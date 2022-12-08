U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.66
    -0.35 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.33 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6260
    +0.1020 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,191.17
    +366.45 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.16
    +10.47 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Snail, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Snail, Inc.
·1 min read
Snail, Inc.
Snail, Inc.

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialing 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.

About Snail, Inc.
Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Contact:

Investors: investors@snail.com


Recommended Stories

  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2022 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-1, expectations were $-1.34. Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s 2022 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call. At this […]

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Despite a Big Paper Loss, I'm Not Planning to Sell This Beleaguered Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    Unfortunately, the stock has lost a lot of value since I made my initial investment. As interest rates fell, many borrowers refinanced their mortgages to lower rates. This forced Annaly to make lower-yielding investments, which impacted its income and its ability to pay dividends.

  • Why Shares of Nio and Other Chinese Stocks Are Rising Today

    Media reports suggest that Hong Kong could relax certain restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Pauses Buybacks to Recover Q3 Loss

    Lincoln National (LNC) puts share buybacks on temporary hold to regain financial strength as well as cope with the substantial losses incurred in the third quarter of 2022.

  • GameStop misses on earnings, considers acquisitions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that GameStop is considering acquisitions following third-quarter earnings.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Novavax (NVAX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 billion for 2023, up from the $7.5 billion projected for 2022.

  • Here's Why General Electric (GE) Shares are Down 10% YTD

    General Electric (GE) is plagued by persistent supply-chain disruptions, weakness in the Power and Renewable Energy segments and foreign currency headwinds.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Buy?

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a top healthcare company that generates the bulk of its revenue from medicine that treats HIV. Lenacapavir is an HIV treatment that would require patients to receive an injection just twice a year. It's a significant change from the daily pills many HIV patients are accustomed to taking today.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which is down 60% year to date, and why that might be an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Multiple Headwinds Pulled Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares in Q3

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.