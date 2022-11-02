U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.63
    -22.47 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,606.96
    -46.24 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,773.51
    -117.34 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.34
    -27.05 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.90
    +1.53 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0700
    -1.1620 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,490.75
    +45.63 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.85
    -4.30 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Snap and Amazon partner on AR shopping in the Snapchat app, initially for eyewear

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Snap has landed a notable new partner for its augmented reality-powered Virtual Try-On shopping experience with today's news that Amazon will now offer Snapchat users the ability to digitally try on eyewear styles from a range of popular brands. The new partnership between Amazon Fashion and the social app maker will see brands including Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and others made available for virtual try-on to Snapchat's 363 million daily active users, the retailer says.

The launch will see dozens of new Shopping Lenses made available across categories like sunglasses, reading glasses and seasonal glasses.

The partnership is one of several that have followed Snap's investments in AR shopping, where it has this year rolled out a number of upgrades to better appeal to retailers and brands, including the ability to update product information and pricing in real time, access better analytics and more easily create AR Shopping Lenses, among other things. Other brands that have leveraged Snapchat's AR Shopping Lenses have included MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH, eyewear brands Goodr and Zenni Optical, and recently, for Halloween, costume company Disguise.

Over the last year, Snap says 250 Snapchat users have engaged with its AR Shopping Lenses more than 5 billion times.

Image Credits: Snap/Amazon

To create the AR shopping experience for Amazon, Amazon used Snap's self-service creation system in Lens Web Builder, which allowed for scalable AR asset creation by using Amazon’s existing 3D models. If the Amazon products' prices change or an item goes out of stock, the Lenses will be automatically updated in real time, notes Snap.

Shopping Lens creation is an area where Snap has been working to improve its technology. Earlier this year it updated its Lens Web Builder that allowed bands to create shopping Lenses in a matter of minutes. This April, Snap announced it would begin offering retailers access to a new AR image-processing technology in its 3D asset manager that makes it easier and faster to build AR shopping experiences. The process uses AI and the brand's own photography to turn standard photos into AR assets, Snap explained at the time.

To access the new Amazon AR shopping feature, Snapchat users can find the new Lenses on the @amazonfashion public profile on the Snapchat app, through Snap's Lens Explorer, through the new "Dress-Up" tab featuring AR shopping experiences, and through the Snap Camera Lens Carousel. When users discover a pair of glasses they like, they can tap on a link at the bottom of the screen to make a purchase. This directs them to the Amazon app on their phone to checkout. Snap does not receive a commission on these sales, we understand.

Image Credits: Snap/Amazon

Amazon also notes that Snapchat users will now be able to browse thousands of eyewear products in the Amazon Fashion "store" tab on its profile, though these will not be AR-enabled.

Image Credits: Snap/Amazon

While the AR shopping experience is starting with eyewear, it will be the first of more Amazon AR shopping experiences on Snapchat still to come. We understand the broader plan is to kick off the partnership with eyewear but expand into other categories in the months ahead.

Snap also suggests this is the case in its public statement:

"With the combined innovation and technology between Snap and Amazon, we are unlocking exciting and fun new try-on experiences for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters," said Ben Schwerin, SVP of Partnerships at Snap, in an announcement. "AR eyewear is just the first step in our partnership, and we can't wait to continue our innovation together," he added.

Amazon also noted it has already invested in AR shopping experiences itself and sees Snap as an extension of those efforts.

“Millions of customers regularly use Amazon’s AR shopping technology across categories in our stores, with Virtual Try-On for Eyewear being a long-time customer favorite," stated Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. "We are delighted to partner with Snapchat and further expand AR shopping for both fashion brands and today’s new generation of digital shoppers."

Neither company would comment on the expected duration of their newly established partnership.

This is not Amazon's first foray into AR shopping.

Recently, Amazon announced its own expansion in AR shopping with the June 2022 launch of a new virtual try-on experience for shoes, available to consumers in the U.S. and Canada in the Amazon iOS app. Using the feature, app users could shop for shoes from brands like New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Saucony, Lacoste, Asics and Superga. Prior to this, Amazon had only dabbled in AR shopping, having experimented in areas like AR for furniture shopping and sillier things, like AR Stickers or to AR features on its seasonal shipping boxes. It's not clear if AR is leading to a sizable increase in conversions through Amazon's own efforts, however, as we'd likely see more AR features if it had. That could be, in part, why Amazon is now looking to an outside partner for AR shopping -- and one that appeals to a younger crowd more comfortable with using the technology and keen to browse and shop from a social media app.

Recommended Stories

  • The best midrange smartphones for 2022

    Here's a list of the best midrange smartphones you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Texas Democrats Want to Reverse a 28-Year Statewide Losing Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Democrat Luke Warford is looking to do what no one from his party has managed to do in almost 30 years -- win statewide office. Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyIn his quest to help lea

  • Tennessee Titans designate defensive back Elijah Molden to return from injured reserve

    The Tennessee Titans designated defensive back Elijah Molden to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, opening the 21-day window for his return.

  • Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

    A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang.

  • Google expands AI-powered flood detection and wildfire systems

    The company hopes to help those who are direct risk of flooding, and to assist organizations and governments in mobilizing their responses.

  • ‘Killing spree’ duo suspected in five SC, Tenn. and Missouri murders plead guilty to two

    Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson pleaded guilty to two murders and life in prison in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off right now

    Samsung's premium flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off right now at Amazon.

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Big technology companies, such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, are having a horrid time on the stock market this earnings season thanks to the macroeconomic slowdown, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) dodged a bullet and avoided a big sell-off when on Oct. 27 it released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended Sept. 24). The technology giant's revenue and earnings beat Wall Street's estimates despite what Apple's CFO termed  "a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop." Analysts would have settled for $1.27 per share in earnings on $88.7 billion in revenue, but the healthy demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and wearable devices, along with the growth in Apple's services business, helped it post stronger results.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification

    Big changes are coming to Twitter Blue.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

    Apple has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.29, up 4% from the same period last year. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 2% from last year to an all-time high of $90.15 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $88.9 billion.

  • 10 incredible iPhone tips and tricks for the best time-saving hacks

    To help you save time – and in some cases, money – the following are 10 "must-use" little-known iPhone tips, tricks, shortcuts and hacks.

  • GameStop NFT Marketplace Goes Live on ImmutableX

    The marketplace’s official release is a result of a partnership that’s been months in the making.

  • Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?

    While investors were hand-wringing over a slowdown in digital ads, Google Cloud Platform delivered some eye-opening results.

  • Is Capital One Shopping A Black Friday Deal Hack?

    Using shopping tools while looking for Black Friday deals could help you save more money and boost your rewards potential.