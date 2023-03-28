U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,655.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,791.00
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.13
    +0.32 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.50
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.73
    -1.01 (-4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8850
    -0.6700 (-0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,142.11
    -747.47 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.47
    -13.98 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.55
    +12.78 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Should SNAP Emergency Money Stay Permanent? Food Insecurity Remains a Concern

82
Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
Adene Sanchez / Getty Images
Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

One of the major impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was that it contributed to a food crisis for households that suddenly faced a loss of income due to business shutdowns. The U.S. government responded by expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to include emergency allotments in addition to regular monthly payments.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?
Find: How To Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold

With the pandemic no longer considered a major health crisis, those emergency allotments have ended. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal food purchasing assistance program overseen by the USDA but administered at the state level. When the emergency allotments ended, SNAP recipients who qualified for the extra money saw their monthly payments fall by $95 or more. According to some estimates, the average monthly SNAP benefit was reduced by $82 a month per person.

These developments have prompted hunger advocates to sound the alarm about the potentially devastating impact on the food security of millions of financially strapped American households.

In a Jan. 31 report for the Union of Concerned Scientists, interdisciplinary scientist Alice Reznickova warned of an “approaching hunger cliff” for many of the 42 million people who depend on SNAP. That’s mainly because SNAP benefits might not have been enough even before the emergency allotments were approved.

“Because so many people are now at risk of going hungry without these extra benefits, this shows that pre-pandemic SNAP was insufficient,” Reznickova wrote. “In other words, the pandemic expansion of SNAP was not just an emergency benefit, but rather an integral supplement that would have made SNAP work better in the future.”

Food Insecurity Remains a Concern in America

Between 10% and 15% of U.S. households were deemed food insecure each year over the past two decades, Reznickova noted, citing USDA data. That’s the case even with the assistance of SNAP benefits.

What’s more, not everyone who is food insecure even qualifies for SNAP.

To be eligible, a household’s gross income must be at or below 130% of the poverty line, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. For a family of three, the poverty line used to calculate SNAP benefits in fiscal year 2023 is $1,920 a month. This means that 130% of the poverty line for a three-person family is $2,495 a month, or about $29,940 a year. The poverty level is higher for bigger families and lower for smaller families, the CBPP said.

But as Reznickova pointed out, studies on food security have found that nearly 19% of households with incomes between 130% and 185% of the poverty threshold identify as food insecure. But because of their income, they don’t qualify for SNAP benefits.

Many who need help putting food on the table may not qualify and those who do [qualify] may not receive enough benefits,” Reznickova wrote. The introduction of new necessities (such as technology) as well as skyrocketing costs for healthcare, education, and housing take up more space in a household budget while incomes have stagnated. This means that households may be spending more than 70% of their income on other necessities and may not be able to afford food even at incomes higher than the federal poverty threshold.”

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?
SNAP and More: Why Record Inflation Hasn’t Heavily Impacted Food Insecurity

She recommended that government officials re-evaluate the eligibility requirements for SNAP, while others have urged lawmakers to make the emergency SNAP payments permanent. So far, neither of those things have happened.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Should SNAP Emergency Money Stay Permanent? Food Insecurity Remains a Concern

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court lets Chevron foe Donziger's contempt conviction stand

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a disbarred environmental lawyer's challenge to his criminal contempt conviction after he earlier won but was unable to collect a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp over oil pollution in Ecuadorian rainforests. The court turned away an appeal by Steven Donziger, who has argued that his prosecution violated his rights under the U.S. Constitution because private lawyers appointed by a federal judge handled the case against him after the U.S. Justice Department declined to do so. Donziger's lawyers argued that this appointment violated separation-of-powers principles set out in the Constitution delineating the authority of the three branches of the U.S. government.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 million verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • U.S. judge 'troubled' by Alex Jones' bankruptcy evasion

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday he was "troubled" by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' recent effort to shift advertising revenue away from his bankrupt company Free Speech Systems, saying he was on high alert for other signs of misconduct. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, at a hearing in Houston, said the payments appeared to ignore existing court orders that limit Jones' ability to withdraw money from his bankrupt company. Jones had claimed that the killing of 20 students and six staff members in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers, Prosecutors Agree on Proposed Bail Conditions

    The FTX founder will be given a new phone without internet access and a laptop with limited functionality.

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 mln verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union

    Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal.

