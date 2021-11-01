U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,608.04
    +2.66 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,873.74
    +54.18 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,563.24
    +64.85 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.95
    +48.76 (+2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +0.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +9.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1890
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,607.91
    +1,042.98 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.24
    +42.73 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.02
    +59.45 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

SNAP ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Snap stock fell 22% after reporting its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The company's revenue missed Wall Street expectations after its advertising business was disrupted by privacy changes Apple introduced earlier this year.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel praised Apple's consumer-friendly changes on CNBC in February, when he also warned they posed a risk to Q4 earnings, but said on Thursday the iPhone's privacy settings impacted Snap's advertising business more than anticipated.

"While we anticipated some degree of business disruption, the new Apple-provided measurement solution did not scale as we had expected, making it more difficult for our advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS," Spiegel said in his prepared remarks.

If you currently own stock or options in Snap Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670560/SNAP-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Snap-Inc-NYSESNAP-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • XPeng Stock Jumps After Massive Month for EV Deliveries. October Wasn’t Kind to NIO.

    XPeng comes close to record monthly deliveries in October, but NIO sees its deliveries slip by nearly one-third.

  • Pinterest TV: Site Launches Live, Shoppable QVC-Style Episodes to Drive Ecommerce Sales

    Pinterest wants to turn more users into buyers with Pinterest TV — a series of live, shoppable episodes featuring top creators. With Pinterest TV, creators can showcase and tag products to let users purchase them on the retailer’s site. Episodes air each weekday and will be recorded and available for users to watch on-demand. Beginning […]

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Xpeng delivers over 10K electric cars in October

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss the latest electric vehicle deliveries from Xpeng and the current state of the EV market.&nbsp;

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Dell completes spinoff of VMware, which again becomes an independent company

    The Dell-VMware combo was never a perfect fit. Here's what you need to know about the now-completed separation.

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • Why this ‘perfect storm’ for inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Voyager Digital Announces Participation in November Investor Events

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in November 2021:

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Mandates Shorter Working Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. ordered its employees to end their day by 7 p.m., becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsStaff in China should only work from 10 a.m

  • EU Gas Surges on Disturbance to Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsEurope faced a tightening squeeze on natural gas after some Russian supplies reversed direction and Algeria stopped shipments to Spain.Benchmark gas futures surged as much as 15%, before paring those gai

  • Deere and union workers move closer to ending strike

    The United Auto Workers and Deere & Co. are moving closer to ending the 18-day strike against the farm equipment-making giant. More than 10,000 United Auto Workers union members who work for Moline-based Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) at 14 facilities, mainly in Illinois and Iowa, went on strike on Oct. 14. Over the weekend, a tentative deal was reached but union members will stay out on strike until the deal is formally approved.

  • Coca-Cola to fully acquire Gatorade rival BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas. The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, is Coca-Cola's largest for a single brand; It comes about three years after the company bought British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil Rally Cools on Unexpected Supply Rise at U.S. Storage Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsFutures in New York earlier rose as much as 1.6% on Monday. Inventories at Cushing,