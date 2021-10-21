U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.23 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0240
    -0.3050 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,523.32
    -3,207.39 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.12
    -50.53 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Snap One, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 24, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 844-467-8941
International dial-in: 929-517-0912

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 11, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056
International replay number: 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 4393542

About Snap One
Snap One provides a suite of products, services and software to its network of professional do-it-for-me (“DIFM”) integrators that enable them to deliver smart living experiences for their residential and small business end users. The Company’s hardware and software portfolio includes leading proprietary and third-party offerings across connected, infrastructure, and entertainment categories. Additionally, Snap One provides technology-enabled workflow solutions to support integrators throughout the project lifecycle, enhancing their operations and helping them to profitably grow their businesses. For more information, visit snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:

Abigail Hanlon
Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations
Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Third-Quarter Targets But Stock Falls

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • Trump's new social media deal sparks 400% surge in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an endorsement from investors on Thursday who sent shares in a shell company backing the effort soaring. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a new social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tr

  • NOW Inc.'s (NYSE:DNOW) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NOW Inc. ( NYSE:DNOW ) by taking the expected future...

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • Notable Contextlogic Insider Trades $370K In Company Stock

    Piotr Szulczewski, Founder And CEO at Contextlogic (NASDAQ:WISH), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Piotr Szulczewski exercised options to purchase 73,904 Contextlogic shares for $0 on October 18. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $5.00 to raise a total of $369,520 from the stock sale. Szulczewski

  • The Surprising Reason Chart Industries Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) crashed today, having tumbled 10.7% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT after releasing third-quarter numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. Chart Industries manufactures a wide range of servicing equipment for the energy and industrials sectors under four segments: cryogenic tank solutions; heat transfer systems; repair, service, and leasing; and specialty products. If you're wondering why Chart Industries' net income declined despite such strong top-line growth, here's what happened: Although the company increased prices for most products last quarter, those increases weren't enough to offset the rise in costs for raw material, containers, and freight.