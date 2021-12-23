Snag Showtime, Paramount+ and more for just $0.99 up to two months on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video add-ons are just $0.99 for 2 months right now.

Sick of watching reruns of the same TV shows over and over again? Fret not, to put you in the holiday spirit, Amazon just launched a pretty sweet deal that will provide access to select add-on channels for up to 2 months at just $0.99 per month. Make sure to sign up for your favorites as soon as possible though, this deal expires on January 3, 2022.

You'll be able to subscribe to some of Amazon Prime’s most popular add-ons like Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+, Hallmark Movies Now and more. Regular pricing for these channels varies from $3.99 per month for options like Lifetime and PBS Documentaries to up to $10.99 per month for premium channels like Showtime, which means you're saving anywhere from $6 up to $20 over the two-month-period. Once the promotion period has ended, you can decide if you want to cancel or keep going at the full price. You can cancel anytime, should you decide to keep it going for an extra month or two (or longer!) after.

The discounted channels offer a diverse selection of both TV shows and, in some cases, movies, too. Perfect for Christmas Day viewing, watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies your heart desires with a subscription to Hallmark Movies Now, which is regularly $5.99 per month so you save $10 over the two months.

Michael C. Hall returns as serial killer Dexter in Showtime's "Dexter: New Blood."

Looking for something more thrilling with edge-of-your-seat intensity? Sign up for Showtime (usually $10.99 per month marking a $20 savings), to see the new limited series revival of Dexter: New Blood, or riveting shows like Yellowjackets. You can even binge all 7 seasons of Ray Donovan just in time for the feature-length movie Ray Donovan: The Movie, which will be released January 14, 2022.

Starz, meanwhile, is usually $8.99 per month, saving you $16, and has exciting shows like American Gods, Outlander and Damages, and hilarious comedies like Rules of Engagement.

For fans of Star Trek, be sure to subscribe to Paramount+, normally $9.99 per month for a savings of $18. Sign up now to binge Star Trek: Discovery and get prepped for all the new episodes releasing in the new year.

Bottom line: there's something for everyone. And with this deal, you can sign up for multiple channels for less than a movie ticket, see what they have to offer, then decide which ones are worth keeping beyond the two months. The best part? The holiday season is in full swing so if you banked in your PTO to sit back and relax with family and friends, you can check out some best movies and TV shows streaming right now.

