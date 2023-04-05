Snag the cult-status Stanley Quencher tumbler before they’re sold out — again

The cult-fave Stanley cup tumbler is often sold out.

If you don’t have a Stanley Quencher yet, what the heck are you waiting for?

As you likely already know, this insulated, stainless steel travel tumbler has reached cult status over the last few years, thanks to ardent users being vocal on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram. However, is the Adventure Quencher as good as everyone seems to think?

We think yes, so add to cart.

Stanley Quencher 40 oz. for $45

For starters, this Stanley cup — not to be confused with the eponymous hockey trophy — is made from recycled stainless steel (rather than silver and nickel alloy) and features double wall vacuum insulation that will keep your hot stuff hot for seven hours or your cold stuff cold for 11 hours (and, astonishingly, ice cold for up to two days, if you use ice).

Since a redesign last fall, its fancy, new “FlowState” lid is now spill-proof, secure — seriously, we’ve had trouble unscrewing the cap, but we do also have underdeveloped biceps — and offers you options for drinking. A piece on the full cover top smoothly rotates around, allowing for sipping either straight out of the lid or out of a plastic reusable straw in a perfect-fit straw opening.

While this actual Stanley Quencher that we tested features the old lid, the new Quencher FlowState lid is improved and spill-proof!

For people with dexterity issues, the Stanley cup tumbler has an ergonomically designed handle with a comfort grip that is large enough for seriously big hands to have space and still slender enough to hold despite the cup’s heft. The 40 oz. and 30 oz. sizes weigh 1.4 pounds and 1.1 pounds respectively.

With regard to its popularity, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is Amazon’s current No. 1 best-selling kitchen item. You can select from over 14 different colors (Black Glow, eucalyptus, chambray) and buy as many as you want. We recommend getting one while you can — because of its wild popularity and frequent propensity to be sold out, Stanley’s own website only allows a maximum purchase of 20 units sizes and colors combined. There is currently no price difference.

In our experience, between the spill-proof lid and the narrow base made to fit a car cup holder, what we love best is the Stanley Quencher’s ability to keep us hydrated all day long, without worrying about iced coffee, or worse, milk — parents, IYKYK — spilling or tipping out all over the car. Not to mention they are dishwasher safe, similar to another of our favorite brands, Yeti, which survived dishwasher peril during our lab tests.

Have we convinced you yet? Whether you’re a tween or among the ranks of Gen X, these cups are cool.

