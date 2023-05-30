SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2023
Despite the U.S. being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, millions of people here still experience food insecurity. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 42 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to U.S. News & World Report. Although it’s a federal program, SNAP is administered by the states, which means these benefits are delivered across varying timeframes, and through different programs that fall under the SNAP umbrella.
While eligibility requirements and benefit levels are uniform across all states except Alaska and Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the way benefits are calculated can vary considerably from one state to the next. In Minnesota, for example, just 8% of the population participates in SNAP, and they receive a relatively low $157 monthly payment. In Louisiana, a full 18% of the population receives SNAP, and they average a fairly high payment of $192.
Naturally, states with bigger populations have more SNAP recipients, and states with higher poverty rates have a greater percentage of their residents in the program.
Even the name of the program can change from state to state. In Wisconsin, it’s called FoodShare. In California, it’s called CalFresh. In Utah, it’s still called Food Stamps. No matter the name, SNAP is a vital part of the social safety net. Here’s a look at how the states distribute SNAP.
Household and Individual Allotments Have Gone Up for 2023
The USDA announced a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for SNAP in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:
For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum allotment for a family of four has been raised to $939 per month.
In Alaska, a family of four can now receive between $1,172 to $1,819 per month, depending on their rural/urban designation.
In Hawaii, the COLA raised the monthly limit to $1,794 for a family of four.
Benefits were also raised for Guam, to $1,385, and the U.S. Virgin Islands up to $1,208.
SNAP Benefits By States
Here’s an alphabetical look at each state’s number of SNAP participation, according to the most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. This data is accurate as of February 13, 2023, and refers to 2022’s fiscal year.
Alabama
Average benefit per household member per month: $183
Number of recipients: 761,100
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%
Alaska
Average benefit per household member per month: $271
Number of recipients: 92,100
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Arizona
Average benefit per household member per month: $183
Number of recipients: 825,700
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Arkansas
Average benefit per household member per month: $170
Number of recipients: 281,100
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
California
Average benefit per household member per month: $196
Number of recipients: 4.63 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Colorado
Average benefit per household member per month: $181
Number of recipients: 540,300
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
Connecticut
Average benefit per household member per month: $197
Number of recipients: 375,400
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%
Delaware
Average benefit per household member per month: $175
Number of recipients: 118,800
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
District of Columbia
Average benefit per household member per month: $188
Number of recipients: 145,800
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 22%
Florida
Average benefit per household member per month: $180
Number of recipients: 2.85 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Georgia
Average benefit per household member per month: $188
Number of recipients: 1.6 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%
Hawaii
Average benefit per household member per month: $385
Number of recipients: 169,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Idaho
Average benefit per household member per month: $175
Number of recipients: 124,100
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%
Illinois
Average benefit per household member per month: $189
Number of recipients: 1.98 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 16%
Indiana
Average benefit per household member per month: $182
Number of recipients: 617,600
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
Iowa
Average benefit per household member per month: $170
Number of recipients: 278,800
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
Kansas
Average benefit per household member per month: $171
Number of recipients: 195,800
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%
Kentucky
Average benefit per household member per month: $177
Number of recipients: 541,600
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Louisiana
Average benefit per household member per month: $192
Number of recipients: 822,600
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 18%
Maine
Average benefit per household member per month: $168
Number of recipients: 161,800
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Maryland
Average benefit per household member per month: $180
Number of recipients: 772,700
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Massachusetts
Average benefit per household member per month: $188
Number of recipients: 1,024,400
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%
Michigan
Average benefit per household member per month: $181
Number of recipients: 1.34 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Minnesota
Average benefit per household member per month: $157
Number of recipients: 435,900
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
Mississippi
Average benefit per household member per month: $171
Number of recipients: 413,700
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
Missouri
Average benefit per household member per month: $185
Number of recipients: 657,900
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Montana
Average benefit per household member per month: $177
Number of recipients: 89,200
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
Nebraska
Average benefit per household member per month: $178
Number of recipients: 155,500
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
Nevada
Average benefit per household member per month: $178
Number of recipients: 455,200
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
New Hampshire
Average benefit per household member per month: $162
Number of recipients: 69,300
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%
New Jersey
Average benefit per household member per month: $179
Number of recipients: 857,300
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
New Mexico
Average benefit per household member per month: $182
Number of recipients: 518,800
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 25%
New York
Average benefit per household member per month: $196
Number of recipients: 2.84 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
North Carolina
Average benefit per household member per month: $181
Number of recipients: 1.6 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%
North Dakota
Average benefit per household member per month: $185
Number of recipients: 47,400
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%
Ohio
Average benefit per household member per month: $186
Number of recipients: 1.5 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Oklahoma
Average benefit per household member per month: $183
Number of recipients: 650,600
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 16%
Oregon
Average benefit per household member per month: $181
Number of recipients: 718,600
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%
Pennsylvania
Average benefit per household member per month: $182
Number of recipients: 1.84 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
Rhode Island
Average benefit per household member per month: $183
Number of recipients: 139,400
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
South Carolina
Average benefit per household member per month: $181
Number of recipients: 619,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
South Dakota
Average benefit per household member per month: $192
Number of recipients: 71,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%
Tennessee
Average benefit per household member per month: $185
Number of recipients: 825,300
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Texas
Average benefit per household member per month: $179
Number of recipients: 3.44 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Utah
Average benefit per household member per month: $179
Number of recipients: 156,300
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%
Vermont
Average benefit per household member per month: $188
Number of recipients: 69,500
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Virginia
Average benefit per household member per month: $181
Number of recipients: 794,600
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
Washington
Average benefit per household member per month: $168
Number of recipients: 874,500
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
West Virginia
Average benefit per household member per month: $168
Number of recipients: 310,900
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 18%
Wisconsin
Average benefit per household member per month: $164
Number of recipients: 708,200
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Wyoming
Average benefit per household member per month: $179
Number of recipients: 30,200
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%
