over Birdland Avenue, according to ARTBA.State of play: President Biden has proposed a $2 trillion+ infrastructure plan that includes $155 billion for repairing roads and bridges.The plan's fate is unknown as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to fight against the plan "every step of the way."This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Elior acquires food delivery startup Nestor

    Corporate catering company Elior has acquired French startup Nestor for an undisclosed amount. Nestor originally started with a simple idea to differentiate itself from food delivery giants, such as Deliveroo, Uber Eats and others. Every day, the startup offered a single menu for lunch.

  • Vybe raises $2.9 million for its challenger bank for teens

    French startup Vybe has raised a $2.9 million funding round (€2.4 million) to build a challenger bank for teens. The startup plans to generate revenue from interchange fees as well as partnership with brands and a reward system. Investors include Ronan Le Moal, the former CEO of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, Kick Club and Manoel Amorim.

  • Food Network Chef Bobby Flay Is Launching A Cat Food Line With A Close Friend

    An Iron Chef apparently has a soft spot for cats. Superstar chef Bobby Flay and his Maine Coon cat, Nacho, have announced a new line of cat food. They claim its focus is on providing palatable, high-quality diets for modern felines. The new line, Made by Nacho, came about after two years of recipe development, […]

  • Chinese hardware makers turn to crowdfunding as they look to go global

    China's tech giants have had a rough time in Western markets over the last few years. Platforms like Indiegogo and Kickstarter are ways for individuals and organizations to raise capital from a large number of people to fund a project.

  • Toyota's new Mirai and Lexus LS models come with Advanced Drive assistance tech

    Toyota has launched Advanced Drive, a new driver assistance technology, with the latest Toyota Mirai and Lexus LS vehicles.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Higher as Speculators Increase Bets on Inflation Jump

    Gold could be garnering some support from Wednesday’s Fed minutes that reinforced expectations that interest rates would remain low for some time.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $58K, Reverses Two-Day Losses Despite Lower Trading Volume

