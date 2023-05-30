SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2023

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Despite the U.S. being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, millions of people here still experience food insecurity. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 42 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to U.S. News & World Report. Although it’s a federal program, SNAP is administered by the states, which means these benefits are delivered across varying timeframes, and through different programs that fall under the SNAP umbrella.

Food Stamps: Do People on SNAP Need To Work Full Time?

Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

While eligibility requirements and benefit levels are uniform across all states except Alaska and Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the way benefits are calculated can vary considerably from one state to the next. In Minnesota, for example, just 8% of the population participates in SNAP, and they receive a relatively low $157 monthly payment. In Louisiana, a full 18% of the population receives SNAP, and they average a fairly high payment of $192.

Naturally, states with bigger populations have more SNAP recipients, and states with higher poverty rates have a greater percentage of their residents in the program.

Even the name of the program can change from state to state. In Wisconsin, it’s called FoodShare. In California, it’s called CalFresh. In Utah, it’s still called Food Stamps. No matter the name, SNAP is a vital part of the social safety net. Here’s a look at how the states distribute SNAP.

Household and Individual Allotments Have Gone Up for 2023

The USDA announced a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for SNAP in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:

For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum allotment for a family of four has been raised to $939 per month.

In Alaska, a family of four can now receive between $1,172 to $1,819 per month, depending on their rural/urban designation.

In Hawaii, the COLA raised the monthly limit to $1,794 for a family of four.

Benefits were also raised for Guam, to $1,385, and the U.S. Virgin Islands up to $1,208.

SNAP Benefits By States

Here’s an alphabetical look at each state’s number of SNAP participation, according to the most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. This data is accurate as of February 13, 2023, and refers to 2022’s fiscal year.

Food Stamps: Surprising Things You Can Buy

Alabama

Average benefit per household member per month: $183

Number of recipients: 761,100

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Alaska

Average benefit per household member per month: $271

Number of recipients: 92,100

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Arizona

Average benefit per household member per month: $183

Number of recipients: 825,700

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Arkansas

Average benefit per household member per month: $170

Number of recipients: 281,100

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

California

Average benefit per household member per month: $196

Number of recipients: 4.63 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Colorado

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

Number of recipients: 540,300

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Connecticut

Average benefit per household member per month: $197

Number of recipients: 375,400

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Delaware

Average benefit per household member per month: $175

Number of recipients: 118,800

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

District of Columbia

Average benefit per household member per month: $188

Number of recipients: 145,800

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 22%

Florida

Average benefit per household member per month: $180

Number of recipients: 2.85 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Georgia

Average benefit per household member per month: $188

Number of recipients: 1.6 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Hawaii

Average benefit per household member per month: $385

Number of recipients: 169,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Idaho

Average benefit per household member per month: $175

Number of recipients: 124,100

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

Illinois

Average benefit per household member per month: $189

Number of recipients: 1.98 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 16%

Indiana

Average benefit per household member per month: $182

Number of recipients: 617,600

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Iowa

Average benefit per household member per month: $170

Number of recipients: 278,800

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Kansas

Average benefit per household member per month: $171

Number of recipients: 195,800

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Kentucky

Average benefit per household member per month: $177

Number of recipients: 541,600

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Louisiana

Average benefit per household member per month: $192

Number of recipients: 822,600

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 18%

Maine

Average benefit per household member per month: $168

Number of recipients: 161,800

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Maryland

Average benefit per household member per month: $180

Number of recipients: 772,700

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Massachusetts

Average benefit per household member per month: $188

Number of recipients: 1,024,400

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Michigan

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

Number of recipients: 1.34 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Minnesota

Average benefit per household member per month: $157

Number of recipients: 435,900

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Mississippi

Average benefit per household member per month: $171

Number of recipients: 413,700

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Missouri

Average benefit per household member per month: $185

Number of recipients: 657,900

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Montana

Average benefit per household member per month: $177

Number of recipients: 89,200

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Nebraska

Average benefit per household member per month: $178

Number of recipients: 155,500

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Nevada

Average benefit per household member per month: $178

Number of recipients: 455,200

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

New Hampshire

Average benefit per household member per month: $162

Number of recipients: 69,300

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

New Jersey

Average benefit per household member per month: $179

Number of recipients: 857,300

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

New Mexico

Average benefit per household member per month: $182

Number of recipients: 518,800

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 25%

New York

Average benefit per household member per month: $196

Number of recipients: 2.84 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

North Carolina

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

Number of recipients: 1.6 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

North Dakota

Average benefit per household member per month: $185

Number of recipients: 47,400

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

Ohio

Average benefit per household member per month: $186

Number of recipients: 1.5 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Oklahoma

Average benefit per household member per month: $183

Number of recipients: 650,600

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 16%

Oregon

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

Number of recipients: 718,600

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Pennsylvania

Average benefit per household member per month: $182

Number of recipients: 1.84 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Rhode Island

Average benefit per household member per month: $183

Number of recipients: 139,400

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

South Carolina

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

Number of recipients: 619,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

South Dakota

Average benefit per household member per month: $192

Number of recipients: 71,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Tennessee

Average benefit per household member per month: $185

Number of recipients: 825,300

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Texas

Average benefit per household member per month: $179

Number of recipients: 3.44 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Utah

Average benefit per household member per month: $179

Number of recipients: 156,300

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

Vermont

Average benefit per household member per month: $188

Number of recipients: 69,500

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Virginia

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

Number of recipients: 794,600

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Washington

Average benefit per household member per month: $168

Number of recipients: 874,500

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

West Virginia

Average benefit per household member per month: $168

Number of recipients: 310,900

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 18%

Wisconsin

Average benefit per household member per month: $164

Number of recipients: 708,200

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Wyoming

Average benefit per household member per month: $179

Number of recipients: 30,200

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2023