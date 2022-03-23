U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.72
    -17.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,551.92
    -255.54 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,102.11
    -6.70 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.44
    -11.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.09
    +5.82 (+5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3640
    -0.0090 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0610
    +0.2450 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,484.35
    -171.23 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.75
    +12.14 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.05
    -9.67 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Snap buys mind-controlled headband maker, NextMind

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Snap this morning confirmed that it has acquired NextMind for an undisclosed sum. The Paris-based startup is best known for its self-titled controller, which utilizes brain signals to move images on a PC interface. After announcing a $399 dev kit at CES, the company began shipping in Q2 2020. We took it for a spin at the end of that year and called the hard a “rare ‘wow’ factor.”

“NextMind has joined Snap to help drive long-term augmented reality research efforts within Snap Lab,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Spectacles are an evolving, iterative research and development project, and the latest generation is designed to support developers as they explore the technical bounds of augmented reality.”

The news finds the firm integrating into Snap Lab, the social media company’s hardware research wing. It also marks the end of NextMind’s dev kit as a standalone. Pieces of the technology will almost certainly make their way into future Snap products, including AR plays like Camera and Spectacles.

Founded in 2017 by a team of neuroscientists hardware engineers, the company’s technology utilizes a wearable headband with a built-in electroencephalogram to detect and read neural activity in the cortex. As the wearer views an image on a display, the headset can determine they want to move it. Mind-controlled interfaces like this make a lot of sense for augmented realty. Head-mounted displays, in particular, have long suffered from a controller problem, which such technologies could go a ways towards solving.

“This technology monitors neural activity to understand your intent when interacting with a computing interface, allowing you to push a virtual button simply by focusing on it,” Snap adds. “This technology does not 'read' thoughts or send any signals towards the brain.”

NextMind’s raised a $4.6 million seed round in mid-2018. The team will continue to work out of Paris, with 20 of its employees (largely technical) joining Snap Labs, and focusing on longer-term research and development. Last May, Snap purchased WaveOptics, which makes components used in AR headsets. That same month, the company previewed its fourth generation Spectacles, which it called the "first pair of glasses that bring augmented reality to life."

Recommended Stories

  • The Way We Were: Harper was there to advise fellow Augustan Carl Sanders

    Augusta newspaper editor John Harper advised Gov. Carl Sanders, "Think like a turkey."

  • Goodbye MBUX, hello MB.OS. New Mercedes infotainment coming soon

    Upcoming MB.OS infotainment suite will debut on the next-generation small car platform.

  • Shanghai officials dismiss lockdown rumors amid record COVID-19 infections

    Officials in Shanghai this week dismissed rumors that it had implemented a city-wide lockdown after the Chinese city reported a record COVID-19 infections.Though new daily infections in the city reportedly reached nearly 1,000 on Tuesday, Shanghai authorities have said that they are taking a "slicing and gridding" approach, in which they screen neighborhoods for infections, opposed to shutting the city down, according to Reuters.Rumors of a...

  • How Much is Hunter Biden Worth?

    Amidst the New York Times' admission that Hunter Biden's laptop, containing emails that confirmed his involvement with Ukrainian gas company Burisma, President Joe Biden's son is once again making...

  • FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES SECOND PATENT ISSUANCE

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has been issued a second patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds. The patent describes essential technology for transforming variable psychedelic raw materials into pharmaceutical-grade, standardized drug ca

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX is winning new customers from the war in Ukraine, as sanctions clip Russian rocket launches

    The U.K.’s OneWeb turned to SpaceX for help after Russia’s Roscosmos refused to deliver its internet satellites to space.

  • NASA discovered more than 5,000 planets

    More than 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered and 8,709 candidates are still being studied.

  • Fresh off dramatic majority shareholder exit, Firefly could be headed for a SPAC

    Firefly Aerospace's roller coaster ride could soon send the rocket startup to the public market via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, a recent filing with the FCC suggests. Aerospace private equity firm AE Industrial Partners (AEI) announced last month that it had reached an agreement to acquire a "significant stake" in Firefly after its largest shareholder, Ukrainian Max Polyakov, was forced to sell his shares over national security concerns. A recent FCC filing provides new details of the deal, including that it involves a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

  • After fallout with Russia, OneWeb signs with SpaceX for satellite internet launches

    OneWeb, the parent company of a Space Coast satellite manufacturing facility, has signed a deal with SpaceX to launch its internet satellites.

  • China Faces Worst Crop Conditions Ever Due to Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- More extreme weather caused by rising global temperatures — compounded by geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic — is hindering China’s effort to ensure food supplies for its 1.4 billion population. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkPreside

  • People think they spotted a UFO submerged underwater on Google Earth

    A “UFO researcher” says he has discovered evidence of ancient aliens at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The researcher, Scott Waring, shared the discovery earlier this month. Waring believes that a circular object he found off the coast of Nazca, Peru while perusing Google Earth is in fact a submerged UFO. People think they’ve … The post People think they spotted a UFO submerged underwater on Google Earth appeared first on BGR.

  • Blue Origin Is Replacing Pete Davidson with Company's Rocket Architect on Next Space Flight

    Gary Lai "will fly on the vehicle he’s spent 18 years designing, developing, testing, and flying" on March 29, Blue Origin announced

  • Elon Musk

    US electric car pioneer Tesla will on Tuesday inaugurate its new "gigafactory" near Berlin, with CEO Elon Musk flying in to present customers with the first Model Y vehicles made in Europe VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Researchers develop a system to produce energy, water and food all in one

    More than 80% of the energy harvested by most commercial solar panels is converted to heat instead of electricity. One group of scientists is finding a way to turn that into clean water and crops.

  • US regulator could soon decide future of SpaceX’s Starbase

    After two delays, FAA set to rule on an environmental review of a SpaceX launch site end of March

  • 'Game changer' technology turns CO2 pollution 'into cash'

    A new electrochemical system can turn carbon dioxide into a useful chemical - ethylene - which is used in everything from food packaging to car tyres.

  • OneWeb partners with rival SpaceX after Russia partnership collapses

    United Kingdom-based satellite broadband provider OneWeb announced this week it will partner with SpaceX, one of its competitors, to continue placing its satellites in orbit after the company's launch partnership with Russia collapsed.Why it matters: The new partnership shows how SpaceX continues to undermine Russia's space agency's grip on rocket launches. It also highlights how Russia is becoming increasingly isolated from its Western space partners because of its invasion of Ukraine.Stay on t

  • OneWeb to fly on competitor SpaceX's rockets

    The London-based satellite internet firm turns to its US rival to get its spacecraft into orbit.

  • Urban sprawl propelling evolution of plants worldwide, study says

    Researchers were able to document how the plants adjust to cities worldwide, also identifying the genetic basis of adaptation and the environmental factors of evolution, according to the University of Toronto-led study.

  • José Andrés Is Sending Paella to Astronauts on the International Space Station

    For its first private mission to the ISS, Axiom Space asked Chef Andrés and his team to prepare a special shared meal.