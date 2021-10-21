U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,484.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,410.25
    -68.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.90
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.53
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0090
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,651.52
    -2,965.96 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.95
    -45.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,762.85
    +54.27 (+0.19%)
     

Snap says iOS privacy changes hit its ad business harder than expected

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

In an earnings call Thursday, Snap said that it failed to meet revenue expectations for its third quarter. Snap reported $1.07 billion in Q3 revenue, missing Wall Street's hopes that the company would bring in $1.1 billion.

The company notched 306 million daily active users, up from the 293 million it reported in Q2. That growth isn't stratospheric, but it looks plenty healthy for a platform that risked falling out of relevance entirely not long ago.

Snapchat attributed the revenue miss to Apple's big iOS privacy change, which put new restrictions in place for apps seeking to track user behavior beyond their own borders. On the call, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel noted that the company was caught off guard by how disruptive the impact on advertiser tools proved to be. Without the wide view that many advertisers were accustomed to, they had to adapt to new, more restrained ways of measuring user behavior. "Those tools were essentially rendered blind," Spiegel said.

Spiegel framed the dent in Snap's business as temporary, noting that adapting to the new normal "just takes time" and the long-term impact from Apple's ad changes remains to be seen. He also observed the role of broader pandemic market trends in Snap's underperformance.

Snap isn't the only ad business adjusting to the iOS changes, which are a huge boon for user privacy. Facebook also warned that it expects to see a significant impact in Q3 due to Apple's new policies, which dampened the company's ability to target ads.

Unsurprisingly, most people opt out of cross-platform tracking that ad businesses like Snap and Facebook rely on when presented with the choice. Unlike Facebook's leadership, Spiegel has consistently been supportive of Apple's decision to build more privacy into its mobile operating system in spite of how those changes might affect Snap's bottom line.

Apple unveils new iOS 15 privacy features at WWDC

Snap had its best quarter in four years

Recommended Stories

  • Unilever Goes All-Out on Pricing as Inflation Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismUnilever Plc increased prices by the most in almost a decade, pushing rising raw material costs onto consumers and compensating for a decline in shipments in sout

  • Facebook Will Pay French Newspapers for Using Their News

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. struck an agreement with the French press alliance to pay national and regional newspapers for using excerpts of their articles when they’re shared on the social network.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries t

  • The Second U.S. Bitcoin ETF Is Set to Start Trading Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- The second-ever U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund is set to launch on Friday.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy fund will begin trading on the Nasda

  • IBM Third-Quarter Revenue Falls Short, Earnings A Match

    IBM stock dropped in late trading after the company reported third-quarter results that fell short on revenue estimates but met views on earnings.

  • Snap says Apple's privacy changes hurt its ad business more than it expected

    Snap is finally seeing the effects of Apple’s iOS 14 privacy changes on its ad business and the changes have had a bigger impact than it expected.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Stalls After Push Higher

    The British pound has been rallying quite a bit during the last couple of trading sessions, showing signs of life again. However, it seems as if we are taking a bit of a breather in the short term.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Slows Down Against Yen

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we are getting a bit over stretched in this pair.

  • ‘It may be till 2022 before we see sustained profitability:’ Southwest CEO

    Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss COVID’s effect on Southwest’s Q3 earnings, how the company plans to attract workers, and the company's adjustment to combat inflation.

  • Snap Fourth-Quarter Revenue Outlook Falls Short As Stock Plunges

    Snap reported third-quarter earnings late Thursday and presented a fourth-quarter revenue outlook short of expectations. Snap stock plunged.

  • Tesla logs third straight record quarterly profit, optimistic on growth

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down Tesla’s Q3 earnings, which saw the company top profit estimates on a record-breaking wave of deliveries despite a continued presence in supply chain disruptions.

  • Southwest's ‘staffing issues’ will likely affect holiday travel

    Jonathan Root, Moody's Senior Vice President, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how airlines are faring this earnings season, the outlook for holiday travel and the risk of rising fuel prices.&nbsp;

  • Snap CEO Calls Challenges “Transitory,” Says “Fundamentals Of Business Intact” After Shares Plunge On Ad Sale Jitters

    UPDATED with exec comments from call: Snap executives on delved into two troublesome areas — to do with Apple on one hand and with supply chain logjams and labor shortages on the other that make its bread and butter advertising revenue hard to predict through year end. Jitters at the quarterly numbers released after market close […]

  • 'There is absolutely concern around the globe’ over inflation: Accenture CEO

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss inflation worries and the health of the global economy.

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Snapchat stock sinks as it warns about Apple changes

    Snapchat's stock fell nearly 25% in after-hours trading Thursday after the tech giant acknowledged that its ad business "was disrupted" by changes to Apple's privacy terms that rolled out in June and July. Why it matters: Snapchat's quarterly results sent stocks for Google and Facebook down in after-hours trading on fears that their businesses may also be affected by Apple's changes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Facebook last month said that Apple's

  • Southwest CEO: 'It may be 2022' before sustained profitability

    Southwest Airlines reported third quarter earnings and CEO Gary Kelly said flight cancellations earlier this month cost the airline $75 million in passenger refunds.

  • Snap warns of slowing revenue growth due to Apple rule changes

    Snap Inc. said it expects its revenue growth to slow in the fourth quarter due to recent changes to Apple iPhone privacy rules. The Santa Monica, California-based company said revenue rose 57% to $1.07 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly below Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, according to The Wall Street Journal. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) also projected revenue for the quarter ending Dec. 31 would reach $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion, up from $911 million in the year-earlier period but below the average Factset analyst forecast of $1.36 billion.

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • Snap Plummets as Apple Changes, Supply Chain Weigh on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. shares tumbled as much as 27% after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that changes to Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply chain issues are weighing on advertising spending, tempering its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Mone

  • Intel shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates

    Shares of Intel Corp sank on Thursday as the company reported third-quarter sales that missed expectations, with Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger telling Reuters that shortages of ancillary chips needed to make full computers are holding back sales of the company's flagship processor chips. Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Intel, the world's biggest maker of central processors at the heart of PCs and data center servers, fell 9% in extending trading. Gelsinger said Intel has resolved shortages facing its own internal manufacturing operations, but that shortages of other chips such as power management chips and WiFi chips were stopping its customers from shipping PCs and servers, reducing the need for Intel's chips.