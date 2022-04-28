Snap partners with Live Nation to launch AR experiences at select concerts and festivals

Snap is partnering with Live Nation to enhance the experience of going to concerts and festivals via its AR technology. The company says the multiyear partnership with Live Nation will "elevate performances beyond stages and screens." The goal of the partnership is to create a deeper connection between artists and fans via immersive AR created with the help of Snap's creative studio, Arcadia, which launched last October.

Snap made the partnership announcement as part of its annual Snap Partner Summit taking place today.

Fans at select concerts will be able to use Snapchat's camera to launch and view AR experiences at venues. Snap says the AR experiences will be built into the experience of attending a show and will help users create memorable moments. Attendees at select festivals will be able to use AR to try on merchandise, find friends and discover landmarks featured on festival grounds.

"For years, video screens have been a canvas for visual expression at concerts and festivals around the world," the company said in a statement. "They help artists tell their stories and bring music to life. We believe Snap’s augmented reality offers artists an incredible new creative tool that will change the way fans experience their performances."

Concerts and festivals that will feature the AR experiences include Lollapalooza in Chicago, Wireless Festival in London, Rolling Loud in Miami and The Governors Ball in New York. The first event to feature the AR experiences is Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas next month, which will use Snap's AR technology to allow festival goers to experience the festival through a new Lens.