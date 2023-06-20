Snap Into the 'Meataverse'—Slim Jim Gives Away Free 'GigaJims' NFTs

Snack brand Slim Jim announced today that it is entering the world of Web3 with an interactive “Meataverse” and free NFTs.

For a limited time, fans of the meaty snack can sign up to the free digital fan club and be rewarded with a dynamic NFT called a “GigaJim”. The GigaJim’s are entirely free via Ethereum scaling network Polygon, with Slim Jim even covering the cost of gas (or network transaction fees).

Slim Jim is offering up 10,000 NFTs available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and they will function as a digital membership card. According to the brand, they’ll give fans access to exclusive perks and benefits, alongside both online and physical world experiences that will be rolled out in the future.

It's 11:69 with a forecast of MEAT so we bring you the MEATAVERSE

— Slim Jim 🚀 MEATA (@SlimJim) June 20, 2023

To claim a GigaJim, users from the United States will need to enter their phone number and email address on the dedicated portal. A procedurally generated NFT composed of randomly selected visual attributes—taken from a list of accessories “inspired by Slim Jim brand mythology and lore built up over five years on social media”—will then be created via the “Meaterializer" feature.

The resulting NFT will then be added to a user’s digital wallet, unlocking access to the “Meataverse” website. Holders will be able to enhance their GigaJims’ “look, cool factor, and rarity” over time by collecting Slim Jim’s digital currency S.A.U.C.E., the company claims. A public leaderboard will also be available to rank rarity scores.

A press release said that this approach is “inspired by popular video game mechanics,” including “customization, collectibility, and competition.”

Slim Jim said that it will release a roadmap of additional enhancements and features set to be unveiled over upcoming seasons, giving members of the “Long Boi Gang” more reason to engage with the “Meataverse.” A dedicated Slim Jim Discord server has also been set up to support the launch.

The Conagra Brands-owned snack company is only the latest mainstream brand to enter Web3 in a wacky way. Previous examples of oddball NFT launches include drops from the likes of toilet paper brand Charmin and fast food chain Taco Bell, along with gas station chain QuikTrip.