Snap analyst: 'I don't know how people can feel comfortable' holding the stock

Though other big names in tech are on the upswing after a tough ride last year, Snap (SNAP) still has its problems from restructuring to leadership.

Or so says Scott Kessler, the Third Bridge global sector lead for tech, media, and telecom, or TMT.

"I think Snap has got to be one of the more volatile names within this category and even across TMT," he told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

He added: "I feel like I've seen this movie at least once or twice before, where Snap essentially is indicating there are some challenges. These challenges could be coming from the macro backdrop, could be coming from the fact that they've been overhauling their ad and technology platform or the fact it's a very competitive market."

"All of that put together means that [there] are continuing issues that Snap has to overcome, and investors are not especially patient, especially at this point," Kessler said.

Snap, which owns the social media platform Snapchat, beat expectations in its Q2 earnings on Tuesday but offered weak Q3 guidance, sending shares into a decline of more than 17% in after-hours trading.

Restructuring may be to blame.

"They've already embarked on this spending, so they can't just stop midstream," Kessler said. "Nonetheless, I do think it's reasonable to ask: 'When is this going to be done, and when are you going to start being able to flip the switch and really capitalize on the investments that they've been making for a number of quarters at this point?'"

Light at the end of the tunnel?

There's another key problem for Snap right now — monetization, or the systems by which companies generate income from their user bases.

It comes down to company leadership, according to Kessler.

"I think sometimes with Snap, it seems like there's lack of urgency coming from company leadership," he told Yahoo Finance. "We clearly saw that urgency when the company announced a pretty massive restructuring last August, but, since then, I think people are kind of wondering when the benefits of that restructuring are really going to manifest themselves."

Kessler went so far as to say that he's not sure Snap is a company that investors can feel safe holding over time — but there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

"To be honest, I don't know how people can feel comfortable [holding Snap] ... That being said, however, I think it's appropriate to kind of wait and see in terms of what the company has to say," he said. "To be able to truly execute, they need to be able to get their advertising technology and platform in place."

If the pieces do fall into place sooner rather than later, it could set Snap up nicely for the holidays.

"I think that the company would be well-advised to hopefully indicate that they're in position to relaunch the ad platform, so that they can really benefit from what historically has been a really strong period for them – and that's the holiday shopping season."

Snap stock is up about 14% year to date but down more than 20% over the last five days.