    The price gain came amid new signs of growing mainstream adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Huarong Tries to Revive Investor Confidence After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. is stepping up efforts to revive investor confidence after persistent questions about the bad-debt manager’s financial health sent its dollar bonds tumbling to record lows.In an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg on Friday, the state-owned company said it has been making debt payments “on time” and its operations are “normal.” The comments came a day after people familiar with the matter said China Huarong has prepared a plan to boost profitability that would avoid the need for a debt restructuring or government recapitalization.While prices for several of China Huarong’s bonds have bounced from their lows on Thursday, the securities continue to trade at historically depressed levels as investors look for more clarity on the company’s finances and overhaul plan. The selloff, which has spilled over to some of China Huarong’s peers, has become the latest test of investor faith in China’s state-owned borrowers after a record-breaking surge in defaults last year.“Too big to fail appears to be an outdated concept in China,” said Deng Hao, chief executive of Beijing GEC Asset Management. For a giant and complex entity like China Huarong, it is risky to assume that default risk is low simply because the Ministry of Finance is the largest shareholder of the firm, he said. His firm does not hold Huarong’s bonds or shares.What’s the company:China Huarong is one of the four state-owned entities set up by China’s government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with bad debt. It listed in Hong Kong after a $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2015.The firm was left reeling in 2018 after former chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery and ultimately found guilty of receiving 1.79 billion ($273 million) in illicit payments. Under his watch, China Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing bad debt. Lai was was sentenced to death in January and later executed.China Huarong has started trimming non-core assets amid regulatory pressure to return to its roots. Net income slumped 92% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier as the value of some assets dropped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s market value has tumbled to about $5 billion from $15 billion when it listed.What’s happening:Trading in China Huarong shares and structured products was halted in Hong Kong on April 1, when the company said its 2020 financial results were delayed because its auditor needed more time to finalize a transaction.The bad-debt manager has submitted an overhaul plan to regulators and received positive initial feedback, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. China Huarong is still determining the value of its stakes in some onshore and offshore units and finalizing which ones will be sold, part of the reason it held off releasing 2020 results, the people said. The company is also awaiting final approvals from Chinese authorities.While China Huarong’s debt recouped some losses after Bloomberg reported details of the overhaul plan on Thursday, yield spreads over comparable Treasuries on several dollar bonds were headed for record closing highs on Friday, a sign of persistent investor skepticism. The firm’s bond due 2030 is indicated at about 420 basis points, compared to 208 basis points at the end of last month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.Some yuan bonds of Huarong Securities Co., a unit of China Huarong, also plunged to record lows in the onshore market this week, prompting the brokerage to put out a statement reassuring investors that its business environment and operations have had no major changes recently.Why does it matter:China Huarong is deeply intertwined in the nation’s financial markets. A restructuring of the firm would be the most high-profile reorganization of a Chinese state-owned financial institution in recent years.The failure to report annual earnings on time has fueled speculation that the company may have problems unknown to its investors. Uncertainty over China Huarong’s planned overhaul may raise refinancing risks for the firm and its subsidiaries. Investors are paying close attention to any signs of government intervention after Chinese officials recently began dialing back financial support for some state-owned enterprises.SOEs defaulted on a record 81.5 billion yuan of domestic bonds last year, according to data compiled by Fitch Ratings, though most of these companies were affiliated with local or regional governments. China Huarong’s biggest shareholder is the country’s Ministry of Finance.What does the company say:At a brief call held after the earnings delay was announced, China Huarong executives including Vice President Wang Wenjie told investors the firm was operating normally. They said it was inappropriate to publish an unaudited financial report that could not accurately reflect its financial performance.Management also highlighted the bright prospects of the distressed-asset sector due to an expected rise in demand for dissolving financial risk, and flagged opportunities in areas such as corporate mergers and reorganization, bankruptcy restructuring and mezzanine investment. The company didn’t elaborate on its plans in its brief statement to Bloomberg on Friday.What do ratings companies say:Fitch Ratings maintained its A rating and stable outlook on China Huarong in its latest rating report published in June. The assessment “reflects the government’s ownership and very high level of control, which indicates close linkages between the company and its sponsor,” Fitch said.Moody’s Investors Service maintained its A3 rating in a credit opinion released in December. The assumption of a very high level of government support takes into consideration its ownership structure and strategic importance, Moody’s analysts said in the report.Fitch declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg via email, and a Moody’s analyst wasn’t immediately available to provide remarks.What are traders watching next:China Huarong’s bonds are now in focus. The firm and its subsidiaries have some $42 billion worth of offshore and local bonds outstanding and 41% of that will come due by the end of next year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Offshore bondholders may bear the brunt of the fallout if China Huarong faces repayment difficulties because dollar bonds make up about $22 billion of its outstanding notes.Investors are closely monitoring progress on China Huarong’s financial plans and any gestures of potential central government support for the firm. They are also watching for indications that investor angst is spilling into the broader credit market, as well as signs that Chinese banks may change their lending policies to China Huarong.Anything else:Huarong Said to Plan Asset Sales, Avoid Debt Restructuring China Sentences Ex-Finance Chief to Death on Corruption China Huarong’s Credit Risk Deepens as Bonds Extend Losses China Huarong Woes Weigh on Dollar Bonds of Other Asset Managers(Updates bond spread in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops to Near $56K as Spot Trading Volume Remains Low

    The oldest cryptocurrency is looking at a price support level around $54,000, with resistance around $60,000.

  • FTSE 100 climbs as falling yields weigh on sterling

    The U.K. stock index was an outperformer across Europe on Wednesday, thanks to a sharp drop in the pound.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • China factory gate prices rise by most in nearly three years as economic recovery quickens

    China's factory gate prices beat analyst expectations to rise at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March in the latest sign that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gathering momentum. China's producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4% in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, far above a 3.5% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up sharply from a 1.7% increase in February. Consumer prices also returned to inflation after two months of price falls.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout

    A preliminary read of the ANZ Bank’s monthly survey for April showed headline confidence becoming more pessimistic.