U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.03 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.08 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    -0.4800 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,136.68
    +135.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

SNAP Benefits 2022: Lone Star Card February Schedule

Georgina Tzanetos
CrackerClips / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CrackerClips / Getty Images/iStockphoto

SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed through what is called a Lone Star Card. This card is similar to the EBT cards that other states use and can be redeemed the same way you would use a credit card or debit card at any store that accepts SNAP benefit payments.

See: Claiming Social Security, SNAP and Medicare Is Now Easier Thanks to Executive Order — What’s Changing?
Find: Social Security: Could the COLA Increase Reduce Your SNAP Benefits?

The Lone Star Card can be used to buy fresh groceries, vegetables, dairy, meat and poultry products. Texas residents can even buy garden seeds with Lone Star cards.

However, these SNAP cannot be used to:

  • Buy tobacco.

  • Buy alcoholic drinks.

  • Buy things you can’t eat or drink.

  • Pay for food bills you owe.

In Texas, most people aged 16 to 59 must follow work rules in order to receive SNAP benefits, meaning that an individual must look for a job or be in an approved work program in order to qualify. If the person already has a job, they cannot quit without good reason and still receive SNAP benefits.

Benefits are sent out over 15 days, beginning on the 1st and based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7328 or use the store locator here to find a participating grocer near you.

See: What COVID-Era Programs Will Continue in 2022?
Find: What 2022 Means for Stimulus Checks and the Child Tax Credit

Here’s when you’ll receive your February Lone Star Benefits:

EDG # ends in

Benefits available

0

1st of the month

1

3rd of the month

2

5th of the month

3

6th of the month

4

7th of the month

5

9th of the month

6

11th of the month

7

12th of the month

8

13th of the month

9

15th of the month

Looking for other programs?You_can_find_details_on_ Medicaid, TANF and children’s medical insurance at YourTexasBenefits.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Benefits 2022: Lone Star Card February Schedule

Recommended Stories

  • Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

    A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday. A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but "probably" not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country.

  • FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook

    The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday. It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Petito’s death on Brian Laundrie, though he was the prime suspect all along. Investigators meanwhile announced that Laundrie, 23, had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito, 22, was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August, according to a statement released by the FBI in Denver.

  • Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

    The man’s wife sued a Minnesota hospital when their doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator after two months.

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Abbott is a major pharmaceutical company best known for its medical devices, diagnostics, and pediatric and adult nutritional products -- think Pedialyte or Similac. This year, it's being crowned as a dividend king -- meaning the company has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years. Excluding COVID-testing-related sales, Abbott still boasts a nearly 12% increase over pre-pandemic 2019 sales for the quarter.

  • What should you keep at home in case you get COVID? The must-haves for mild cases

    Here’s what you should have on hand in case you test positive

  • Dr. Fauci Lays Out Best and Worst Case Scenario For Next 6 Months

    The coronavirus surge is tearing through America, and the "finish line" is looking further and further away. Omicron and vaccines may help us all reach herd immunity. On the other hand, many, many people worldwide remain unvaccinated and unboosted, so new variants may appear. What is the best and worst case scenario? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky appe

  • Their DNA Hides a Warning, but They Don't Want to Know What It Says

    Marin Konstadt, visiting family in Florida, was at the opera in 2020 when she got a call on her cellphone. She called back at intermission. The caller, a genetics specialist at a hospital, had some important news for her. She has a genetic variant that can increase her disease risk. Did she want to know more? Konstadt, 69, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives in Salem, Massachusetts, had been thrust like many other Americans into a raging debate on medical ethics and genetics. In 2016, she

  • Omicron Symptoms "Most Often" Feel Like This

    We're a few weeks into the COVID surge and Omicron isn't done with us just yet. Cases are still spiking in many areas of the country and millions of people are experiencing flu-like symptoms—or something far worse. Whether you've been exposed to someone with Omicron or you're not feeling well, experts reveal what it feels like to have the virus and what symptoms to watch out for. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with doctors who explained what you need to know about Omicron. Read on—and to ensur

  • New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

    Guidance revised in accordance with updated medical understanding to cut disruption

  • ‘I’m over Covid’: Bill Maher says Americans shouldn’t obediently follow all doctors’ advice

    That the medical establishment ‘never even attempted to get people to live a healthier lifestyle as a response to this pandemic is a giant scandal to me,’ HBO host says

  • People Explained Why They Resigned During The Great Resignation, And Their Points Are Sooo Valid

    "I didn't get a pay raise, promotion, or even a pat on the back."View Entire Post ›

  • Omicron Cases Appear to Peak in U.S., but Deaths Continue to Rise

    CHICAGO — New coronavirus cases have started to fall nationally, signaling that the omicron-fueled spike that has infected tens of millions of Americans, packed hospitals and shattered records has finally begun to relent. More and more states have passed a peak in new cases in recent days, as glimmers of progress have spread from a handful of eastern cities to much of the country. Through Friday, the country was averaging about 720,000 new cases a day, down from about 807,000 last week. New coro

  • This Is How Long Your Omicron Symptoms Will Last, Doctors Say

    In the relatively short time since its discovery, the Omicron variant has drastically altered the trajectory of the pandemic. Fortunately, while research now shows that the virus is less likely to cause severe illness in those who are fully vaccinated or boosted, it's still found to cause breakthrough infections with mild symptoms at a higher rate than previous variants. Now, data is also providing answers as to how long symptoms from Omicron are likely to last once you're infected. Read on to s

  • Investigation sought into health trust after 369 patients take their own lives following treatment

    More than 360 patients took their own lives after being treated by a mental health trust that was warned 15 times to improve care by coroners in the last five years, a Telegraph investigation has found.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly involved in serious car collision

    Arnold Schwarzenegger has been pictured after a serious car collision in California.

  • ‘I accepted I was going to die.’ Uninsured Californians make tough health care decisions

    “I’d rather risk my health than watch my family go hungry,” one farmworker said.

  • So You Think You're a COVID-19 Expert (but Are You?)

    Lauren Terry, 23, thought she would know what to do if she contracted COVID-19. After all, she manages a lab in Tucson, Arizona, that processes COVID tests. But when she developed symptoms on Christmas Eve, she quickly realized she had no inside information. “I first tried to take whatever rapid tests I could get my hands on,” Terry said. “I bought some over the counter. I got a free kit from my county library. A friend gave me a box. I think I tried five different brands.” When they all turned

  • What Happens to Women Who Are Denied Abortion? Here Are the Stats

    A five-year study of almost 1,000 women found that women who are refused abortion have worse outcomes in terms of health, financial stability, and the safety of their children.

  • The #1 Best Drink to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    There is no shame in going through the natural process of aging because everyone goes through it. And while there's no use in trying to stop it from happening, it's also okay if you are looking to find healthy ways of slowing it down.For example, the Mayo Clinic notes that things like exercise, restful sleep, lowering stress, and eating a healthy diet can help slow your aging process. And if you're looking for specific foods or drinks to help, we've got you covered.According to Courtney D'Angelo