  • Starbucks, union at odds over hybrid negotiations

    Starbucks Workers United, which represents thousands of U.S. baristas at about 200 cafes, conducted unauthorized virtual broadcasts of bargaining sessions without prior agreement from all parties, Starbucks said in a statement to Reuters on Monday. "Workers United is asking for a seat at the table, we're simply encouraging them take their seat in-person at the negotiating table, as required, to move the bargaining process forward," the company said. This comes after National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) prosecutors alleged that Starbucks violated labor law by refusing to engage in bargaining if some workers were attending remotely via videoconference, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • Hitting the Books: How the 'Godfather of Cybercrime' got his start on eBay

    "Fool Me Once" from forensic accounting expert Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope explores some of the most heinous financial crimes in internet history, explaining the hows and whys of these grifts' success.

  • More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger

    More relatives of people shot to death at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 are suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre, adding to litigation first filed earlier this month against the company. The lawsuit by relatives of five of the 10 people killed in Boulder was served on the company Thursday and is expected to be filed this week in Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut, according to Andrew Garza, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Both lawsuits accuse Sturm, Ruger & Co. of marketing its AR-556 pistol, which resembles a rifle, in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability and glorified lone gunmen.

  • Nashville School Shooting Leaves Six Dead

    NASHVILLE, Tenn.—A heavily armed shooter opened fire inside a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., killing six people before being killed by responding police, authorities said. Police identified the 28-year-old suspect as Audrey Hale of Nashville, who killed three students and three adults at Covenant School in the Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. Investigators found a statement written by the suspect associated with the case but haven’t determined a motive, said Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • Australian travelers warn about Apple AirTag tracker placed in luggage in Bali: report

    An Australian couple that traveled to Bali in Indonesia discovered an Apple AirTag had been placed in one of their bags, leading them to change their plans.

  • Explainer-Tesla's legal troubles: race bias trial is tip of the iceberg

    A jury trial begins Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black former Tesla Inc factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk. WHAT DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IS TESLA FACING?

  • Jack Ma made a rare appearance in China

    Jack Ma’s whereabouts are hitting the headlines again.

  • Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

    Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members. The 24-hour walkout — one of the biggest in decades — also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country's ports and waterways joined the strike. Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5% and have dismissed offers from employers of about 5% over two years plus one-off payments.

  • U.S. auto union leader promises fight to get workers a 'fair share'

    Shawn Fain, the new president of the United Auto Workers union, on Monday said he is ready to go to war against "employers who refuse to give our members their fair share." Fain spoke to a gathering of local union leaders in Detroit after being declared the UAW's president on Saturday. Now, Fain faces the task of unifying UAW members for what promises to be difficult negotiations this summer and fall with the Detroit Three automakers - Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Stellantis NV's.

  • Scotland to get 1st Muslim leader as SNP elects Humza Yousaf

    Scotland’s governing party elected Humza Yousaf as its new leader on Monday, making him the first person of color and the first Muslim to lead the country of 5.5 million people. Yousaf narrowly defeated rival Kate Forbes after a bruising five-week contest that exposed deep fractures within the pro-independence Scottish National Party as it faces an impasse in its quest to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom. The 37-year-old Glasgow-born son of South Asian immigrants is set to be confirmed as first minister during a session of the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

  • Coinbase Ex-Manager Convicted of Insider Trading Is Crypto’s Latest Legal Hope

    The crypto industry is hoping that a former manager at Coinbase who has pleaded guilty in a criminal case can beat the SEC by challenging the regulator’s view that the tokens he traded were securities.

  • Amazon loses bid to throw out case by UK drivers seeking worker rights

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc has lost a bid to throw out three sample lawsuits brought by British delivery drivers seeking employment rights including the minimum wage and holiday pay. More than 1,400 drivers who deliver Amazon parcels are suing in a London employment tribunal, arguing they should be classed as employees rather than self-employed contractors. Amazon says it has no contractual relationship with the drivers and applied to throw out the claims at a hearing last month.

  • How the Potential Arrest of Donald Trump Could Unfold

    The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence about Donald Trump’s role in a payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, appears to be wrapping up its work, indicating that prosecutors could soon ask jurors to vote on an indictment of the former president. Mr. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, has said the probe by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is politically motivated. A grand jury indictment would kick off a process in which Mr. Trump would likely travel to Manhattan to face charges.