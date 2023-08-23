Snap Appoints India Head, Announces Revamp in Growth Push
Snap Inc. is appointing a former Google executive to lead its India operations as it strives to become a major social media force in a key growth market.
Pulkit Trivedi will start as Snap’s managing director for India, the Snapchat parent said Wednesday. The company also announced a new, localized organizational structure for the region, with teams such as those in charge of content and creator ecosystems reporting to Trivedi.
Santa Monica, California-based Snap is targeting growth regions such as India while changing its advertising business to reverse waning sales. The company says it has more than 200 million monthly active users in India, where it has won fans among the youths.
Trivedi was previously at Alphabet Inc.’s Google, where he was responsible for the company’s India payments business strategy. He will report to Ajit Mohan, Snap’s president for the Asia-Pacific region.
