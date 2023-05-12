Get SNAP Benefits? 7 Hidden Ways To Stretch Your Food Stamps Budget

Hispanolistic / iStock.com

SNAP, formerly food stamps, supplements the food budgets of low-income households. But even SNAP hasn't been enough to support many Americans struggling to pay higher costs for pantry staples. Luckily, there are several strategies SNAP recipients can use to stretch their food stamps budget to make ends meet.

Here are seven ways to maximize your SNAP dollars.

Get Twice the Fruits and Veggies

Next time you visit your local farmers' market, use your EBT card to get twice the amount of fruits and veggies at no additional cost. Double Up Food Bucks and other similar programs let SNAP recipients purchase fresh produce by matching the value of their benefits at participating markets.

There's no need to apply. Anyone receiving food stamps is automatically eligible. Use the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Local Food Directory to find a nearby farmers' market.

Use the SNAP Retailer Locator To Make Sure You're Going to the Cheapest Place

You can use the SNAP Retail Locator to find nearby locations that accept EBT payments. This tool allows anyone to find the nearest SNAP-authorized locations by entering a street address, city, state or zip code.

Once you have a map with authorized retailers, you can make better purchasing decisions by choosing locations that fit your budget. For example, Whole Foods and Aldi may be right around the corner, but Aldi has a number of natural and organic grocery products at a more affordable price.

Use the SNAP Online Locator To Comparison Shop Online for Perks

You can use the same tactic above to find cheaper options online. Use the SNAP online locator and select your state for a list of online retailers that accept EBT cards at checkout. To compare prices, you can select a few stores and start adding items to your cart. This allows you to get the same items for a much lower price.

Take Advantage of Free Food Programs For Kids

Free school lunch is always available if your family receives SNAP. As an added bonus, there are SNAP-related summer programs that offer free food for your kids.

Use the USDA Summer Meals For Kids Site Finder to find approved sites in communities across the country that serve free food to kids under 18. Families can get directions to nearby sites and look up their hours of operation.

As of May 2023, the tool only has data for 19 states, but families can call the USDA National Hunger Hotline operated by Hunger Free America for information on food assistance for their children. The hotline is available Monday through Friday between 7 A.M to 10 P.M. at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) for Spanish.

Save Your SNAP Perks For When You Need Them

SNAP benefits expire, but not until they've sat unused for nine months or longer, according to the National Council on Aging. This means you don't have to use up all of your benefits the same month you receive them. You can save your SNAP dollars for bigger shopping trips when you need it, even if you lose SNAP eligibility and your case closes.

Supplement Your Food Budget With Goods From Local Pantries

Finding local food pantries to supplement your monthly food budget with grocery staples is another way to stretch SNAP dollars. Enter your zip code in the PantryNet locator to find nearby food distribution centers. Call and ask about upcoming distributions. You can also dial 2-1-1 for help finding food pantries in your area.

Combine Coupons and Other Discounts With EBT Purchases

You can combine coupons and discounts issued by the manufacturer or store with your food stamps for even greater savings. The USDA says in states where food items are taxed, sales tax cannot be charged on the amount paid with the coupon. If this happens, you cannot use your SNAP benefits to pay this tax, so make sure you have another form of payment with you.

