Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 24, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 844-467-8941

International dial-in: 929-517-0912

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 11, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 4393542

About Snap One

Snap One provides a suite of products, services and software to its network of professional do-it-for-me (“DIFM”) integrators that enable them to deliver smart living experiences for their residential and small business end users. The Company’s hardware and software portfolio includes leading proprietary and third-party offerings across connected, infrastructure, and entertainment categories. Additionally, Snap One provides technology-enabled workflow solutions to support integrators throughout the project lifecycle, enhancing their operations and helping them to profitably grow their businesses. For more information, visit snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:



Abigail Hanlon

Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations

Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:



Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com



