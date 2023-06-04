SNAP Schedule 2023: When June Payments Are Coming

jetcityimage / Getty Images

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federally administered program that provides financial assistance to low-income individuals and families to purchase food. Although the federal government pays the cost of the actual benefits, each individual state — plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam, which also participate in the program — administers the payments and shares the administrative cost. As such, each gets to set its own payment and distribution schedule.

Food Stamps: Do People on SNAP Need To Work Full Time?

Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

The U.S. Department of Agriculture maintains a list of the monthly payout schedules of SNAP benefits for each state and territory. In most cases, payments are staggered throughout the month based on one of a number of different coding options, such as your SNAP case number, Social Security number or even your last name. For the most part, the payment schedule remains the same every month, with the exception of the five boroughs of New York City. Benefits in New York City are spread out over 13 different days over the first two weeks of the month, with the exception of Sundays or holidays. The rest of the state remains on a standard schedule.

To qualify for SNAP benefits, you must qualify by falling under certain asset and income levels determined by the federal government. Generally, the gross income limit is 130% of the poverty level (by household size), while the net income level is right at the poverty line. Asset limits range from $2,750 to $4,250 or less. Beneficiaries without dependents must also generally meet work requirements.

For 2023, here are the maximum and average monthly SNAP benefits by household size:

Household Size Maximum Monthly Benefit Estimated Average Monthly Benefit 1 $281 $195 2 $516 $359 3 $740 $577 4 $939 $684 5 $1,116 $818 6 $1,339 $1,011 7 $1,480 $1,048 8 $1,691 $1,150 Each additional person $211

Here’s the June 2023 SNAP payout schedule for all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands:

Alabama (June 4th-23rd)

Alaska (June 1st)

Arizona (June 1st-13th)

Arkansas (June 4th-13th)

California (June 1st-10th)

Colorado (June 1st-10th)

Connecticut (June 1st-3rd)

Delaware (June 2nd-23rd)

The District of Columbia (June 1st-10th)

Florida (June 1st-28th)

Georgia (June 5th-23rd)

Guam (June 1st-10th)

Hawaii (June 3rd-5th)

Idaho (June 1st-10th)

Illinois (June 1st-10th and older cases June 1st-20th)

Indiana (June 5th-23rd)

Iowa (June 1st-10th)

Kansas (June 1st-10th)

Kentucky (June 1st-19th)

Louisiana (June st-23rd)

Maine (June 10th-14th)

Maryland (June 4th-23rd)

Massachusetts (June 1st-14th)

Michigan (June 3rd-21st)

Minnesota (June 4th-13th)

Mississippi (June 4th-21st)

Missouri (June 1st-22nd)

Montana (June 2nd-6th)

Nebraska (June 1st-5th)

Nevada (June 1st-10th)

New Hampshire (June 5th)

New Jersey (June 1st-5th)

New Mexico (June 1st-20th)

New York (June 1st-9th)

North Carolina (June 3rd-21st)

North Dakota (June 1st)

Ohio (June 2nd-20th)

Oklahoma (June 1st-10th)

Oregon (June 1st-9th)

Pennsylvania (June 3rd-14th)

Rhode Island (June 1st)

South Carolina (June 1st-10th)

South Dakota (June 10th)

Tennessee (June 1st-20th)

Texas (June 1st-28th)

Utah (June 5th, 11th and 15th)

Vermont (June 1st)

Virgin Islands (June 1st)

Virginia (June 1st-7th)

Washington (June 1st-20th)

West Virginia (June 1st-9th)

Wisconsin (June 1st-15th)

Wyoming (June 1st-4th)

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Schedule 2023: When June Payments Are Coming