Snapchat now has more Android users than iOS

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Snapchat continues to grow, thanks to an improved Android app and interest in its Spotlight feature. The app added 15 million new users during the first quarter of 2021, bringing the app’s average daily users to 280 million, the company reported in its first-quarter results for 2021.

Notably, this quarter marks the first time Snapchat has had more users on Android than on iOS. The company didn’t share the exact breakdown between platforms, but CEO Evan Spiegel called it a “critical milestone” for Snap, which has channeled significant resources into improving its once buggy Android app

Spotlight, the app’s TikTok-like feature that pays users for popular clips, also continues to be a bright spot for the company. The feature is now live in 12 countries, and grew to 125 million monthly users in March. Spiegel said that submissions to the platform increased 40 percent between January and March (he reported in February that Spotlight was getting an average of 175,000 submissions a day).

Snap also reported strong revenue growth, with $770 million for the quarter, an increase of 66 percent from last year.

Spiegel said that the company is benefitting from efforts to re-open, which has led to increased engagement, and more conversations among larger groups of friends. “As things began to open up in the United States in late February, we saw inflection points in key behaviors like Story posting and engagement with the Snap Map,” Spiegel said. “More recently, we saw a rise in the rate of new friendships and bi-directional communication on Snapchat in late March as people have begun to socialize in broader groups.”

  • Twitch is adding threaded replies to chat

    In an effort to make all of that chaos more manageable, Twitch is introducing threaded conversations.

  • Instagram is bringing ads to Reels

    Less than a year after launching its TikTok clone, Instagram is bringing ads to Reels.

  • Internal Facebook report finds the company bungled its 'Stop the Steal' response

    Facebook missed several opportunities to crack down on the “Stop the Steal” movement that fueled the Jan. 6, insurrection at the U.S Capitol, according to an internal report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

  • Amazon is bringing its palm-reading payment tech to Whole Foods stores

    Amazon's contactless payments are making a significant expansion to Whole Foods Market stores.

  • Foxconn drastically scales back plans for $10 billion Wisconsin factory

    After promising 13,000 new jobs in the state, Foxconn will only create 1,454 positions.

  • Netflix recruits the Hype House's TikTok megastars for a reality show

    Imagine 'The Real World' with social media influencers who already know each other.

  • Biden pledges to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

    The US has vowed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 ahead of President Biden's global summit on climate change.

  • 'Call of Duty: Warzone' season 3 update takes Verdansk to 1984

    Season three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone kicks off today.

  • iOS 15 may revamp notifications and the iPad home screen

    Apple is reportedly planning to give iOS 15 significant upgrades to notifications, the iPad home screen and the lock screen.

  • The Morning After: NASA's Perseverance rover is making oxygen on Mars

    Today’s headlines: PlayStation Plus could soon include a video service, NASA's Perseverance rover turns a tiny bit of Mars air into breathable oxygen and Samsung’s gadget Upcycling beta comes to the US.

  • Weather and news are coming to the Windows 10 taskbar

    The tool creates a shortcut on the taskbar that allows you to check the weather, as well as catch up on the latest news, sports scores and stock prices.

  • Malaysia Sells World’s 1st Sovereign Dollar Sustainability Sukuk

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia became the first country to sell a dollar Sukuk linked to sustainable activities, adding to a growing number of issuers turning to debt financing for environmental and social projects.The Southeast Asian country priced $800 million of 10-year sustainability Islamic finance notes on Wednesday, Malaysia’s finance ministry said. The deal also included a $500 million 30-year tranche. The offering was oversubscribed by 6.4 times.Sustainable debt issuance rose 29% last year to a record $732 billion, according to figures from BloombergNEF. Indonesia sold green debt that complies with religious principles in 2018, making it the first country in the world to issue such securities, according to a United Nations Development Programme report.“Demand for ESG or sustainability-linked bonds continues to gain traction while there is still a limited supply” of such issuance from Southeast Asia, said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities in Singapore. “Adding the sustainability label helps widen further the investor base.”Spreads on both parts of the deal tightened during marketing, and the sustainability Sukuk sold at 50 basis points over Treasuries compared with initial price guidance of around 90 basis points. The deal resulted in the lowest-ever yield and spread for a U.S.-dollar Sukuk issuance by Malaysia, the finance ministry said.Malaysia is an infrequent issuer in overseas bond markets, last selling dollar debt in 2016. Its existing U.S. currency notes have a longer duration than Asian credit more broadly, which made them vulnerable to a selloff last quarter as yields spiked. They’ve since recouped some losses as interest rates retreated.Like governments around the globe, Malaysia has been tackling the impact of the pandemic, and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a 20 billion ringgit ($4.9 billion) stimulus package last month that included discounts on power bills, tax breaks and cash aid to the poor.Malaysia’s gross domestic product may expand 6% to 7.5% in 2021, its central bank said last month. That’s potentially slower than its earlier projection of 6.5%-7.5% growth, but still ahead of many of its neighbors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit

