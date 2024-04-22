Snap Leans Into Election Coverage in Bid for Political Ads

Alex Barinka
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. is leaning in on covering the US elections, tapping into its deep user base of eligible voters even as larger rival Meta Platforms Inc. downplays political content prominence on its social media sites.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a new partnership with between the company and the nonprofit political organization Vote.org, people will be able to register to vote, sign up for election reminders and make a plan for Election Day from within the Snapchat app, the according to a statement Monday. Snap will also prominently feature politically focused content from NBC News, including on-the-ground coverage of key events from conventions to rallies and speeches.

Political campaigns still turn to traditional media channels for the bulk of their advertising and messaging. But digital platforms, especially where younger people congregate, are an increasingly essential element for any campaign. About half of US voters under 30 plan to vote this year, according to the Spring Harvard Youth Poll. More than 80 million Americans of voting age use Snapchat every month, according to the company. In 2020, the app registered 1.2 million people to vote, making it a prime platform for advertisers to reach voters.

Snap, which has been involved in political coverage and voting awareness for years, is expanding its efforts to reach even more people, while Meta has said it will stop recommending posts on politics or certain social issues, and that people will have to seek it out on their own. Meanwhile, TikTok, which has been an increasingly popular place for political posts and has a large, highly engaged audience of young people, is facing a potential ban in the US, though that’s not likely to happen before the election.

The partnership with Vote.org is designed to allow Snap users to stay engaged with the political process without leaving the app. In order to help those users make more informative decisions, Snap launched in 2016 its Good Luck America news show, which offers perspective and explanation around key events from both political parties. This year the show will launch a new series called Campus Tour from colleges across the country. Also, Snap’s partnership with NBC News’ “Stay Tuned’ program will present a series that talks with Gen Z voters in local, state and federal elections about issues that resonate with them.

All of these formats and partnerships are also a way to bring in political advertising targeted at Snap’s 414 million daily active users. Ads on Snap are vetted through a “rigorous human review process,” as well as fact-checking with nonpartisan partner Poynter Institute, and a registration and certification process for potential ad buyers. The app will screen for misleading information, including those using artificial intelligence to create deceptive images.

“At such a consequential moment both for democracies around the world and the acceleration of powerful new technologies, it is as important as ever that platforms are transparent about their values,” Kip Wainscott, head of platform policy at Snap, said in a letter to more than 200 civic engagement groups and reviewed by Bloomberg News. It was written in response to questions about platform integrity during the election. “And on this point, our values could not be clearer: We reject any abuse of our platform that threatens to undermine civic processes or poses a risk to Snapchatters’ safe.”

Both political parties have already launched ads on Snapchat, including President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee. The company also plans to launch a state-specific option for political advertisers in the coming months, allowing them to focus messaging more locally.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Green search engine Ecosia launches a cross-platform browser

    Ecosia, the search engine that funds tree-planting initiatives with a portion of its search ad profits, has launched a new cross-platform browser to grow its online footprint. The new browser, available for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android, is built on top of Google's open source browser project Chromium, which explains why there aren't many differences to Google's own Chrome browser. However, the Germany-based company sees that as a good thing, as users might be more tempted to switch if the exper

  • This Week in AI: When 'open source' isn't so open

    Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world of machine learning, along with notable research and experiments we didn’t cover on their own. This week, Meta released the latest in its Llama series of generative AI models: Llama 3 8B and Llama 3 70B. Capable of analyzing and writing text, the models are "open sourced," Meta said -- intended to be a "foundational piece" of systems that devel

  • Meta Is ‘Opening Up’ Quest Headset Operating System to Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is “opening up” its Meta Quest headset operating system to other hardware makers, part of an effort to boost its standing in the nascent augmented reality and virtual reality industries. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Ca

  • FreightWaves vs. DAT; Great Freight Recession; Earth Day logistics – WTT

    Now on demand on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is joined by CJ Marley; Sean Laidacker; Thomas Wasson The post FreightWaves vs. DAT; Great Freight Recession; Earth Day logistics – WTT appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Two SEC Lawyers Resign After Agency Censured for Abuse of Power in Crypto Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers resigned after a federal judge sanctioned and sharply rebuked the Wall Street regulator for “gross abuse” of power in a crypto case. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsChina Is Front and Center of

  • Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Snap (SNAP) Q1 Earnings

    Besides Wall Street's top -and-bottom-line estimates for Snap (SNAP), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended March 2024.

  • Exclusive-Activist Jana, in letter, urges Wolfspeed to eye sale, other strategic alternatives

    Activist investor Jana Partners is urging the world's largest maker of silicon carbide Wolfspeed Inc to explore all ways to improve shareholder value, including a potential sale, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Jana, which owns what it called a "significant" stake in Wolfspeed, wrote in the letter that it is high time for the 37-year old company with a market value of $2.8 billion to pursue "all avenues to improve WOLF's performance" and begin a "comprehensive review of strategic alternatives." "Such an exploration of alternatives could uncover numerous ways to highlight and realize value, including through a sale," the letter to the board of the Durham, North Carolina-headquartered company said.

  • Sentencing of attorney in Louisiana truck accident scam delayed again

    The one attorney who has pleaded guilty in the Louisiana staged truck accident scam has seen his sentencing delayed again. The post Sentencing of attorney in Louisiana truck accident scam delayed again appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Meta opens Quest operating system to third-party device makers

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms is making available the software that powers its Quest headsets to other devices makers, it said on Monday, in its bid to be more central to the development of next generation virtual and mixed reality technologies. Meta Horizon OS is a re-branded operating system that will bring off-the-shelf capabilities like gesture recognition, passthrough, scene understanding and spatial anchors to the devices that run on it. The social media platform said it had partnered with firms such as Asus and Lenovo, which would make devices that use Meta Horizon OS.