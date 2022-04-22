U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.00
    -79.66 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,165.49
    -627.27 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.18
    -209.47 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.99
    -34.47 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.94
    -1.85 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.20
    -9.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0048 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9010
    -0.0160 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2845
    -0.0189 (-1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8000
    +0.4440 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,328.50
    -2,757.25 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.61
    -25.96 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Snap and Disney team up to create an AR Cinderella Castle mural at Disney World

Aliya Chaudhry
·2 min read

Snap and Disney announced a new collaboration to create a virtual mural at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park using augmented reality.

For the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, visitors can use Snap's AR technology to add photos to the Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories.

The mural uses customers' Disney PhotoPass photos, which are taken by designated photographers at the park, or they can choose a photo from a collection of Disney characters and icons. Visitors can then add to the mural using the My Disney Experience app when they're in Magic Kingdom Park. Once you're in the app, select "Mural of Memories" from the home screen and hold your phone up to Cinderella Castle. Through the app, you can see the available sections of the castle and choose where to pin your photo. The app will ask you to choose a portrait-oriented image from Disney PhotoPass or from the in-app gallery.

The app also lets you save and share a video of the mural experience and you can download two high-resolution, watermark-free versions of your photo -- one borderless and one with a border featuring your name. Typically, these watermark-free photos would cost $16.95. There are custom borders available for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members and Club 33 Members, as well as Disney cast members (park staff).

Disney says that, over time, it will release additional sections of the castle on which visitors can pin their memories. The photos will be up for at least three years, it notes.

Visitors can view the full mural with photos from other guests using the Snap Camera technology built into the My Disney Experience app using Snap's Camera Kit developer tools.

Snap has been working on helping businesses and brands take better advantage of the company's AR technology, both through its in-app Lenses and even within their own, branded experiences. The company last fall launched a global studio, Arcadia, to more specifically focus on developing branded AR experiences with launch partners like Verizon, WWE, Shake Shack and P&G Beauty, for example. Snap also works with third-party developers to integrate its technologies into their apps using its Snap Kit tools like Creative Kit, Camera Kit, Story Kit, Bitmoji Kit and others.

Snap, in a blog post, celebrated the launch of the Disney app feature saying it brought "a fresh perspective and new dimension to Disney PhotoPass storytelling in the park."

Snapchat’s new feature lets creators build AR experiences for landmarks in their communities

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s How DeSantis Could Lose Every Legal Battle and Still Win His War

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is enthralling conservatives, while incensing his critics, in a political landscape where left and right are no longer defined by policy substance.Debates on tax rates, the social safety net, or how big the Pentagon budget should be are mere trifles compared to what truly animates the body politic—which is dumb culture war battles.These days, politics is increasingly distilled down to fights between feuding tribe

  • Google adds badges to help you avoid terrible Chrome extensions

    Extensions for Google’s Chrome browser have always been a double-edged sword. On one hand, they’re the best way to personalize your browser to suit your needs. But on the other hand, the Chrome Web Store is a mess, offering extensions that are frequently useless and occasionally malicious. Google is aware of the problem and is … The post Google adds badges to help you avoid terrible Chrome extensions appeared first on BGR.

  • TechCrunch Live is now available as a podcast!

    TechCrunch Live is a weekly event featuring experienced founders and successful investors and boring ol' me. Each week, I have founders and investors at the live event to talk about building startups. Last week Deel's founder and A16z's Anish Achary's explained how Deel raised $629m without a pitch deck.

  • USC suggests student filmmakers went rogue in production that killed Chapman cinematographer

    USC says students from its film school appear to have flouted school safety procedures during a shoot in which a Chapman University student was killed.

  • As it brings its bipedal robots to market, Agility announces a $150M round

    Yesterday, Amazon announced that Agility Robotics is one of the five initial startups benefitting from the company’s $1 billion innovation fund. If I had to guess, I’d say that meant the retail giant was eyeing the Oregon State University spinoff as a potential addition to its warehouse robotics arsenal. After all, logistics has become an increasingly import piece of Agility’s go to market strategy for its bipedal Digit robot, while Amazon's hundreds of thousands of robots are a big part of how it manages to turn around package deliveries so quickly.

  • Wichita Police Accused of Racism and Misconduct

    A committee appointed by Wichita City Manager Robert Layton found the police department did not properly discipline police officers accused of sending racist and homophobic messages, reported The Associated Press. The city report also found the department mishandled its investigation into the officers who exchanged those messages.

  • DeSantis Attack on Disney Drags Muni Market Back Into Politics: Joe Mysak

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida this week escalated his war of words with the Walt Disney Co. by threatening to abolish the company’s special district, set up in 1967 to help finance the Disney World theme park and resort complex.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Ro

  • Disney District Reassures Investors on Bonds in DeSantis Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The special district that encompasses Walt Disney Co.’s Florida resort assured investors their debt is going to be paid and said it’s exploring various options as the state legislature is poised to pass a bill that could dissolve the issuer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, K

  • Disney Stock Drops after Florida Republicans Pass Bill to Strip Company of Autonomous Status

    Disney stock continued to fall this week after the Florida House passed a bill revoking the company’s autonomous governmental status.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Costs Too Much: In Pictures

    Analysts forecast $1.5 billion in sales for Sir Richard Branson's space company in 2030. There's just one problem with that.

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. An FSD subscription costs Tesla owners about $12,000, or up to $199 per month.

  • Big data from cars is a ‘multibillion’ dollar opportunity: Narrative CEO

    At the New York Auto Show this week, car fans, journalists, and industry watchers were treated to a feast for the eyes, with all the new car designs and plush interiors on display. Under the skin of these cars, however, is a different beast - and it’s not the engine. It’s all the data these cars generate.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Investors don't always have to swing for the fences to score strong returns. They just need to be patient while holding the right stocks.

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    These industry-leading businesses benefit from big market opportunities, and both could help you make bank in the stock market.

  • Royal Caribbean Has the Good Kind of Problem (Passengers May Disagree)

    Royal Caribbean endlessly innovates. That happens behind the scenes when it comes to things like air filtration and customer safety. It also happens in areas like operating greener ships and advancing liquefied natural gas as a way to limit the environmental impact of its ships, Many of these innovations aren't customer-facing.

  • Autonomous vehicle leaders descend on Pittsburgh to discuss their industry's current and future state

    At about an hour in length, the candid discussion featured five AV executives including a representative each from Aurora Innovation Inc., Argo AI, Waymo Via, Motional and Locomation.

  • Shiba Inu, Dogecoin payments accepted by Porsche Baltimore dealership

    A Porsche dealership in Baltimore, Maryland, has begun accepting mainstream crypto payments for vehicles, along with DOGE and Shiba Inu, according to a Tweet by U.S.-based crypto payment service provider BitPay. See related article: Lamborghini’s last all-gas Aventador to be auctioned with NFT Fast facts The Porsche Towson website featured a 2022 Porsche Cayenne SUV, […]

  • Better Buy: Airbnb vs. Uber Technologies

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) both disrupted mature markets with their streamlined apps. Airbnb challenged hotels by letting people rent out their own properties, while Uber challenged taxis by allowing nearly anyone to become a paid driver. Uber Eats also became one of the world's largest food delivery services.

  • Illinois Electric Cooperative Selects Ericsson, XtremeLTE To Connect Underserved Rural Communities

    April 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ Illinois Electric Cooperative (IEC), an Illinois-based electric service provider, has selected Ericsson, through its strategic partnership with XtremeLTE, to modernize ne...