    Credit Suisse will raise over $2 billion to strengthen its capital base after flagging a further hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos and a shrinking of the prime brokerage unit responsible for the multi-billion dollar debacle. The demise of Archegos and another major client, British finance firm Greensill, have plunged Credit Suisse into crisis, triggering losses, sackings and bonus cuts at a time when rivals are revelling in bumper profit from trading and dealmaking. In a further blow for Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, Switzerland's financial regulator has opened enforcement proceedings against the bank over how it handled the risks around Archegos and Greensill.

  • Exclusive: Volkswagen mulls board change that could see labour chief move on - sources

    Volkswagen is considering a change to its supervisory board that could lead to the replacement of Bernd Osterloh, the head of its powerful works council who clashed with CEO Herbert Diess last year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. One source said Osterloh had been offered the position of personnel director at Traton, Volkswagen's truck unit that was spun off and separately listed in 2019. The company, its main shareholder Porsche SE and the works council declined to comment.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoStocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to propose nearly doubling capital gains tax for wealthy: report

    President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Combined with an existing surtax on investment income, Bloomberg said, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the proposal. The president is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming "American Families Plan," Bloomberg said. U.S. stocks turned lower on the news.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • U.K. Inflation Remains Subdued Despite Jump in Food and Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation accelerated during the last month of a national lockdown to control the coronavirus, buoyed by the cost of fuel and clothing.Consumer prices rose 0.7% from a year ago in March after an 0.4% gain the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected an 0.8% increase. Core inflation climbed to 1.1% from 0.9%.While inflation has held below the Bank of England’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years, policy makers anticipate it will surge this year as the economy recovers from its worst slump in three decades.Some analysts, notably the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, are concerned about upside risks for the measure as consumers unleash some of the 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) in excess savings they accumulated when shops and restaurants were closed for lockdown.Haldane, due to step down in June, has called inflation a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.” The rest of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee has been relaxed about that prospect, saying they need to see a sustained increase in prices before tightening their stimulus program.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“U.K. inflation began what is likely to be a rapid ascent in March. We expect the annual rate to more than double next month and stand above the Bank of England’s 2% target by the end of the year. Ultimately the move is likely to prove temporary and won’t send alarm bells ringing at the central bank.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full REACT.There was more evidence of inflation at the wholesale level and for manufacturers. Producer prices, measuring the cost of goods leaving factories, rose 1.9% from a year ago in March, the most since the middle of 2019 and above forecasts for a 1.7% gain. Raw materials costs rose 5.9% from a year ago, higher than the forecast for 4.3% and the most since September 2018.The Bank of England estimates consumer price inflation will reach the target later this year and average 2.3% in 2022. The government’s Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts it will remain below target thorough 2023.Base effects contributed to the strong showing in the month. Clothing and footwear prices rose 1.6% in March after a 0.4% fall a year earlier. The rise in clothing and footwear followed two months of decline caused by the pandemic disrupting the usual seasonal patterns.Auto fuels gained 2.9% after a decline of 4% a year earlier. That upward pressure on the index was partly offset by food, which fell 0.8% on the month.Market expectations for inflation are also elevated, with the so-called 10-year breakeven rate close to the highest since 2008. The gauge, which is derived from the difference between conventional gilts yields and those linked to retail-price inflation, has risen almost 50 basis points point so far this year.(Updates with details from the statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A little extra may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.