SNAP INVESTOR ALERT: Thornton Law Firm Continues Investigation

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that it is investigating Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) for potential violations of the securities laws in connection with recent disclosures of advertising-related issues.

Shares of Snap Inc. fell after CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that SNAP's "advertising business was disrupted by changes to iOS ad tracking that were broadly rolled out by Apple in June and July" and that the "new Apple-provided measurement solution" did not scale as the Company "had expected." The Company reported disappointing Q4 guidance as "changes to advertising tracking on iOS" have impacted their advertising partners. Snap admitted that it was "more difficult for advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS."

